The Baxter County Quorum Court met Tuesday evening at 6:30 for their regular monthly meeting, which started 30 minutes later than normal due to early voting. The building committee proposed an ordinance to purchase a property located at 210 West 7th Street in Mountain Home, which is currently owned by District Court Judge-Elect Jodi Carney for a purchase price of $302,000. The building is adjacent to the Baxter County jail complex which would help in housing the CID Investigators and coroner’s operations. The property also has a sizable parking lot, which would alleviate some of the parking issues for the jail and building would require minimal retrofit to suit the needs of the sheriff department. The ordinance to purchase the property was unanimously approved by the Quorum Court in a vote to 11-0.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO