Branson, MO

KIX 105.7

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
allthingsbranson.com

Branson Ball Parks of America Tour with Forever Young

The cast of Forever Young takes you on a tour of Branson’s Ball Parks of America. Check out this AMAZING ball park facility with state of the art 2/3 replica fields, accommodations for teams, and more. “Forever Young” follows five best friends as they remember the music that shaped...
BRANSON, MO
gonomad.com

Branson, Missouri: Here’s Why So Many People Visit

Visiting Branson MO: Not On Our List But Too Popular to Skip. Branson, Missouri, is the entertainment mecca of the mid-south. A city of countless performance theaters, a 61-acre theme park, not to mention zip lines, wax museums, mini-golf courses, and a plethora of restaurants. We had heard about it...
BRANSON, MO
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Mercy’s newest building begins construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital is building a new multispecialty building in West Springfield to bring primary care, outpatient therapy services and occupational medicine to patients. Mercy celebrated the groundbreaking of their new building located at 3530 W. Mount Vernon St. The facility will include 11,000 square feet of space and twelve exam rooms for […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Popular eatery in Yellville damaged by fire

A restaurant in Yellville was damaged by a fire Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by Carolyn’s RazorBack Ribs, all customers and employees made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire or the extent of...
YELLVILLE, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Truth uncovered about infamous feud in new book

A local man took his genealogy research and delved deep into a historic moment in Taney County to write a book exploring an infamous murder and trial. Author Randy Pace said as he was doing research on his maternal family tree, the Meadows family of Taney County, he uncovered the truth of a feud, which has since become legend. He has since published a comprehensive book on the events of the feud titled, ‘Blood Feud on Bull Creek: The True and Complete Story of the Meadows-Bilyeu Feud and Events Leading Up to and After the Battle’.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspicious death under investigation at north Springfield home

UPDATE 3:30 P.M.— Officers say the circumstances of the death are suspicious and the investigation is underway. UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Acting Lieutenant Jason Trusler said that police were originally called to the home for a well-being check at 11:48 a.m. today, Nov. 1. Police are now waiting for a search warrant to be able […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO

