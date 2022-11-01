To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The 2022 NFL season is in full swing, complete with thrilling finishes, standout rookies, and more Tom Brady drama than anyone could ever demand. The Week 9 slate features a Thursday night clash between the Houston Texans and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, a high-stakes AFC East showdown featuring the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, and a must-see Sunday night battle involving the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans. If you want to watch NFL live stream free from anywhere then you need to use a best streaming VPN for fast blazing HD with no buffer and blackout.

7 HOURS AGO