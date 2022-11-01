ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

The “Home Team Tour 23” Comes To Peoria

Thomas Rhett and Cole Swindell are bringing the “Home Team Tour ’23” to the Peoria Civic Center Friday night, May 5th, 2023. Tickets go on-sale Friday, November 11th at 10am. Become a “Country Club” member at 973rivercountry.com for a shot to win yours. or you can buy yours here! Lean more by checking out the video below.
