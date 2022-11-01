Read full article on original website
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Texas on Saturday, November 5, 2022. On areas to improve on... “I mean, there's still some execution things that we can improve on. We're always in search of the perfect game,...
The Edge: Kansas State vs. Texas
Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Following a dominant 48-0 victory over Oklahoma State, Kansas State will look to move to 5-1 in the Big 12 with a 6 p.m. showdown against Texas. Let's take a look at the potential matchups between the Wildcats and the Cowboys.
Kansas State vs. Texas: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Location: Manhattan, Kan. Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1)...
lineups.com
Oklahoma State vs Kansas Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/5/22)
Oklahoma State is visiting Kansas this week after getting blown out pretty soundly last week against Kansas State. Kansas is coming off a bye but lost before the bye to Baylor. This will be an interesting matchup to help determine the pecking order of the Big 12. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
Illegal Motion Podcast: All is Not OK in Oklahoma State
The guys recap the week eight slate of games and look ahead to a huge showdown between Tennessee and Georgia...
Morning Brew: Kansas State stars Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were two players few schools wanted
In today's Morning Brew, Kansas State stars Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were two players few Power Five schools wanted.
pokesreport.com
Jacie Hoyt Era of Oklahoma State Hoops Begins with a 91-41 Exhibition Win
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wasted no time putting on the pressure man defense and a full out offensive assault from inside, mid range, and beyond the three-point line as the Cowgirls used balance on offense and defense to set up more offense in a 91-41 exhibition win over Northeastern Oklahoma State from Tahlequah. Hoyt saw her players charge out to a 24-12 lead after the first quarter, but in the second frame the Cowgirls stifled the Riverhawks and allowed just one-point.
Flagship Video: What Texas is up against in facing Kansas State
The Flagship Podcast opens the week with an exclusive opponent preview as we welcome in KC Sports Network reporter John Kurtz for an in-depth look at what the Longhorns will face on the road in Manhattan, Kansas when Texas takes on No. 13 ranked Kansas State. Let us know your thoughts in the comments and be sure to subscribe to the Horns247 YouTube channel and click the bell for notifications on all of the latest Texas videos.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
KOCO
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
This Town Has Been Voted Oklahoma’s Most Family Friendly City in the Sooner State
A new survey has declared this town in Oklahoma as the most family-friendly city in the Sooner State. It couldn't have been easy to select just one winner. Oklahoma is well known for its hospitality and friendliness. Bricktown in Oklahoma City, OK. is a great place to visit for some...
kosu.org
In race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma's growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
KOCO
Truth Test: KOCO 5 looks into latest ads in race for Oklahoma governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 looked into the latest ads in the race for Oklahoma governor. An ad from The Oklahoma Project targeted Gov. Kevin Stitt over claims of corruption. KOCO 5 believes parts of it are misleading to voters. State Auditor Cindy Byrd described the alleged actions of...
KOCO
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
