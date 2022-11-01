Kentucky AP Prep Football Polls
LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (6) 7-2 60 1
2. Raceland - 9-1 54 2
3. Newport Central Catholic - 8-2 43 3
4. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 8-2 33 4
5. Campbellsville - 7-3 31 7
6. Bethlehem - 8-2 29 5
7. Hazard - 6-4 27 6
8. Lou. Holy Cross - 7-3 22 9
9. Bishop Brossart - 8-2 16 8
10. Williamsburg - 7-2 12 10
Others receiving votes: Crittenden Co. 2. Paintsville 1.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Beechwood (2) 9-1 56 T1
(tie) Mayfield (3) 10-0 56 T1
3. Owensboro Catholic - 7-3 44 3
4. Metcalfe Co. - 10-0 40 4
5. Lex. Christian - 6-4 35 6
5. Breathitt Co. (1) 7-2 35 5
7. Shelby Valley - 8-2 19 T8
8. Lloyd Memorial - 7-3 17 7
9. Walton-Verona - 8-2 12 T8
10. McLean Co. - 8-2 9 10
Others receiving votes: Butler Co. 4. Green Co. 3.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Christian Academy (6) 10-0 60 1
2. Bardstown - 10-0 54 2
3. Union Co. - 10-0 48 3
4. Mason Co. - 10-0 42 4
5. Bell Co. - 8-2 29 7
6. Lawrence Co. - 8-2 25 5
6. Ashland Blazer - 6-4 25 6
8. Elizabethtown - 7-3 13 T9
9. Hart Co. - 8-2 9 NR
10. Paducah Tilghman - 4-6 8 T9
Others receiving votes: Belfry 7. Greenup Co. 5. Casey Co. 4. Henry Co. 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Corbin (6) 10-0 60 2
2. Lex. Catholic - 8-2 50 1
3. Johnson Central - 8-2 43 4
3. Boyle Co. - 8-2 43 3
5. Warren East - 10-0 41 5
6. Logan Co. - 9-1 29 7
7. Spencer Co. - 9-1 24 6
8. Letcher County Central - 7-3 16 9
9. Lou. Central - 6-4 11 8
(tie) Boyd Co. - 7-3 11 10
Others receiving votes: Franklin Co. 1. Hopkinsville 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Frederick Douglass (6) 10-0 60 1
2. Scott Co. - 9-1 50 6
3. Southwestern - 10-0 40 4
4. Woodford Co. - 9-1 37 2
5. Bowling Green - 8-2 36 3
6. Cov. Catholic - 8-2 35 7
7. Highlands - 8-2 32 5
8. Greenwood - 8-2 15 8
9. Owensboro - 8-2 12 9
10. Pulaski Co. - 8-2 9 10
Others receiving votes : Lou. Fairdale 4.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. St. Xavier (6) 9-1 60 1
2. Lou. Ballard - 8-2 43 4
3. Lou. DuPont Manual - 8-2 41 2
4. Bullitt East - 9-1 36 5
5. Lex. Bryan Station - 7-3 33 7
6. Lou. Trinity - 6-4 27 6
7. Lou. Male - 6-4 25 8
8. Henderson Co. - 8-2 24 3
9. Simon Kenton - 7-3 21 10
10. Central Hardin - 9-1 19 9
Others receiving votes: Ryle 1.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Ledger Independent, Maysville ; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.
