Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
greenwichfreepress.com
Junior League of Greenwich to Reprise Its Enchanted Forest: Nov 18-20, 2022
The Junior League of Greenwich is excited to be “Honoring Tradition” by bringing back their renowned 3-day Festival of Trees, a jam-packed holiday weekend open to all, in-person, at the Arch Street Teen Center. This iconic weekend, hosted and created by the volunteers of the Junior League of...
WTNH.com
New England Christmas Festival – Crafts & Specialty Foods at Mohegan Sun
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The 36th annual New England Christmas Festival is coming up at Mohegan Sun, November 4th, 5th & 6th. You’ll be able to find unique, hand-crafted items in every price range, making this the ultimate one stop holiday shopping solution. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Lifestyle Blogger Jamie Taylor, who offered a sneak peek at some of the treasures you’ll find at this exciting holiday event.
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Flavors…The Best Restaurant in Greenwich That You’ve Never Heard of
Now that Halloween is over and the holidays are looming large, now is the time to decide to eat healthy for those all important few weeks in between. There no healthier place to eat than Greenwich Flavors … and the good news is that it is also delicious. Take another look at our review from last fall and make a point of stopping in to see Myrnah!
11 Small New York Christmas Towns Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
There's nothing quite like New York City at Christmas time. From the Rockefeller tree to Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, the Big Apple is a must-visit during the holidays, at least once in your lifetime. There are smaller towns all across the state that transform into a Hallmark Christmas movie to...
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a 20,000-Square-Foot Greenwich Estate That Blends California Cool With East Coast Tradition
At first, the Brentwood, California–based couple, who were in the process of relocating to Greenwich, Connecticut, requested “bright and white” for their new East Coast home. But their interior designer, Mike Moser, who works bicoastally, set them straight: “It’s a traditional Greenwich house,” he explains. “You can’t leave it white or it’ll feel unfinished. It requires more layers.”
Photos: Heidi Klum, other stars show off costumes at 2022 Halloween party
Photos: Heidi Klum, other stars show off costumes at 2022 Halloween bash Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022, in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
architecturaldigest.com
Tour One Family’s Expansive Connecticut Home That Was Originally a Two-Room Cabin
Nearly 9,000 square feet of reading nooks, a library, and just one TV. It’s not exactly the description of your typical suburban home these days, but New York City–based mother-daughter interior design firm McGrath II’s 30-something clients aren’t average either. “They’re both creatives, and I have to say they were fearless,” says Lauren McGrath, who along with Suzanne McGrath has a studio shop in Greenwich, Connecticut. “A lot of our clients are afraid of committing to too much pattern or color but they were like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it! You only live once!’” Enter a mudroom painted an “amazing” archival pink, a kitchen awash in leafy green, and a breakfast room enveloped in rich chocolatey brown, all by Farrow & Ball.
greenwichfreepress.com
ANDERSON: Rachel Khanna Reminds me of my Friends, Livvy Floren and Dolly Powers
Submitted by Carolyn Anderson, Long Term Greenwich Resident, President Anderson Associates Real Estate. Rachel Khanna has my Vote. When Rachel announced her candidacy to run for our 149th House District, I was elated! She is a brilliant, caring, capable leader. For many years, I have admired her accomplishments, her devotion to Greenwich and our state.
therealdeal.com
Eliot Spitzer plans high-end condo on Fifth Ave
Eliot Spitzer wants to build New York’s next ultra-luxury condo on the Upper East Side. The former governor’s development firm, Spitzer Enterprises, filed plans for a 26-unit condominium building at 985 Fifth Avenue, between East 79th and East 80th streets. The 19-story, SLCE-designed project will replace a 46-unit rental built by Spitzer’s late father, Bernard Spitzer, in 1969.
thefordhamram.com
Yes, the Perfect Pastry Shop Exists
DeLillo’s Cafe & Pastry Shop is located on the mainstay of the Arthur Avenue food scene. It has been perfecting its authentic Italian pastries and cakes since opening their doors in 1925. Everyday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — except until 7 p.m. on Sundays — the shop serves fresh batches of its delectable trademark pastries. Whether your sweet tooth demands cannoli, calzones, amaretti, biscotti or pignoli, there is certain to be an abundance of each lined neatly behind the shiniest of windows. In the warmer months, customers can savor some gelato on the outdoor patio, but as it’s fall I highly recommend ordering a cappuccino and slice of carrot cake to blissfully consume at some quiet corner table.
A glance across the bar leads to a friendship, a courtship, a wedding, a union of two families: Meet Megan and Andrew!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the summer of 2015 when Megan Aileen Sullivan and Andrew Lava first exchanged glances across the room in Brooklyn’s Kettle Black Sports Bar & Restaurant, a neighborhood dining spot owned by the Casatelli family. The local venue had always been familiar to...
greenwichfreepress.com
PHOTOS: Riverside Couple’s Scream-Worthy Halloween Tour: Not for the Faint of Heart
John O’Brien and his fiancée Courtney Ross-Tait have gone all out to decorate 45 Lockwood Lane for Halloween since the start of the pandemic. Their first effort was at the beginning of the pandemic, the year Halloween was canceled. O’Brien said their own young children love the holiday...
greenwichfreepress.com
The Friends of Greenwich Point Seeks Volunteers to Weed and Seed Wildflower Meadow
The Friends of Greenwich Point is seeking volunteers to help plant, seed and weed our new wildflower meadow on Saturday November 5, from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon. (Rain date Nov 12). Meet at the Cow Barn parking lot near the Old Greenwich Yacht Club in Greenwich Point, just above...
newyorkalmanack.com
When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany
In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York
NEW YORK (PIX11) — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be coming from upstate New York, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. A Norway Spruce from Queensbury, a town located more than 200 miles north of Manhattan, will be cut on Nov. 10. The tree is set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12. […]
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
Primark To Hold Grand Opening Of New Store At Roosevelt Field Mall
Primark will soon hold the grand opening of a new location on Long Island. The retailer announced plans to hold the ribbon-cutting of its new location at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City on Thursday, Nov. 17. The ceremony is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Representatives said it...
Delish
The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed
“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
greenwichfreepress.com
LWV Greenwich Partners with Coffee for Good and Pizza Post to Get Out the Vote!
The League has conducted a robust and wide-reaching Get Out the Vote (GOTV) effort this election season. As part of this effort, we have partnered with Pizza Post and Coffee for Good to give everyone an additional reason to get out and vote!. Pizza Post is offering 20% off all...
greenwichfreepress.com
Shellfish Commission to Host Shellfishing Demo at Greenwich Point on Saturday
There will be a Shellfishing demonstration at Greenwich Point on Saturday, November 5. Join the Town of Greenwich Shellfish Commission from 2:30 until 4:30pm and learn how and where to shellfish for oysters and clams. Meet volunteers at the parking lot opposite the Innis Arden Cottage at 2:30pm – all...
