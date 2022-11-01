Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sent-trib.com
Exhibition matchups prepare Falcons for Air Force
Bowling Green State University men’s basketball coach Michael Huger has seen his team play two exhibition games, and now he has to separate the good from the bad. At the Stroh Center Tuesday, the Falcons defeated Mansfield, 79-64, as 13 different BGSU players saw action. Last Friday, the Falcons fell to West Virginia, 73-57, in Morgantown.
sent-trib.com
BGSU adds throwing coach Marcus Myers to staff
Bowling Green State University head cross country and track and field coach Lou Snelling has announced the addition of assistant coach Marcus Myers to his staff. Myers will serve as the throws coach for the Falcons, a position he previously held at Northwood University for four seasons. Myers brings a wealth of experience in coaching, as well as a multitude of national honors as a thrower.
Yardbarker
Fine with flying under radar, Wake Forest opens with Fairfield
Wake Forest wouldn't mind being one of the surprise teams again this season. That quest for the Demon Deacons, who have just one returning starter on the roster, begins with a matchup against visiting Fairfield on Monday night in Winston-Salem, N.C. "We are looking forward to building on the momentum...
North Carolina A&T preps for old MEAC foe as it marches toward Big South title
With a victory over Campbell, the Aggies are closing in on a championship The post North Carolina A&T preps for old MEAC foe as it marches toward Big South title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
sent-trib.com
Falcons’ White named MAC Offensive Player of Year
Bowling Green State University women’s soccer standout Kennedy White has been named the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Maya Dean and Mackenzie Reuber joined White on the All-MAC First Team, while Brynn Gardner was named to the MAC’s All-Freshman Team. BGSU led the league with three first-team selections.
sent-trib.com
BGSU tennis faces Toledo, Cleveland State
TOLEDO — On the second day of the Rocket Invite, Bowling Green Green State University tennis players played two matches against Cleveland State, with the duo of Ioanna Tsadari and Hannah Neuman earning a 6-3 triumph over Selma Tounsi and Filippa Frogner. In the next round against Toledo. Tsadari...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Bobcats play top ranked Revere close, but fall 2-0
HURON — Bowling Green boys soccer saw its regional tournament run come to an end Wednesday, losing to top-ranked Richfield Revere, 2-0, at Huron Memorial Stadium’s Mucci Field. BG, which won nine of its last 14 games, saw its season end at 11-8-2, while Revere (18-1-1) advances to take on Lima Shawnee (18-1-1) Saturday in a Division II regional final. While Revere outshot BG, 10-5, it was the Minutemen’s combination of senior midfielder Ryan Hodgson to senior forward Ryan Brown that was the difference. That combo resulted in both goals, the first coming three minutes and 38 seconds after the opening kickoff and the second with 13:20 remaining in the first half. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
Bobcats give top-ranked Revere a battle, but fall 2-0
HURON — Bowling Green boys soccer saw its regional tournament run come to an end Wednesday, losing to top-ranked Richfield Revere, 2-0, at Huron Memorial Stadium’s Mucci Field. BG, which won nine of its last 14 games, closes out at 11-8-2, while Revere (18-1-1) advances to take on...
ourdavie.com
Davie football headed to Grimsley in Round 1
Now this, Davie football fans, is just what the War Eagles needed to close the regular season: a Central Piedmont Conference win over someone other than Reynolds, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2009, and Parkland, which has a 17-game losing streak. The War Eagles hosted Glenn, which...
sent-trib.com
BGSU hockey hoping to bounce back
The Bowling Green State University hockey team is preparing for another Central Collegiate Hockey Association series at home this week against the Michigan Tech Huskies on Friday and Saturday. With a 2-6 record this season and back-to-back losses against Minnesota State last weekend, BGSU coach Ty Eigner said the team...
nsjonline.com
College Basketball Preview: High Point starts fresh under GG Smith
Last year was a transition season for High Point, as legendary alumnus Tubby Smith stepped down as head coach in February and was replaced by his son, G.G. Smith. This will be the younger Smith’s first full season as head coach of the Panthers, and the team returns an experienced nucleus, including four starters.
sent-trib.com
Falcons advance to MAC semifinals
The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team scored a goal in each half Sunday, downing Western Michigan University, 2-0, at Cochrane Stadium. With the win, the third-seeded Falcons (9-5-4) advance to Thursday’s semifinal round. BGSU will take on second-seeded Ball State at 7:30 p.m. at UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y.
iheart.com
Preview of Friday's Football Broadcast - Foran at Guilford
A Preview of Friday's Football Broadcast - Foran at Guilford 6:45pm on 960AM, 96.9FM WELI & iheartradio; you can watch the game on the 960WELI.com Website. Another huge matchup in HS Football - 2 good teams with Postseason Aspirations - Foran(7-0) the #3 seed in Class SS; Guilford(5-2) the #8 seed in Class MM.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season
Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
Former LSHS graduate featured in NC A&T State University video
GREENSBORO — A former Lumberton Senior High School band student was recently featured in a North Carolina Agricultural and Technical Sta
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina A&T showcases new self-driving shuttles
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T is known as a national leader in creation and innovation and the newest project on campus is no exception. The university is "Driving into the future." The school showcased its new self-driving shuttles Tuesday. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey went to find out...
ourdavie.com
Catawba College homecoming queen went to Davie
Paige Ann Carter, daughter of Marty and Renee Carter of Advance, was chosen homecoming queen Saturday, Oct. 22 at Catawba’s Homecoming game against Limestone College. Paige is a 2019 graduate of Davie High School. She is a senior majoring in history with a minor in secondary education. After graduation she plans to teach high school history.
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
Video of soccer star Hope Solo’s NC arrest released
When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming.
North Carolina Man 'Started Hollering' After Winning $500,000 Lottery Prize
The lucky winner was at work when he learned he won the massive prize.
Comments / 0