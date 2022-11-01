Fulfillment center looking hire more than 250 seasonal positions

A fulfillment center in North East is looking to hire than 250 entry-level season positions this holiday season. Radial Inc. needs more workers to support the eCommerce demand. Workers will help source orders and send them to their final destinations using Radial's technology, fulfillment, and transportation solutions.

“We are excited to add so many talented team members to support another busy peak season,” said Sabrina Wnorowski, SVP and CHRO, Radial.

“Each year we scale significantly and are constantly impressed with the work of our associates. It’s a busy time of year, but our teams are focused on creating an inclusive, collaborative, and fun work environment. At Radial, associates are motivated to bring their full, best selves to work every day. With the addition of new technologies and onboarding tools, we are focused on creating the best learning experience and work environments for all associates across our expanding network.”

Recent consumer research by Radial reveals that 58% of consumers say they will increase online holiday shopping compared to last year.

New employees will get comprehensive on-the-job training and start a career in retail and supply chain – with entry-level warehouse positions available now.

Workers will be responsible for processing online orders, including picking, sorting, packing, and shipping both single and multi-unit orders.

This Radial facility handles tens of thousands of orders per day, and houses hundreds of thousands of product types.

To learn more about the seasonal job openings in North East, Maryland, visit Radial's career page .

Radial is hosting a one-day hiring event to help fill the roles.