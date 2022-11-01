ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103GBF

Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?

The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Thousands without power as high winds lash central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of people are without power in central Indiana Saturday, as winds whip the area, keeping first responders and utilities busy with fallen tree limbs and downed powerlines. The bulk of Indiana's outages were held by Duke Energy, which services the majority of the state...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Several outages and trees down reported across Tri-State due to weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Widespread power outages were reported due to storms and high winds moving through the Tri-State. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, multiple trees and power lines were down in the area. He asks drivers to be careful, especially when traveling on roads with hills...
INDIANA STATE
xrock1039.com

Public Meetings Scheduled for 80/94 Flexroad Project

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says two public meetings, one in-person in Lake County and the other virtual, are planned this month to provide an update on 80/94 Flexroad, a project to improve traffic flow and safety along the Borman Expressway, Indiana’s busiest interstate corridor. The in-person meeting is Wednesday, November 16, 5:30 to 7 p.m.at Purdue Northwest in Hammond; the virtual meeting is Thursday November 17th at 6 pm on Microsoft Teams. Strategies being considered include dynamic shoulder lanes, variable speed limits, ramp metering, lane control and queue warning systems. Here’s a link for more information on the project and registering for the virtual meeting.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball

INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Indiana farm hosting 'reindeer encounters' this season

Get up close and personal with reindeer this holiday season at an Indiana farm. Whitetail Acres is hosting 'reindeer encounters' this holiday season where you can pet an feed the reindeer in their pen and barn yard. The encounter is $25 per person and includes petting and feeding the reindeer...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled

ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
ATTICA, IN
WTHR

Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

VOTE NOW | Which time zone does Indiana belong in?

Hoosiers will turn their clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night. The time change will reignite a popular debate. Which time zone does the state belong in?. Indiana started observing Daylight Saving Time in April 2006. Before then, most of state was on Indiana Time. Currently,...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Extended November outlook for Indiana weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy