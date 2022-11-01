Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Crews battle overnight industrial fire in LaPorte County
A small manufacturing company in northern LaPorte County was heavily damaged by fire early today. George Wroblewski, owner and president of GTW Enterprises, lives next door to the plant on County Road 800 North. He was awakened just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, by an explosion. Fire officials tell WSBT...
22 WSBT
I-94 and US-31 interchange in Berrien County to open early next week
MDOT was hoping to have the interchange open this weekend. But a rain delay has instead pushed that back to early next week. The interchange at I-94 and US-31 will open in Berrien County, Michigan after years of waiting. The total cost to complete the connection is $121.5 million dollars.
58-mile trail connecting Southwest Michigan to Chicago could be done by 2026
What started as a passing comment from former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley back in the 90s, is close to finally becoming a reality.
abc57.com
99% of City of Benton Harbor water service lines replaced
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Ninety-nine percent of City of Benton Harbor water service lines have been inspected or replaced, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other officials announced Wednesday. The replacement effort is nearly complete five months ahead of schedule, officials said. Nearly 4,500 water service lines have been replaced or...
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
Benton Harbor’s rushed lead pipe replacement nearly complete
Michigan officials said Wednesday that nearly all of the lead pipes in Benton Harbor have been replaced roughly a year after a lead water crisis forced residents to avoid their tap water and use bottled water for simple tasks like cooking and drinking.
abc57.com
Nationwide diesel shortage, how it will impact Michiana residents
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The U.S. is facing a nationwide diesel shortage due to many factors including refinery outages, long-lasting effects of Covid, and the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, the daunting statistic being spread that the U.S. only has enough supply of diesel to last 25 days does not mean trucks will be on empty in 25 days.
abc57.com
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. At 5:03 p.m., the South Bend Fire Department was called to the area of Riverside Drive and East Marion Street for the incident.
abc57.com
Gov. Holcomb attends groundbreaking ceremony for phase 2 of Mammoth Solar project
FRANCESVILLE, Ind. -- Governor Eric Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and executives of Doral Renewables celebrated a ribbon cutting for Mammoth South, the second of a three phase, 13,000 acre solar farm project in Starke and Pulaski counties. The second phase will be a ground-mounted single axis PV system...
abc57.com
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
abc57.com
47th annual Indiana human rights conference begins Tuesday in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The 47th annual Indiana Consortium of State and Local Human Rights Conference began Tuesday in downtown South Bend. Over 20 local and state agencies gathered for a reception at the Century Center Tuesday evening to network and share ideas. This year's theme is Understanding and Addressing...
abc57.com
Crews on scene of warehouse fire in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. -- La Porte County Dispatch confirms an industrial warehouse caught fire between November 2 and early November 3. The building is GTW Enterprises, a paper business, located on West 800 North. Dispatch could not say when the fire started. This is a developing story and will be...
go955.com
17 ‘clean’ school buses on their way to West Michigan school districts
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Several upgraded school buses are on their way to several school districts in West Michigan. The Biden Administration is set to give out roughly $1 billion dollars in grants to purchase 2,500 ‘clean’ school buses across the nation under a new federal program.
abc57.com
Now Hiring Michiana: Plowing the way with INDOT
MISHAWAKA, Ind., -- This week on Now Hiring Michiana ABC57's Morgan Clark hit the road with the Indiana Department of Transportation ahead of the winter season with a behind-the-wheel look at what it’s like to work the winter seasonal positions. It’s a familiar sight for many Midwesterners: snow-covered roadways....
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Nov. 1–7)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
abc57.com
Food Drive Hosted on Wednesday, November 9 by United Way of St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY. --In downtown south Bend at the Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza (Morris Performing Arts Center - 211 N Michigan Street), United Way of St. Joseph County (UWSJC) is holding a food drive to support People Gotta Eat; a coalition of small neighborhood-based food pantries supported by United Way of St. Joseph County.
WNDU
Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
abc57.com
Bridge repairs on Leeper Avenue bridge and East Bank Trail completed early
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Structural repairs on Leeper Avenue bridge and East Bank Trail were announced by the South Bend Public Works Department to have been completed earlier than expected. The public now has access to Leeper Avenue and the East Bank Trail from Napoleon Street to North Shore Drive. In...
Fox17
Sheriff: Drunk driver arrested after St. Joseph Co. crash kills 6-month-old
MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 6-month-old child is dead and a suspect is in custody following a crash in St. Joseph County earlier this week. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says the crash happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 before 7 a.m. at M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township.
eaglecountryonline.com
South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union
Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
