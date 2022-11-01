Read full article on original website
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
WNY Michaels Locations Doing Multiple FREE Craft Activities For Kids
Parents! Put these dates on your calendar! Michaels The Arts + Craft Stores will be doing some fun craft days with activities for the kids to do during the next couple of weeks. Sometimes it is hard to find things to do in order to entertain the kids, especially during the holiday season when it's cold outside and the kids have off of school.
WIVB
Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
Buffalo woman indicted on murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
Buffalo Sees Large Decrease In Shootings This Year
New data that was released by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services show big drops in shootings in 2022. Buffalo has seen some significant changes in crime this year when compared to previous years. While it may seem that violent crime and shootings have been rampant this...
West Seneca Police Officer Caught Doing This In Parking Lot
Some people are not going to like this, but others will absolutely love it. You may have done the exact same thing in a parking lot since October is now over, but we won’t make you admit it if you have. The West Seneca Police Department has a stellar...
Five Best Side-Dishes in Buffalo For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner. Here are the best side dishes, according to Buffalo. Now that we've passed by Halloween, it's finally time to start getting ready to celebrate family and friendship with Thanksgiving. That time of year that we get together and spend time with each other while we bond around all of the things we have to be thankful for.
Take A Look At The Photos From Our ‘Cans for Candy’ Halloween Event
Power 93.7 WBLK and the William-Emslie YMCA would like to thank everyone who attended our safe trick-or-treating event, Cans For Candy. It was great to see so many kids and parents in their costumes for Halloween. We appreciate all of our community candy sponsors for helping to make the event possible. We filled up at least two barrels with canned goods to benefit Feedmore WNY.
wnynewsnow.com
Charged Lodged Following Jamestown Robbery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Criminal charges have been lodged in connection with a robbery in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report the break-in happened back on Sunday at an address downtown. Following an investigation into the incident, 24-year-old Angel Rosas was charged with burglary and criminal...
BPD: Reports of child deaths due to fentanyl-laced candy not true
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a social media post that reported three North Buffalo children died via cardiac arrest due to ingesting fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween night is false. “According to Buffalo police & fire – that is not accurate,” a city spokesperson told News 4. “There are no reports of that at […]
Man taken to ECMC after Northland Ave. shooting
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Trick-or-treat with Buffalo police
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, children of all ages were able to trick-or-treat with the Buffalo police at the C-District police station Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said this is a safe way to get kids connected with their local police departments.
Police In Buffalo Are Offering Rewards To Solve These 8 Murders
Police in Buffalo need your help solving these murders and getting justice for the eight victims below. Their families and loved ones deserve closure. If you know something, it's not too late to come forward and talk to investigators. If you have any information that can lead to the arrest...
Three charged after Genesee County chase
The Sheriff's office says that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 25, Jayson Wellman, 50, Timothy Szurgot, 38, and Oscar Caraballo, 41, all of Rochester, were driving a 2018 Ford Focus and allegedly failed to yield after an attempted traffic stop.
Traffic Nightmare Feared For Hamburg and Orchard Park This Holiday Season
Thanksgiving is three weeks from today and that means that soon Western New York residents will be venturing out to get Christmas shopping done, although some may have already started. Amazon and online shopping is extremely convenient but nothing replicates going to the store. One of the more popular plazas...
Extremely Popular Consignment Coming to Buffalo For 3 Days Only
November 4 - 6, 2022. Some items that you will find at the sale include strollers, high chairs, tubs, potty chairs, toys, play kitchen sets, wooden puzzles, kid's games. 600 families will participate in the sale and will help out families who are looking for discounted items as well as people who are trying to put a little money in their pockets.
4 Niagara Falls Gang Members Charged With Narcotics Conspiracy
Four alleged gang members in Niagara Falls have been hit with drug charges. U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that the four men were charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. The four defendants, all from Niagara Falls, are:. • Cameron...
Why These Famous WNY Landmarks Are Turning Teal This Week
Hundreds of buildings and structures around the world, including eight famous Western New York landmarks, will be lit with a brilliant teal color this week to raise awareness for a cause that’s near and dear to so many of us. Over 6.2 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s...
Two shot at party on Masten Avenue
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
These Are The Most “Buffalo” Halloween Decorations We’ve Ever Seen
If you had to designate an official bird of Buffalo, New York, it would be the pink flamingo. Not necessarily real pink flamingos that you would find in the wild, though. Buffalonians have had a love affair with their plastic pink flamingo lawn ornaments for years. Once a front yard...
Comments / 1