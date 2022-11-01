Read full article on original website
The “Home Team Tour 23” Comes To Peoria
Thomas Rhett and Cole Swindell are bringing the “Home Team Tour ’23” to the Peoria Civic Center Friday night, May 5th, 2023. Tickets go on-sale Friday, November 11th at 10am. Become a “Country Club” member at 973rivercountry.com for a shot to win yours. or you can buy yours here! Lean more by checking out the video below.
The 17th Annual Kevin Brown Tournament Of Champions Returns On November 22nd-26th In Washington!
The 17th Annual Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions returns on Friday November 22nd thru November 26th, in Washington! Come witness amazing talent from the around the Country!. The Titan Industries Shootout Series is loaded with talent including the return of an All-Time ToC favorite team- the Pewaukee Pirates from...
