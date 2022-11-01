ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

The Edge: Kansas State vs. Texas

Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Following a dominant 48-0 victory over Oklahoma State, Kansas State will look to move to 5-1 in the Big 12 with a 6 p.m. showdown against Texas. Let's take a look at the potential matchups between the Wildcats and the Cowboys.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Kansas State vs. Texas: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Location: Manhattan, Kan. Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1)...
MANHATTAN, KS
lineups.com

Oklahoma State vs Kansas Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/5/22)

Oklahoma State is visiting Kansas this week after getting blown out pretty soundly last week against Kansas State. Kansas is coming off a bye but lost before the bye to Baylor. This will be an interesting matchup to help determine the pecking order of the Big 12. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Jacie Hoyt Era of Oklahoma State Hoops Begins with a 91-41 Exhibition Win

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wasted no time putting on the pressure man defense and a full out offensive assault from inside, mid range, and beyond the three-point line as the Cowgirls used balance on offense and defense to set up more offense in a 91-41 exhibition win over Northeastern Oklahoma State from Tahlequah. Hoyt saw her players charge out to a 24-12 lead after the first quarter, but in the second frame the Cowgirls stifled the Riverhawks and allowed just one-point.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Flagship Video: What Texas is up against in facing Kansas State

The Flagship Podcast opens the week with an exclusive opponent preview as we welcome in KC Sports Network reporter John Kurtz for an in-depth look at what the Longhorns will face on the road in Manhattan, Kansas when Texas takes on No. 13 ranked Kansas State. Let us know your thoughts in the comments and be sure to subscribe to the Horns247 YouTube channel and click the bell for notifications on all of the latest Texas videos.
AUSTIN, TX
