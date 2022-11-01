ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WIVB

Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo woman indicted on murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Sees Large Decrease In Shootings This Year

New data that was released by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services show big drops in shootings in 2022. Buffalo has seen some significant changes in crime this year when compared to previous years. While it may seem that violent crime and shootings have been rampant this...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Five Best Side-Dishes in Buffalo For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner. Here are the best side dishes, according to Buffalo. Now that we've passed by Halloween, it's finally time to start getting ready to celebrate family and friendship with Thanksgiving. That time of year that we get together and spend time with each other while we bond around all of the things we have to be thankful for.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Take A Look At The Photos From Our ‘Cans for Candy’ Halloween Event

Power 93.7 WBLK and the William-Emslie YMCA would like to thank everyone who attended our safe trick-or-treating event, Cans For Candy. It was great to see so many kids and parents in their costumes for Halloween. We appreciate all of our community candy sponsors for helping to make the event possible. We filled up at least two barrels with canned goods to benefit Feedmore WNY.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Charged Lodged Following Jamestown Robbery

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Criminal charges have been lodged in connection with a robbery in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report the break-in happened back on Sunday at an address downtown. Following an investigation into the incident, 24-year-old Angel Rosas was charged with burglary and criminal...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD: Reports of child deaths due to fentanyl-laced candy not true

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a social media post that reported three North Buffalo children died via cardiac arrest due to ingesting fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween night is false. “According to Buffalo police & fire – that is not accurate,” a city spokesperson told News 4. “There are no reports of that at […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Trick-or-treat with Buffalo police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, children of all ages were able to trick-or-treat with the Buffalo police at the C-District police station Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said this is a safe way to get kids connected with their local police departments.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Extremely Popular Consignment Coming to Buffalo For 3 Days Only

November 4 - 6, 2022. Some items that you will find at the sale include strollers, high chairs, tubs, potty chairs, toys, play kitchen sets, wooden puzzles, kid's games. 600 families will participate in the sale and will help out families who are looking for discounted items as well as people who are trying to put a little money in their pockets.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

