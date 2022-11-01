Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Pulte makes progress on Polo Club development plan in Naperville
The developer of a new subdivision planned for Naperville is taking important steps forward. Pulte Homes is working on an annexation agreement with Naperville that would allow the developer to build 401 housing units on 110 acres of former polo grounds, the Naperville Sun reported. In addition to the housing, the development will also include a park and two multiuse playing fields.
therealdeal.com
Strategic Properties shakes up condo deconversion strategy
Yitzy Klor’s Strategic Properties of North America is trying to find new ways forward to close two condo deconversions — one of them a Chicago record at $190 million — in moves that amount to a shakeup of plans amid owner opposition and rising interest rates. As...
therealdeal.com
Chicago alderman resigns, gears up to join property tax board
The latest alderman to resign from the Chicago City Council in a wave of departures will join the county panel that handles property tax assessment appeals, with a goal to ease the burden on homeowners. Alderman George Cardenas, who is leaving the 12th Ward seat he’s held for 20 years,...
therealdeal.com
High vacancies in dense South Shore leave renters vulnerable
South Shore residents “have a narrow window of opportunity” to steer the neighborhood in a direction that preserves affordability and chances to become a local homeowner. The South Shore Housing Data Project, compiled by South Shore Community Compact researchers, found opportunities to do so could disappear quickly with the area’s real estate market striding at a new pace, Block Club Chicago reported.
therealdeal.com
Picket signs save picket fences: Transwestern rebuffed by Chicago suburb
After months of protests by Medinah residents, Transwestern Development dropped its bid to buy out homeowners so it could build a large industrial complex in the unincorporated community. The Houston-based development company sent a letter to Itasca officials that said it “decided not to pursue acquisition and redevelopment” of the...
therealdeal.com
W.P. Carey shopping empty Goose Island office
UPDATED, Nov. 2, 2022 7:50 a.m. After striking out with a search for a new tenant to fill a vacant Goose Island office building, landlord W.P. Carey is ready to move on. The owner of the 179,000-square-foot structure at 900 North North Branch Street at the southern tip of the island hired Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield to sell the property, Crain’s reported.
therealdeal.com
Desks by the dozen: Larger requirements drive Chicago flex space demand
Demand for flexible workspace is on the rise in Chicago, and it’s being driven by office users needing dozens of desks, a departure from the coworking model appealing to individuals and two-person teams. The Instant Group, a global marketplace for flexible workspace, told BisNow that demand in 2022 was...
therealdeal.com
Chicago retail owners undisturbed by grocers merger despite overlap
Two grocery stores at the same intersection may be a problem for regulators, but likely not for real estate investors. Major Chicago grocery chains Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco are poised to be under the same ownership if the feds approve a merger between their parent companies, Kroger and Albertsons. Kroger owns Mariano’s and Albertson’s owns the Jewel brand. Both parent companies are publicly traded, and there are about 170 Jewel stores in the Chicago metro area and more than 40 Mariano’s stores.
