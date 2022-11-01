Read full article on original website
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL On Tap: Matthews looks to stay hot for Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes
Red Wings try to continue strong start against Rangers; Zegras, Terry can extend streaks for Ducks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Sunday. Matthews, Maple Leafs roll...
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
"When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
Special teams propel Jets to victory over Chicago
WINNIPEG - Special teams were at the forefront of a special performance on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets went 3-for-4 on the power play, and added a shorthanded marker for good measure, as part of a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. "I think that was a great effort...
The Backcheck: A big third period bounce back
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps the Lightning's 5-3 victory over the Sabres. "It's Saturday night. You better enjoy it." That was Brandon Hagel's advice for 24-year-old, rookie defenseman Nick Perbix, who recorded the game-winning goal on Saturday night when he found the back of the net for the first time in his NHL career.
Coyotes Stun Caps, 3-2
Washington's losing streak stretched to four straight (0-2-2) on Saturday night at Capital One Arena, spoiling what should have been a joyous night in which Caps captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal to move ahead of Gordie Howe (786) for the NHL record for most goals with a single franchise. But Arizona winger Nick Ritchie had other ideas, scoring the game-tying and game-winning goal less than 10 minutes apart in the third period to hand the Caps a stunning 3-2 setback.
Ovechkin scores No. 787, but Capitals lose to Coyotes
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th goal to pass Gordie Howe for the most with one team in NHL history, but the Washington Capitals lost 3-2 to the Arizona Coyotes at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Nick Ritchie scored his second goal of the game, and Arizona's third straight...
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit). After his 24-save performance in Detroit's 3-0 shutout victory over the New York Islanders...
Global Series Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets
COLORADO AVALANCHE (4-4-1) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (3-7-0) 12 PM MT | NOKIA ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first of two games of the 2022 NHL Global Series - Finland. The contests will both be played at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Canucks Attack, Fall 8-5 in Vancouver
Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first career hat trick and Elias Pettersson posted five points, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 8-5 victory over the Ducks tonight at Rogers Arena. The loss denied Anaheim its first three-game winning streak of the young season and dropped the club to 3-7-1 overall. The...
LA Kings vs. Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Panthers: 6 - 4 - 1 (13 pts) Kings: 6 - 6 - 1 (13 pts) The LA Kings have had 24 multi-point performances from their players this season, ranking fifth-most in the league.
GAME RECAP: Devils 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, AB - The New Jersey Devils battled back with a late come-from-behind victory to down the Oilers 4-3 at Rogers Place on Thursday night. The Oilers looked to be well on their way to their sixth-straight victory, but a seven-second stretch late in the third period would be their undoing.
Predators overcome three-goal deficit to defeat Canucks in shootout
VANCOUVER -- Jordan Gross scored his first two NHL goals, and the Nashville Predators rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout at Rogers Arena on Saturday. Gross, who signed a two-year contract on July 14, was playing in his second game with Nashville...
Top McDavid moment from NHL career debated
Highlight-reel goals, assists, six-point game among selections from NHL.com writers. Connor McDavid is expected to play in his 500th NHL game when the Edmonton Oilers face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET, SN, TVAS, NBCSWA, ESPN+, SN NOW). In his first 499 NHL games,...
VGK@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - A return to the Bell Centre was not enough to get the Canadiens back in the win column on Saturday, as the team fell 6-4 to the red-hot Vegas Golden Knights. The Habs were back home for the first time since embarking on a nine-day, four-game road trip in late October.
5 Things: Flyers @ Senators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2) are in Canada's capital city on Saturday evening to take on D.J. Smith's (4-6-0). Game time at the Canadian Tire Centre is 7:00 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
