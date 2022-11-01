Read full article on original website
KTLO
Charles F. Hamilton, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Charles F. Hamilton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Charles F. Hamilton died Wednesday at Baxter Health.
Kait 8
Greers Ferry boat ramp to temporarily close
GREERS FERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - A boat ramp at Greers Ferry Lake will close for construction Tuesday. According to a media release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, they will temporarily close the boat ramp at Devils Fork Park on Nov. 8 and 9. Construction crews will be resurfacing...
KTLO
Woman arrested after kneeing, elbowing deputies, kicking inmate in head during booking
A Boone County woman assaulted three people, including two deputies, during her arrest and while being booked into jail in early October. Twenty-five-year-old Kinikki Susan Brandt is facing four charges, including two felonies, after allegedly kneeing one deputy in the groin, elbowing another deputy in the face sending her to the hospital and kicking an inmate in the head.
KTLO
Eva Martin, 88, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Eva Martin of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Eva Martin died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Joyce Burk, 80, Gassville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Joyce Burk of Gassville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Joyce Burk died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
whiterivernow.com
Man arrested at Melbourne ‘trunk or treat’ event
Izard County authorities say a man was arrested over the weekend at a Halloween “trunk or treat” event. According to Izard County Circuit Court information, Brock Michael Handyside, 21, was arrested at the Halloween event in Melbourne on Saturday, Oct. 29, after witnesses reported Handyside was yelling at a minor and then started a fight.
KTLO
Baxter County Quorum Court approves purchase of building in Thursday night’s meeting
The Baxter County Quorum Court met Tuesday evening at 6:30 for their regular monthly meeting, which started 30 minutes later than normal due to early voting. The building committee proposed an ordinance to purchase a property located at 210 West 7th Street in Mountain Home, which is currently owned by District Court Judge-Elect Jodi Carney for a purchase price of $302,000. The building is adjacent to the Baxter County jail complex which would help in housing the CID Investigators and coroner’s operations. The property also has a sizable parking lot, which would alleviate some of the parking issues for the jail and building would require minimal retrofit to suit the needs of the sheriff department. The ordinance to purchase the property was unanimously approved by the Quorum Court in a vote to 11-0.
KYTV
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews began demolishing the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort in Stone County. Silver Dollar City recently purchased the 800 acres of land near Table Rock Lake. As locals and visitors drive past the land once known as Indian Ridge, they’ll notice large piles of rubble where...
KTLO
Baxter County Personnel Committee meets Thursday afternoon
The Baxter County Personnel Committee will meet Thursday afternoon at 4 in the 3rd floor conference room of the Baxter County Courthouse. Items on the agenda include the changing of a part-time to full time deputy for the coroner’s office and discussion of changing the Airport manager from hourly to salary.
933kwto.com
Crews Locate Hiker in Arkansas after Search Lasting Several Days
First responders say they have located a hiker who had been missing since last Thursday. 67-year-old Clinton Smith was found Tuesday afternoon near the area of Buffalo National River in Newton County. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native began his hike Thursday along Hemmed-in-Hollow trail, and lost contact shortly after. Authorities...
KTLO
Jerill Partee, 92, Mountain Home (Roller)
Mr. Jerril Partee, 92, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Mountain Home. He was born in Mountain Home on June 3, 1930 to Virgil and Ruby (Crothers) Partee. He was an Army Veteran, member of the Freewill Baptist Church, and a backhoe operator for many years. In fact, he was the first backhoe operator in Mountain Home. He loved farming, hunting, being a song leader at his church, and was an avid collector and restorer of John Deere tractors and old trucks. His true loves, though, were the Lord, his wife, of 68 years, Mrs. Irene Partee, and all his family and friends. He was one of the kindest, easiest going, and likeable people a person could ever hope to meet.
KTLO
Hiker reported missing at Buffalo River found near Horseshoe Bend trail
A hiker reported missing near the Buffalo National River in Newton County has been located on the Horseshoe Bend trail near the Red Bluff lookout. Search and rescue personnel found Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, around noon Tuesday and assisted him to Kyle’s Landing. He was reportedly in good spirits.
KYTV
Hollister, Mo. mobile home park residents forced out; nonprofits help with moving, relocation
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - New owners of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park in Hollister have evicted those who live there. The new owners repurchased the property in August. They soon told everyone they had to move out by Tuesday. A few months ago, local nonprofits in Taney County were...
KTLO
MH man arrested for stealing safe containing $25K from business
A Mountain Home man was arrested over the weekend for the theft of a safe containing $25,000, a handgun and other documents from a business in the city. Three felony charges have been filed against 44-year-old Quan Tran Le in connection with the incident. According to Mountain Home Police Chief...
KTLO
Arlene Jane Montgomery, 79, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Arlene Jane Montgomery of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Arlene Jane Montgomery died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Prison time handed down to Kendrick Sebree
A Mountain Home man pled guilty to charges in his newest criminal case and was sentenced to four years in prison during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Wednesday. Twenty-four year-old Kendrick Nathaniel Sebree was arrested on drug-related charges in mid-March when officers went to a residence located...
KTLO
Kirk Winnett before the bench again
A Flippin man with a string of criminal cases stretching back to 1989 appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Tuesday. Forty-eight-year-old Kirk Allen Winnett pled guilty to charges in two cases in Baxter County and two in Marion County and was sentenced to four years in prison. In Baxter County,...
Kait 8
Pilot makes an emergency landing in a field in Carroll County, Ark.
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) -A pilot is okay after his plane crashed into a field west of Alpena Wednesday afternoon. The county’s department of emergency management says the pilot tried to return to the Harrison Airport because of a problem with the engine. The plane landed on top of a hay bale.
KTLO
Ina Belle Tilley, 74, Mountain Home (Sheldon Goodrich)
Ina Belle (Tilley) Crawford Martino, born May 18, 1948 in Mountain Home, Arkansas to Geraldene and Lonnie Tilley and died October 24, 2022. Ina is survived by 3 children, Paula, Nikki, Bryan Crawford, 2 step-daughters Terry and Michele, sister Lannie Williams, brother Tony (Eddie) Tilley, 10 grand children and 13 great grandchildren.
KTLO
Hangar development planning on Baxter Co. Airport Commission agenda
The Baxter County Airport Commission will meet in regular session Thursday evening at 6. Items on the agenda inlcude hangar development planning, obstruction mitigation, operations and personnel matters. The meeting will take place in the airport terminal building.
