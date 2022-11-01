ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chris Freyler

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Odyssey

The Power of Faith

As I grow older and wiser, Ive come to realize two things, 1. you can't do it alone and 2. believe in something or fall for anything. There is something powerful about having faith. Faith in God, faith in yourself, faith in your partner/spouse, faith in your kids, faith in your friends, faith in strangers, you get the point. Life has a way of throwing curve balls at you. Curve balls that you could and never would see coming. I grew up away from my father but by God's grace and blessing, with a very strong mother. Honestly, I thank God for my father every day. Even in his absence he taught me so many lesson's. In the seven years he was with me, he gave me one of the greatest gifts. Every morning at 6am, we had a family huddle. Around at that table we would pray. We would pray about the day ahead. We would pray about the week ahead, and the life ahead. "Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old he will not depart from it." Proverbs 22:6. There is something so true about those words. Whether your faith is in God, yourself or something else, there is something that gives you strength when all else fails when you have faith. If you have a morning ritual, meditation "namaste" or deep thought, you are setting your intention out there into the universe and this is one of the greatest gift you can give to yourself. Have a morning routine, that allows you to set your day off right.
VIRGINIA STATE
StaceyNHerrera

Practicing radical honesty may help struggling couples

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have been dishonest in most of my relationships. It was always out of fear: Fear of being rejected, fear of being hurt, or just general anxiety about the future.
Salon

"They cannot survive without fear": A heretic on leaving the evangelical church

"I was leaving the Garden, the evangelical church, and the only version of myself that I had ever known. I was choosing who I wanted to be — but I had no idea who she was." In her new book, "Heretic," writer and self-declared "recovering academic" Jeanna Kadlec weaves her personal experiences walking away from the faith of her youth with a larger meditation on the larger social and political damage wrought on the U.S. by the popularity of evangelical Christianity. In an era when the hardcore Christian set's hunger for power leads them to back faux-repentant sleazes like Donald Trump and Herschel Walker, that's an even greater need for her insights about how this religion wields so much control over its followers.
Rabih Hammoud

Spiritual Seekers Are Always Tested

There is a time to learn, wrap our head around certain observations, receive insights and enjoy the magic of Life. And, there is a time to test everything we have understood, receive hits and learn to stand still, tall and firm in the face of adversity, all while sticking to the Higher Principles we have learned.
Rabih Hammoud

Why Most Spiritual Seekers Give Up

What differentiates those who reach enlightenment from those who fantasize about it. Whenever we commit ourselves to growing spiritually — changing certain habits and questioning Life beyond the physical senses becomes natural.
Rabih Hammoud

Here's How To Strengthen Your Faith — And Overcome Anything

Figurine En Céramique Blanche De L'illustration De L'angePhoto de Pixabay. Spiritual and religious teachings often speak in great details about “faith.” In times of challenges, people like to say “have faith.” And because we humans are fascinating beings, whenever something unhealthy is removed from our lives, and due to our attachment to it, again, we say “have faith.”
Rabih Hammoud

How To Overcome The Fear Of Rejection — Once And For All

Stop limiting your growth by giving undeserved credit to the past. A Female Sitting on Chair and Looking AwayPhoto by Amar Preciado. We’ve all experienced rejection at some point in our lives. For a species that is wired to be social, but also for one that learns through trial and error — rejection is almost a ‘must’ in our evolutionary trajectory.
psychologytoday.com

Cultivating Happiness Through Purpose

Having a strong sense of purpose is linked to higher levels of well-being, happiness, and resilience. Our sense of purpose naturally changes over time, but can be strengthened. Reflective practices that cultivate an evolving sense of purpose include considering your life roles and what you are most curious about. If...
icytales.com

2 Important Questions to Ask Yourself – Best Lessons in Life

Question yourself for the better, question yourself to realize the lessons in life. Here are some Questions to Ask Yourself. Who am I??? Who??? One who changed from being an optimist to being a pessimist? One who changed from smiling lips to tearful eyes? One who was once loved and now hated? One who was deeply cared for and now left alone? Who am I???
Bill Abbate

Gratitude Attitude

Image by StockSnap from PixabayImage by StockSnap from Pixabay. Do you ever stop to think about how fortunate you are? Most of us living in America live in a land of virtually limitless opportunity. Is it any wonder so many people from other parts of the world want to come here?

