When you think of family-friendly cities and towns in Connecticut, what's the first one that comes to mind? New Haven? Yeah, me either. I don't like it when someone who has obviously never stepped foot in our state writes about something in our world, and is way off. I've here for over 50 years, and if someone asked which cities or towns I would consider the most family-friendly in Connecticut, I would say, in no particular order - Cities? Torrington, Middletown, New London, Stamford, and Danbury. Towns? Middlebury, Southbury, Litchfield, and Clinton.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO