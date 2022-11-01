ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, MD

Fulfillment center looking hire more than 250 seasonal positions

By Siobhan Garrett
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCcGo_0iuVBPHG00

A fulfillment center in North East is looking to hire than 250 entry-level season positions this holiday season. Radial Inc. needs more workers to support the eCommerce demand. Workers will help source orders and send them to their final destinations using Radial's technology, fulfillment, and transportation solutions.

“We are excited to add so many talented team members to support another busy peak season,” said Sabrina Wnorowski, SVP and CHRO, Radial.

“Each year we scale significantly and are constantly impressed with the work of our associates. It’s a busy time of year, but our teams are focused on creating an inclusive, collaborative, and fun work environment. At Radial, associates are motivated to bring their full, best selves to work every day. With the addition of new technologies and onboarding tools, we are focused on creating the best learning experience and work environments for all associates across our expanding network.”

Recent consumer research by Radial reveals that 58% of consumers say they will increase online holiday shopping compared to last year.

New employees will get comprehensive on-the-job training and start a career in retail and supply chain – with entry-level warehouse positions available now.

Workers will be responsible for processing online orders, including picking, sorting, packing, and shipping both single and multi-unit orders.

This Radial facility handles tens of thousands of orders per day, and houses hundreds of thousands of product types.

To learn more about the seasonal job openings in North East, Maryland, visit Radial's career page .

Radial is hosting a one-day hiring event to help fill the roles.

  • When: Tuesday, November 15 from 9am – 3pm ET
  • Where: 200 Nazarene Camp Road, North East, MD 21901
  • Local Contact Number : 667-387-9442

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Transportation Today News

Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

New Baltimore County Park To Bring Massive Playground, Kayaking, Turf Field To Community

The Baltimore County will soon have a brand new park in the Edgemere-Sparrows Point area, officials announce. Sparrows Point Park is the first entirely new park built by the Department of Recreation and Parks in over six years. The addition will allow the community to have their own park that will cover 22 acres of land, according to Baltimore County Government officials.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

Reading Terminal Market expands on to Filbert Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Reading Terminal Market is expanding. Its new Filbert Street Transformation Project is now complete.The 1100 block of Filbert Street has been transformed into a multi-purpose street.CBS3 shot video overnight.The project, which cost $1.5 million, will create more dining space, public art displays and cultural programming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy