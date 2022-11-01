ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Crews battle overnight industrial fire in LaPorte County

A small manufacturing company in northern LaPorte County was heavily damaged by fire early today. George Wroblewski, owner and president of GTW Enterprises, lives next door to the plant on County Road 800 North. He was awakened just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, by an explosion. Fire officials tell WSBT...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

99% of City of Benton Harbor water service lines replaced

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Ninety-nine percent of City of Benton Harbor water service lines have been inspected or replaced, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other officials announced Wednesday. The replacement effort is nearly complete five months ahead of schedule, officials said. Nearly 4,500 water service lines have been replaced or...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Nationwide diesel shortage, how it will impact Michiana residents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The U.S. is facing a nationwide diesel shortage due to many factors including refinery outages, long-lasting effects of Covid, and the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, the daunting statistic being spread that the U.S. only has enough supply of diesel to last 25 days does not mean trucks will be on empty in 25 days.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. At 5:03 p.m., the South Bend Fire Department was called to the area of Riverside Drive and East Marion Street for the incident.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Crews on scene of warehouse fire in La Porte

LA PORTE, Ind. -- La Porte County Dispatch confirms an industrial warehouse caught fire between November 2 and early November 3. The building is GTW Enterprises, a paper business, located on West 800 North. Dispatch could not say when the fire started. This is a developing story and will be...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Now Hiring Michiana: Plowing the way with INDOT

MISHAWAKA, Ind., -- This week on Now Hiring Michiana ABC57's Morgan Clark hit the road with the Indiana Department of Transportation ahead of the winter season with a behind-the-wheel look at what it’s like to work the winter seasonal positions. It’s a familiar sight for many Midwesterners: snow-covered roadways....
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Food Drive Hosted on Wednesday, November 9 by United Way of St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY. --In downtown south Bend at the Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza (Morris Performing Arts Center - 211 N Michigan Street), United Way of St. Joseph County (UWSJC) is holding a food drive to support People Gotta Eat; a coalition of small neighborhood-based food pantries supported by United Way of St. Joseph County.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
SOUTH BEND, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union

Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
MADISON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy