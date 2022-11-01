ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
WKRC

These were PFF's highest-graded Bengals players in loss to Browns

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There wasn't a whole lot to like from the Bengals' perspective in Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and that was reflected in grades from analytics-based website Pro Football Focus. Cincinnati was outplayed in all three phases:. Offensively Joe Burrow was sacked five times and...
Yardbarker

Rashod Bateman's season-ending surgery opens the door for veteran WR DeSean Jackson

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens learned that wideout Rashod Bateman was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury requiring season-ending surgery. With Bateman lost for the year, the Ravens may have his replacement already in-house. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens' practice squad in October, is likely to be active for the Ravens when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
WKRC

Bengals offensive analyst passes away

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Adam Zimmer, who had been serving as an offensive analyst for the Bengals this season, passed away on Monday night, according to his sister Corri Zimmer White's Instagram account. He was 38. No cause of death was given. His father, Mike, served as Bengals defensive coordinator from...
WKRC

FC Cincinnati decides on temporary home for sports betting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - FC Cincinnati decides on a temporary home for its new sports betting facility slated to open January 1. It will be at Taft’s Ale House on Race Street, just a couple blocks from TQL Stadium. The betting windows and kiosks will be in the downstairs...
