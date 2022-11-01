Read full article on original website
Related
wmagazine.com
Evan Rachel Wood Reveals Her “Unhinged”Approach to Playing Madonna
The Weird: The Al Yankovic Story biopic may have only released on Roku November 4, but it’s already gaining critical acclaim for its meta approach to telling the story of the comedic singer’s life. The film, in fact, is almost as much of a parody as Weird Al’s music—and the actors’ performances can’t be taken as honest interpretations of the real-life people they’re embodying. Take, for instance, Evan Rachel Wood, who was cast as Madonna in the film. In a new interview with E! News, Wood said she did try to learn as much as she could about the pop star’s mannerisms and perspective before taking on a somewhat alternate version of her.
wmagazine.com
Selena Gomez Is a Magenta Dream at Her Documentary Premiere
On Wednesday night, Selena Gomez’s new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me premiered at the 2022 AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre. For her big night she wore a Rodarte gown made of glimmering magenta fabric with asymmetrical straps that ended just above her ankles, revealing pointed-toe heels covered in sparkling crystals.
wmagazine.com
Mood Star Nicôle Lecky Owns Her Creative Vision
There’s something quite striking about Nicôle Lecky. She’s witty and stylish, multitalented and grounded—but what stands out most about the 32-year-old English-Jamaican actress is her authenticity. When Lecky joins our Zoom call to chat about her blossoming career and her BBC Three series, Mood, she sets the tone with a confession. “I’m having an absolute ‘mare,” she says with a tinge of humor. Sporting a baby-blue, tawny-brown color-blocked teddy jacket and a sleek middle-part ponytail, Lecky explains that she’s acclimating to a new laptop after spilling water on her old one. She now has to transfer all of her backed files—a nightmare indeed. But she quickly focuses on the silver lining: “At least I’m a backup kind of girl,” she says.
wmagazine.com
Riccardo Tisci Just Revived His Eponymous Label to Dress Michaela Coel
Riccardo Tisci just resurrected his eponymous label 17 years after shutting it down when, on Thursday, Michaela Coel walked the red carpet for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in a custom dress by Tisci. The actress wore an all-black, matte silk bodysuit, with a black lace skirt wrapped...
wmagazine.com
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness can’t exactly be called a break out character, since she is the series’ main antagonist, but the villainous witch was loved so much that she’s received her own spin-off. Kathryn Hahn will be starring in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, reprising her role as a magical woman who sucks power out of the other witches around her and who kept Wanda, the Scarlet Witch, bamboozled for nearly an entire season of her own show.
Comments / 0