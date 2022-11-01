Read full article on original website
Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
State News: $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing, Connecticut polling intensifying as Election Day grows closer and Connecticut official admits to storming the capital
$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing set for Wednesday night. A jackpot drawing with an estimated payday of $1.2 billion is set for Wednesday night, after no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing. It is set to be one of the largest Powerball jackpot drawings of all-time, with only four other drawings ever surpassing $1 billion according to the Associated Press.
A competitive race with national implications
Connecticut is rarely in the spotlight when it comes to House races or part of the equation for how Republicans seek to build a majority in Congress. But this year has been a major exception, with the 5th District becoming a hotly contested battleground awash with millions of dollars in spending.
National, Connecticut Employer Groups File ‘Captive Audience’ Lawsuit
CBIA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and a coalition of employer groups filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on Nov. 1 challenging Connecticut’s so-called captive audience law. The National Federation of Independent Business, National Retail Federation, Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, Coalition for...
Connecticut brews up ranking as fourth “witchiest” state
Connecticut was named the fourth witchiest state in the U.S. on Wednesday by a psychic company’s website. The website, Psychic Source, analyzed the Google search volume of several witch-related terms over the past year to determine which state’s residents had the most interest in witchy topics. “To begin...
Will This Be a ‘No Heat November’ Connecticut?
I was sweating on the way home yesterday. November 2, 2022 and my car felt like it was close to 100 when I got in. This is good for our pocket energy conservers. I always tried to wait until November 1 before I turned the heat on, can we make it to December 1 Connecticut?
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
40-Year-Old Connecticut ‘Message In A Bottle’ Found in North Carolina
Stefanie Marco Lantz was a 9-year-old little girl from Glastonbury, Connecticut on a trip to Martha's Vineyard with her family 40 years ago in 1982 when this whole thing started. We found a little bit of information on Facebook, but then found a podcast on Connecticut Public Radio by Chion...
All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List
Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
We Need 24-Hour Grocery Stores in Connecticut
Have you ever tried finding fresh avocados at 2 AM here in Connecticut? I have, and it's damn near impossible. Fairfield County has kept up with the 24-hour a day go of New York City, there are quite a few 24/7 businesses in Stamford, Norwalk, and Bridgeport, but the rest of Connecticut? It seems as if we shut down between 9-11 PM.
CT’s ‘Nickel-per-nip’ program enters first full year in effect
(WTNH) — This is the first full year the “Nickel-per-nip” program has been in effect in Connecticut, and it’s generating big bucks. The initiative has garnered over $4.2 million for Connecticut cities and towns! To talk about the program more, the President and Treasurer of “Three Tiers for Connecticut” and Executive Director of Wine and […]
Lamont Looks to Revisit Connecticut’s Assault Weapons Ban
Gov. Ned Lamont signaled a willingness Tuesday to revisit the assault weapons ban Connecticut policymakers adopted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in order to make illegal weapons that had been grandfathered under that 2013 law. The governor made the remarks during the final televised debate in...
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
Connecticut needs to address the realities of the post-COVID job market
Employers here in Connecticut can and should consider talent pools all over the U.S. vs. those just located a commutable distance from their offices.
Natural gas shortage this winter could lead to rolling blackouts in state, Eversource CEO warns
The chief executive officer of Eversource Energy is asking President Joe Biden to take action so that utilities across New England, including Connecticut, will have enough natural gas to meet the region’s electric power generation needs. Eversource’s Joe Nolan sent a letter to Biden on Oct. 27 as the...
New Haven Named the Most Family-Friendly City in Connecticut
When you think of family-friendly cities and towns in Connecticut, what's the first one that comes to mind? New Haven? Yeah, me either. I don't like it when someone who has obviously never stepped foot in our state writes about something in our world, and is way off. I've here for over 50 years, and if someone asked which cities or towns I would consider the most family-friendly in Connecticut, I would say, in no particular order - Cities? Torrington, Middletown, New London, Stamford, and Danbury. Towns? Middlebury, Southbury, Litchfield, and Clinton.
Vote 2022: Connecticut FBI office stepping up fight against voter intimidation
With election-related violence on the rise, is it even safe to head to the polls? On Monday, the FBI’s Connecticut field office announced a new effort to prevent threats and voter intimidation.
Business Lobby Files Lawsuit Against Connecticut
Connecticut’s largest business lobby joined with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in filing a federal lawsuit against Connecticut for a law that prevents employers from requiring employees to remain at meetings where they impart political or religious views. The law, which was a victory for labor unions, went into...
Dan Haar: 5 keys to a Stefanowski upset of Lamont for CT governor
Polls show Republican Bob Stefanowski trailing Gov. Ned Lamont by between 6 points and 15 points heading into next Tuesday’s rematch for governor. Most ominously for the Madison business consultant, the two public polls that have been done multiple times -- Quinnipiac University and WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College -- show margins for Lamont holding up as Election Day nears.
Ahead of elections, state Dems poised to sweep across Connecticut
With a new spate of polls, fundraising disclosures and political ratings emerging in the past week, Democrats are poised to sweep Connecticut in the upcoming elections. While Democrats are fending off strong Republican challengers in several deep-blue states, Connecticuters so far seem to be sticking with Gov. Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal among other state and local Democrats. The sole race where Republicans appear to be on the brink of winning is in Connecticut’s 5th district, which is also the only congressional seat in New England with a chance of turning red.
