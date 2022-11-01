Read full article on original website
Related
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Hobby Lobby CEO inspires with faith-over-fortune message after giving up company: 'Wealth can be a curse'
Hobby Lobby CEO David Green shared his inspiring message of faith in deciding to choose God over his successful craft store chain while on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'
The Power of Faith
As I grow older and wiser, Ive come to realize two things, 1. you can't do it alone and 2. believe in something or fall for anything. There is something powerful about having faith. Faith in God, faith in yourself, faith in your partner/spouse, faith in your kids, faith in your friends, faith in strangers, you get the point. Life has a way of throwing curve balls at you. Curve balls that you could and never would see coming. I grew up away from my father but by God's grace and blessing, with a very strong mother. Honestly, I thank God for my father every day. Even in his absence he taught me so many lesson's. In the seven years he was with me, he gave me one of the greatest gifts. Every morning at 6am, we had a family huddle. Around at that table we would pray. We would pray about the day ahead. We would pray about the week ahead, and the life ahead. "Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old he will not depart from it." Proverbs 22:6. There is something so true about those words. Whether your faith is in God, yourself or something else, there is something that gives you strength when all else fails when you have faith. If you have a morning ritual, meditation "namaste" or deep thought, you are setting your intention out there into the universe and this is one of the greatest gift you can give to yourself. Have a morning routine, that allows you to set your day off right.
Opinion: The Christian Community Creates Conflict with the LGBTQ Community
Sometimes people harbor stunning misconceptions about the way the world works. First of all, same-sex marriage is legal in the United States of America. That’s the law and everybody needs to respect the law.
Practicing radical honesty may help struggling couples
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have been dishonest in most of my relationships. It was always out of fear: Fear of being rejected, fear of being hurt, or just general anxiety about the future.
Why Most People’s Prayers Never Come True
Hands Holding a Brown Prayer BeadsPhoto by cottonbro. Whether we consider ourselves to be a religious person or not, nearly all human beings, at some point in their lives — pray.
"They cannot survive without fear": A heretic on leaving the evangelical church
"I was leaving the Garden, the evangelical church, and the only version of myself that I had ever known. I was choosing who I wanted to be — but I had no idea who she was." In her new book, "Heretic," writer and self-declared "recovering academic" Jeanna Kadlec weaves her personal experiences walking away from the faith of her youth with a larger meditation on the larger social and political damage wrought on the U.S. by the popularity of evangelical Christianity. In an era when the hardcore Christian set's hunger for power leads them to back faux-repentant sleazes like Donald Trump and Herschel Walker, that's an even greater need for her insights about how this religion wields so much control over its followers.
Forget marriage – if you really want to be happy, spend more time with strangers
Nothing lifts morale more reliably than talking to lots of casual acquaintances. Or, as Harvard researchers call them, ‘weak ties’
Spiritual Seekers Are Always Tested
There is a time to learn, wrap our head around certain observations, receive insights and enjoy the magic of Life. And, there is a time to test everything we have understood, receive hits and learn to stand still, tall and firm in the face of adversity, all while sticking to the Higher Principles we have learned.
Why Most Spiritual Seekers Give Up
What differentiates those who reach enlightenment from those who fantasize about it. Whenever we commit ourselves to growing spiritually — changing certain habits and questioning Life beyond the physical senses becomes natural.
Here's How To Strengthen Your Faith — And Overcome Anything
Figurine En Céramique Blanche De L'illustration De L'angePhoto de Pixabay. Spiritual and religious teachings often speak in great details about “faith.” In times of challenges, people like to say “have faith.” And because we humans are fascinating beings, whenever something unhealthy is removed from our lives, and due to our attachment to it, again, we say “have faith.”
How To Overcome The Fear Of Rejection — Once And For All
Stop limiting your growth by giving undeserved credit to the past. A Female Sitting on Chair and Looking AwayPhoto by Amar Preciado. We’ve all experienced rejection at some point in our lives. For a species that is wired to be social, but also for one that learns through trial and error — rejection is almost a ‘must’ in our evolutionary trajectory.
Commentary: Why the journey to loving one's enemy must first begin with understanding and compassion
You'd be hard pressed to find, among any of the world's great religions, philosophies or spiritualities, instructions about living your best life that do not involve love.
psychologytoday.com
Cultivating Happiness Through Purpose
Having a strong sense of purpose is linked to higher levels of well-being, happiness, and resilience. Our sense of purpose naturally changes over time, but can be strengthened. Reflective practices that cultivate an evolving sense of purpose include considering your life roles and what you are most curious about. If...
icytales.com
2 Important Questions to Ask Yourself – Best Lessons in Life
Question yourself for the better, question yourself to realize the lessons in life. Here are some Questions to Ask Yourself. Who am I??? Who??? One who changed from being an optimist to being a pessimist? One who changed from smiling lips to tearful eyes? One who was once loved and now hated? One who was deeply cared for and now left alone? Who am I???
A Brief Affair by Alex Miller review – a moving study of female passion
The Miles Franklin-winning author returns to fiction with a deftly woven domestic drama that explores one woman’s state of mind in midlife
America's View Of Biblical Principles Now Shifted- 42% Say They Have Traditional Values But Don't Credit The Bible
Recently released research from Arizona Christian University indicates that America's view regarding "traditional moral values," has shifted. The Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University conducted a survey and uncovered that fewer Americans take their traditional moral values from well-known biblical principles. [i]
Gratitude Attitude
Image by StockSnap from PixabayImage by StockSnap from Pixabay. Do you ever stop to think about how fortunate you are? Most of us living in America live in a land of virtually limitless opportunity. Is it any wonder so many people from other parts of the world want to come here?
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Be Able To Grasp the Concept Of Selfless Love
Victims often rationalize the toxic behavior and constant mood swings that accompany a relationship with a narcissist. Horrific events transpire, and in the aftermath, we whisper to ourselves a phrase. It is a phrase repeated as tears stream down our faces, and uncontrollable sobs shake us to our core.
Comments / 0