Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
Burrow sacked, Bengals pummeled by Browns in 32-13 loss
Joe Burrow and the Bengals got buried on Halloween
These were PFF's highest-graded Bengals players in loss to Browns
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There wasn't a whole lot to like from the Bengals' perspective in Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and that was reflected in grades from analytics-based website Pro Football Focus. Cincinnati was outplayed in all three phases:. Offensively Joe Burrow was sacked five times and...
Rashod Bateman's season-ending surgery opens the door for veteran WR DeSean Jackson
On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens learned that wideout Rashod Bateman was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury requiring season-ending surgery. With Bateman lost for the year, the Ravens may have his replacement already in-house. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens' practice squad in October, is likely to be active for the Ravens when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
Eli Apple wants to be ‘the guy everyone can count on’ for depleted Bengals secondary
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Eli Apple’s heart dropped when he saw Chidobe Awuzie’s face. Awuzie got twisted up with his former teammate Amari Cooper late in the first half of Monday’s 32-13 loss to the Browns. He fell to the ground favoring his left leg, but managed to bounce back up and half-hopped, half-jogged to the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Sidney Jones Officially Waived By Seahawks, Bengals Could Claim Him on Thursday
Jones and the Seahawks parted ways on Tuesday, but he was officially released on Wednesday
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Cleveland Browns bludgeon Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Chubb ran for 101 yards and scored twice to lead the Cleveland Browns to a dominant victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's Week 8 finale.
Bengals offensive analyst passes away
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Adam Zimmer, who had been serving as an offensive analyst for the Bengals this season, passed away on Monday night, according to his sister Corri Zimmer White's Instagram account. He was 38. No cause of death was given. His father, Mike, served as Bengals defensive coordinator from...
Website sets odds for Pete Rose's first sports bet at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A online sports website has set odds for what will be the first sports bet made by former Reds player and manager Pete Rose at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2023, when sports betting becomes legal in Ohio. Rose is scheduled to make the first...
FC Cincinnati decides on temporary home for sports betting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - FC Cincinnati decides on a temporary home for its new sports betting facility slated to open January 1. It will be at Taft’s Ale House on Race Street, just a couple blocks from TQL Stadium. The betting windows and kiosks will be in the downstairs...
