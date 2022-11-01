Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Did Rob Thomson cost Phillies with bullpen decision in Game 6?
The Philadelphia Phillies lost Game 6 of the World Series 4-1 on Saturday night to end the series, and the team’s fans can thank Rob Thomson for making a brutal move to cost the team. Thomson made a pitching change that helped the Houston Astros blow open the game...
Analyst believes Braves' free agent SS Dansby Swanson should seek $30 million per season
When MLB free agency begins after the World Series, several All-Star shortstops will hit the open market, including Atlanta Braves Gold-Glover, Dansby Swanson. While the Braves would undoubtedly like to retain Swanson, they may need help to fit him into their budget after locking up the likes of Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson to long-term deals.
Yardbarker
Mets teammate drops promising hint about Jacob deGrom free agency
Jacob deGrom has made clear that he intends to opt out of his contract this winter, meaning the New York Mets will have to pay him significantly if they want him back in 2023. The good news for the Mets is, at least according to one player, the mutual interest is there.
Astros' Yuli Gurriel had emotional reaction to being taken off WS roster following Game 5 injury
On Saturday, the Houston Astros announced that first baseman Yuli Gurriel would miss the remainder of the World Series after suffering a knee injury in Game 5. It's a devastating break for Gurriel, who, according to manager Dusty Baker, "tried everything" to play. Baker said Gurriel had treatment on Friday and again on Saturday, but the injury didn't respond well enough for him to be ready for action in Game 6 or a possible Game 7.
Yardbarker
These 3 prospects can make an impact for the Yankees in 2023
The Yankees are moving towards a youth movement for the 2023 season. While I don’t doubt that they’ll explore bringing in talent externally, they have plenty of young players ready to take on roles at the Major League level in 2023. Finally, the Yankees and the F.O are...
Yardbarker
Jose Altuve Hypes Up Jeremy Pena In A Must-See Way
The Houston Astros lost a franchise icon in Carlos Correa when he chose to sign with the Minnesota Twins this past offseason. But they had somebody waiting in the wings who was ready to claim the job for his own in Jeremy Pena. During the regular season, Pena hit .253...
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence
Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker Is Dealing With A Frustrating Problem
The Houston Astros are on the verge of their second World Series title since 2017 after winning Game 5 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Dusty Baker has tapped left-hander Framber Valdez to start Game 6 and give them a chance to close out the Phillies. But there...
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement
Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone answers burning question regarding Josh Donaldson’s future with the team
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone can’t blatantly say they will be trying to move on from Josh Donaldson this off-season, which would clear $21 million in base salary, but he suggested that the veteran third baseman simply had a down year in 2022. Boone spoke to the media...
Yardbarker
Yankees make decision on Luis Severino’s 2023 option
The New York Yankees are retaining the majority of their starting pitching rotation for the 2023 season. On Friday afternoon, general manager Brian Cashman spoke to the media regarding a myriad of different topics, one of which focused on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the club option the team has for next year.
Yardbarker
White Sox named as potential fit for 5 top free agents
With the White Sox finally checking their “find a manager” box for the offseason, the team can now begin to focus more on how they play to augment Pedro Grifol’s 2023 roster. As the World Series starts coming to a close, we are starting to get a better sense of what the market may look like for certain players – and where the White Sox may fit in.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu could have a changed role in 2023
The New York Yankees are set to experience a few changes in the infield during the 2023 season. General manager Brian Cashman plugged the left side of the infield with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but both players had their shortcomings. Donaldson struggled offensively but provided stellar defensive contributions on...
Yardbarker
New White Sox Manager Has A Goal For Yoan Moncada
The Chicago White Sox have recently confirmed the hiring of Pedro Grifol as their new manager. Grifol had been the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals and was on hand for the 2015 World Series championship run. Now in Chicago, Grifol has high goals and hopes to transform the...
Yardbarker
Yankees reportedly 'feeling more confident' about re-signing Aaron Judge
The New York Yankees seem more optimistic about keeping slugger Aaron Judge now that November is here. "The Yankees are feeling more confident this week," Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote about the Bronx Bombers possibly keeping Judge. "One reason I’d guess he will stay is that he shows great loyalty sticking with his longtime, very small-time agent."
Yardbarker
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?
Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
Yardbarker
Yankees struck gold on 2 players in 2022
The New York Yankees might’ve been tossed from the playoffs prematurely, but they gained a few valuable pieces for the future in the process. General manager Brian Cashman undoubtedly made a few polarizing moves, some of which flopped embarrassingly, but he did manage to secure a few underrated talents that contributed heavily throughout the campaign.
Watch: Mets SP Chris Bassitt seems to confirm opt-out plans
Bassitt was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the New York Mets in March in exchange for prospects Adam Oller and J.T. Ginn. In mid-May, Bassitt and the Mets agreed to a one-year, $8.8 million contract only days ahead of his scheduled arbitration hearing. The deal included a $19 million...
Yardbarker
Barring last-minute extension, Xander Bogaerts will opt out of Red Sox contract; what happens after that?
Depending on when the World Series ends, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the remainder of his contract and become a free agent by next Wednesday at the latest. Bogaerts initially signed a six-year, $120 million extension to remain with the Sox ahead of his...
