16 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
ITALIAN CINEMA: It’s been a century since Italian filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini was born, and almost 47 years to the day since his mysterious murder. An outspoken Marxist and openly gay, Pasolini was a controversial intellectual and artist in his lifetime who left behind a bold body of work. This fall, Il Cinema Ritrovato celebrates his legacy with a tour, which stops in College Park this Friday with screenings of The Sequence of the Paper Flower and Teorema followed by roundtable discussions. (University of Maryland; 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; FREE)
tinybeans.com
8 Cool Things You Can Actually Do on Thanksgiving Day
Something to be thankful for! The Washington, DC attractions that are open on Thanksgiving Day. If you like to stay active during the holidays, Thanksgiving can be a bit of a bummer. Many traditions involve sitting around, watching TV, and eating. Thankfully (see what we did there?), a Washington, DC Thanksgiving has plenty of options for those wanting to shake up their traditions. With so many iconic attractions open all year long (including Thanksgiving Day), avoid the “I’m bored” blues by exploring all there is to see and do in the District.
WJLA
Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
RFK Stadium seats now on sale as DC announces "Farewell RFK" celebration
WASHINGTON — As Washington Commanders fans look to the future with a potential sale of the franchise by embattled owner Daniel Snyder, the District is kicking off it’s tribute to the team’s past with the “Farewell RFK” campaign. “This is such an important legacy,” said...
WTOP
Wagshal’s opening downtown DC location
Wagshal’s, the nearly 100-year-old market and delicatessen in Washington, D.C., is opening a downtown location. Wagshal’s has signed a lease at Tishman Speyer’s 1747 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, about one block from the White House, for a 5,000 square foot space that will house Wagshal’s Grand Bodega.
WTOP
What’s the scariest movie ever? (Winner)
What’s the scariest movie of all time? We asked that question — and you delivered. After six rounds of voting, WTOP listeners named “The Exorcist” (1973) as their favorite!. That’s right, D.C. area listeners fittingly chose the film that was shot here in Georgetown. “The...
Ahead Of RFK Demolition, D.C. Launches ‘Farewell’ Tour And Auction Of Stadium Seats
Fans have sat in them to cheer on Super Bowl victories and D.C. United championships, witness a Tibetan Freedom Festival cancelled after a lightning strike injured 11 concertgoers, celebrate the return of major league baseball to the city, and take part in the World Cup. And now some of RFK...
bethesdamagazine.com
Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking
At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
allaboutjazz.com
Annapolis Launches Jazz And Roots Festival November 4-15, 2022
A world tour through Spanish flamenco, sea shanties, klezmer and more is on the way to reignite the region’s passion for jazz and roots music. Maryland's capital city will host the Annapolis Jazz & Roots Festival on two consecutive weekends this fall. From November 4-15, 2022, the historic port will reclaim an important part of its musical heritage with concerts and lectures for adults, families and children. Some are ticketed—many are free. Inaugural year events will be presented at four sites in Eastport, the “Left Bank" of Annapolis.
Hagedorn: “Business Is Booming at Miss Toya’s, for Many Good Reasons”
The area’s restaurant scene continues to attract national attention and accolades due to its quality and diversity. Bethesda Magazine’s food critic David Hagedorn wrote Tuesday that despite the restaurant’s service problems, there is much to love about Miss Toya’s Creole House:. Pass up the cup of...
popville.com
Signs of the Times
Thanks to Brandon for sending from the Chipotle in Navy Yard last night:. “They seem to be missing a few fresh ingredients.”. I guess I’ll just have a bowl of beans to go then, damn it!!. Capitol Hill, Rental of the Day. Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted...
ZooLights Returns After Two Year Pandemic Hiatus
Week 6: Dec. 26-30 This year, the zoo will require a special pass (separate from the normal Zoo entry pass) to enter. Parking will cost $30, and daytime parking tickets cannot be transferred for Zoolights parking. It’s the first time the Zoo is holding the glowy attraction, beloved by toddlers...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the living room windows
This rental is located at 1221 Massachusetts Ave, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,849 / 425ft2 – Move in Special!! Modern, Luxury Living in the heart of the city!!! (1221 Massachusetts Ave, NW Washington, DC) Looking for a new apartment home in Downtown Washington D.C.? Come to The Cambridge,...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022 Maryland? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Baltimore, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
mrhsnews.com
Students Spooked by Halloween Costume Regulation
Halloween is a fun, spooky, holiday appealing to people of all ages. Costumes are a major part of Halloween, and creative costumes are a fun way for students to express themselves and connect with other people. Marriotts Ridge has an abundant amount of school spirit, and many students wish to express it by dressing up on Halloween. However, Howard County has a no costume policy in effect, which Marriotts Ridge students express mixed feelings towards.
This Washington Spot Has Some Of The Best Loaded Fries In The U.S.
Cheapism rounded up the best plates of loaded fries across the country.
African American leaders announce Annapolis will be deemed a 'Port Marker' town
African American leaders in Annapolis announced our capital city will be a Port Marker town. That will make Annapolis a "Site of Memory".
‘It’s All Love:’ D.C. Soul-Punk Band Lightmare Will Say Goodbye At Final Show This Weekend
As D.C. soul-punk band Lightmare pumps itself up for its final performance this weekend, they can’t help but remember their first official gig at Looking Glass Lounge in 2017. The bar wasn’t a venue yet, but lead singer Shady Rose managed to convince the owner to let them put...
yeahthatskosher.com
All PLNT Burger Locations are No Longer Kosher Certified
The (formerly) kosher-certified vegan burger chain restaurant, PLNT Burger, has been expanding quickly over the last few years, picking up fans and accolades as they’ve expanded beyond their origins in Washington DC to a dozen locations, half in the DC/Baltimore region, with the others in NYC, outside of Philly, and in the Boston area. The restaurant is known for its vegan take on fast food burgers, using plant-based products to offer meat and cheese-like products.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.
The historic neighborhood of Georgetown is one of Washington DC’s most popular tourist destinations. Georgetown was founded in 1751 in the province of Maryland, making it much older than the country’s capital. The area is regarded as a commercial and entertainment district due to the many tourist spots...
DCist
Washington, DC
