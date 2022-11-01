Read full article on original website
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
From off-roaders and EV restomods to race cars and Aussie-inspired ‘utes, here’s the best we saw at SEMA 2022. The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) 2022 has taken over Las Vegas for the week. The show covers thousands of square feet, with hundreds of cars, trucks, and SUVs to take in. We came, we hit step counts we didn’t realize were possible, and we saw some truly impressive builds. SEMA provides a taste of where the aftermarket is heading, and this year’s show was no different.
KTNV
Intersection at Durango, Maule-Badura to have active traffic signals
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection of Durango and Maule-Badura in the southwest valley is going to see activated traffic signals. On Thursday, Clark County officials will activate the new traffic signals in the morning around 6:30 a.m. According to officials, the intersection has grown increasingly busy. “A growing...
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Street Experience announces artist lineup for free NFR kick off party
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience has announced the artist lineup for its free “Downtown Hoedown” event that will kick off the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. According to a news release, held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the “celebration will transform the world-famous Fremont Street Experience...
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Summerlin to host ice rink, free parade this holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin will once again get in the holiday spirit by offering an ice rink and a free parade this season. According to a news release, the holiday festivities at Downtown Summerlin will kick off on Nov. 18. The shopping center says that its free...
theeastcountygazette.com
Las Vegas Is Preparing For A Food Truck Restaurant Thanks To Social Media Popularity
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A food truck parked behind a chicken wing restaurant in North Las Vegas is gaining popularity online. It is rapidly expanding as a result of social media. Marcen “Chef Sean” Nelson and his wife, Latrisha “Chef Tririckshaw,” dreamed of bringing a small town in Illinois past Buffalo Wild Wings near Centennial Parkway and 5th The street.
CAR Magazine
SEMA Show 2022: the wild modified cars featured in Vegas
The 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is kicking off, with the usual wild modded cars from the aftermarket community as well as car makers themselves. SEMA is practically a US car show institution with thousands of attendees and exhibitors filling the Las Vegas Convention Centre every year with the latest performance parts, paraphernalia and pride in workmanship. The 2022 show is running between Tuesday 1 November and Friday 4 November.
news3lv.com
Animal Foundation waiving adoption fees for large adult dogs this weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to add a new member to your family? Well, these furry friends are ready to be adopted. The Animal Foundation is hosting an adoption event Saturday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 13, with more than 100 large dogs available for adoption. According...
963kklz.com
10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy
December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
vegas24seven.com
Wicked Donuts Debuts Holidays Themed Donuts
Jumping on the current popular trend of making sweets that look like something else, such as Netflix’s “Is It Cake?”, Chef Robert Teddy of Wicked Donuts has created the THANKSGIVING DONUT DINNER to fool and delight. A savory dinner made of delicious donuts in the guise of a traditional Thanksgiving menu.
news3lv.com
Clark County School police arrest man drinking vodka while driving
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) is sharing a recent encounter with a drunk driver who was said to be drinking behind the wheel. In a Facebook post, CCSDPD said that Traffic Officers working a school-related event Tuesday night observed a vehicle traveling...
963kklz.com
How Will You Hand Out Halloween Candy Tonight
Every year we seem to have the same conversation, how you are going to be handing out Halloween candy to the kids. The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up and it’s amazing on how many people have different rules when it comes to handing out the treats!
Third Victim of Fatal Mission Beach Traffic Crash Was Nevada Woman, 59
Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Street Racing Corvette Driver Causes Major Damage In Las Vegas Crash
He drove it until the wheels fell off, literally…. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have reported that they are investigating a street racing crash between a Corvette, seven other cars, and countless objects that are now left in debris. The Corvette crash even knocked over a bus stop, and it’s safe to say the Corvette driver was definitely the loser.
2 arrested in stolen car chop shop operation in North Las Vegas
Michael Vizcarra, 31, and Saul Sanchez, 29, were taken into custody by North Las Vegas police on Friday, Oct. 28. They both are facing four counts of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, and one count of operating a chop shop. Vizcarra is also facing four counts of stealing a vehicle.
Las Vegas man likely high on meth sped through red light before crash that killed young woman, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A Las Vegas man who police said was likely on meth allegedly sped through a red light before causing a crash that killed a young woman last week, according to an arrest report.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
CCSD teacher with passion for music dies, remembered by his students and family
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is mourning the loss of a teacher who was a trailblazer in music. Albert Avila had a passion for music and education, helped launch CCSD’s Mariachi Azul, and taught at Fremont Middle School. 8 News Now spoke to his widow about the music teacher and how […]
Police raid Boulevard Mall for counterfeit items, including prescriptions; 2 arrested
Police were conducting a raid Tuesday at the Boulevard Mall over allegations at least one store was selling counterfeit items, including prescriptions, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
vegas24seven.com
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa will be ringing the new year in with multiple entertainment experiences on Friday, Dec. 31. Each experience will include a champagne toast and balloon drop as the clock strikes midnight. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/entertainment. Guests must be 21 or older.
Las Vegas man arrested for posting 1 October-style threat on Facebook, police say
A man is accused of threatening a 1 October-style massacre on the Las Vegas Strip in a Facebook post, leading to his arrest last week, Las Vegas Metro police said.
