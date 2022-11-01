Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
At least 61% of LA voters flagged homelessness as the city's number-one priority for the upcoming raceVictorLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Lakers Redesign Championship Banners & Add Era-Specific Jerseys In Rafters At Crypto.com Arena
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises not just in the NBA, but the entire sports world. The Lakers are truly an iconic franchise with a history that can rival anyone and that is shown in the rafters of the Crypto.com Arena. Banners for all 17...
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Wore Multiple Rare Sneakers During Bulls Game
The NBA always feels like a soap opera. However, that is especially true given the never-ending drama with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite having a game against the Chicago Bulls last night, the Nets organization and head coach Steve Nash parted ways yesterday morning. The Nets dysfunction allowed Bulls' perimeter wings...
Top 2024 NHL Draft prospect Ivan Demidov set for KHL debut
The 2023 NHL Draft is being hyped as one of the most important in several years thanks to the trio of outstanding forwards at the top of the board. Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and Matvei Michkov would all likely be considered for the first-overall pick in weaker years, making a tank effort even more worthwhile this time around.
Trophy Room’s Air Jordan 7 Collab Releases This Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Trophy Room, a sneaker boutique owned by Michael Jordan’s youngest son, Marcus, has a new Air Jordan collab dropping this week. After delivering its Air Jordan 1 High “Freeze Out” collab in February 2021, the sneaker boutique announced on Instagram yesterday that its latest Air Jordan 7 “New Sheriff In Town” sneaker project will hit retail before week’s end. According to the Instagram post, the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 “New Sheriff In Town” collab is based on “The greatest...
Look: Kevin Durant Had 1-Word Reaction To Steve Nash News
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. According to multiple reports, it was a "mutual" decision. Nash reportedly willingly stepped down as the team's head coach as the Nets try to re-start their hopes of a playoff run.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Scammed The Los Angeles Clippers: "Poor Clippers Fans Never Get To See Him Play."
Kawhi Leonard is without a doubt one of the best players in the game if he's healthy. He is a two-way wing that can do almost anything on the basketball court, and he has proven that he can win a championship as the No. 1 option on a team. As...
Photo of Phillies Star’s Wife Buying Beers for Fans Goes Viral
Philadelphia fans had every right to celebrate on Tuesday night as the team won 7–0 over the Astros.
NBC Sports
These highlights of Tacko Fall in China are a sight to behold
Tacko Fall wasn't able to latch on with an NBA team for the 2022-23 season, but don't be mistaken: He can still ball. The 7-foot-5 former Boston Celtics big man signed with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association in August, and he's off to a hot start, leading the team in points (14.6), rebounds (8.3) and blocks (3.0) per game through nine contests.
Aces’ Becky Hammon to Join ESPN As NBA Studio Analyst
The longtime NBA assistant and current head coach of the WNBA champions joins ESPN for the 2022-23 season.
NBA Halloween 2022 Fit Check
Happy Halloween! Here's What Your Favorite Players Dressed Up As!
Pelicans looking like clear winner of Anthony Davis deal
Los Angeles hosts New Orleans tonight and the game could show just how big the gap is between the two franchises while putting a stamp on who won the Anthony Davis trade. When Davis got his wish and was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, it was supposed to bring excitement to an organization with a generational talent. The trade certainly did that... for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Complex
Adidas Dumps Ye, Jordan 1 Backdooring, and Anwan Glover on DC Style | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the cohosts react to the news of Adidas dropping Ye and ending the Yeezy deal early after his antisemitic comments. The cohosts also break down the recent fiasco of alleged backdooring around the “Lost and Found” Air Jordan 1. In the second half of the episode they’re joined by Anwan “Big G” Glover, who played Slim Charles on “The Wire.” Glover explains the style choices for the show, the history of sneaker culture in his native Washington DC, Wale’s sneaker game, and even gets into the debate about who started the Nike Boots trend.
Yardbarker
Angels: Mike Trout Posts Adorable Video with Son for Halloween
Mike Trout has been very active on social media this offseason, much to the delight of Angel fans. The main character in his posts have been his adorable son, Beckham Trout, even more so to the delight of Angel fans. On Monday, he took to Tik Tok to post one...
Grant Williams, and the best NBA player Halloween costumes in 2022, ranked
The stars turned into spooks in the NBA as trick-or-treat season descended upon us. This is undoubtedly one of the more exciting periods in the basketball calendar, as many players channel the NBA Halloween spirit and dress up in costumes! Of course, given we’re talking about multi-millionaire NBA players here, their outfits are usually pretty fly. Some even match those of professional cosplayers! Here we will look at Grant Williams and the best NBA player Halloween costumes in 2022.
Kawhi Leonard out Wednesday, Sunday due to right knee injury
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for two more games, with the team deciding that the veteran forward won’t travel to Houston and San Antonio for games on Wednesday and Sunday, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. Leonard, who continues to deal with stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee, has already missed Los Angeles’ last four games.
Natalia Bryant Pays Homage to “The Lion King” in a Simba Onesie for Halloween
Natalia Bryant snapped a selfie of her costume for Halloween, posting the image to her Instagram Story. The social media star channeled the lovable Simba from the iconic Disney film “The Lion King.” Getting into character, Bryant showed off her tail and went barefoot, her wild look complete with whiskers and gold accessories. Cracking a joke in her caption, Bryant wrote, “why was Simba left behind? … because he wouldn’t MUFASA.” Following the theme, Bryant’s mother Vanessa and her siblings Capri and Bianca also wore costumes inspired by the animated movie. View this post on Instagram A post shared by n a...
sheenmagazine.com
Getting to Know the Latest Air Jordan Shoes as Men’s Fashion
Air Jordan is a line of basketball shoes and athletic clothing produced by the American corporation Nike. The first Air Jordan shoe was produced for Hall of Fame former basketball player Michael Jordan during his time with the Chicago Bulls in late 1984 and released to the public on April 1, 1985. The shoes were designed for Nike by Peter Moore, and Tinker Hatfield.
Hoops Rumors
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0