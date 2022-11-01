Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
beavertonresourceguide.com
How to discuss finances with aging loved ones: FREE seminar on Nov. 29, 3pm
Many families struggle to communicate about finances, but as loved ones age and the prospect of senior living becomes more likely, it requires open, honest dialogue. There’s a wide range of topics that need to be discussed openly: how much is available to pay for senior living, power of attorney, wills and inheritances, and much more. It’s particularly vital if an aging loved one is showing signs of cognitive decline or has received a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease – in that case, it’s common for people with memory loss to make unusual or spontaneous decisions with their money or be the victims of scams.
WWEEK
Pop Blocks Development Restarts on Sandy Boulevard, Minus 33 Affordable Apartments
If Portland needs one thing right now, it’s affordable housing. Last month, Mayor Ted Wheeler rolled out a five-point plan to house the homeless and get tents off the city’s sidewalks. The most ambitious plank is to build 20,000 subsidized units in 10 years. Most of that must be done by private developers, Wheeler says, because all those units will cost $9.8 billion, and the city can’t afford it.
Portland nonprofit founder charged with fraud after receiving thousands of dollars from COVID relief funds
PORTLAND, Ore. — The founder of a Portland nonprofit is facing federal charges in connection with alleged fraudulent applications for COVID-19 relief funds, according to court documents. Theodore Johnson of Beaverton was charged with bank fraud after receiving $273,165 in Paycheck Protection Program funds for the Ten Penny International...
Prepare for darker evenings. Daylight saving time ends Sunday
It’s almost time to kiss that extra hour of daylight in the evenings goodbye.
Housed Portlanders support city proposal to ban homeless camping, poll finds; unhoused people, experts oppose it
As the Portland City Council prepared to vote Thursday on a landmark policy that would ban street camping and allow the city to force people experiencing homelessness into city-run campsites, various interest groups scrambled to elevate voices that either support or decry the proposal. In total, 64% of Portland voters...
610KONA
Washington State’s Astonishing Jurassic Retreat for Sale for $1.2 Million
Peek Inside An Amazing Washington Jurassic Park-Themed Home. We featured an amazing Jurassic Retreat in Washington State last year and now this incredible property is up for sale. Let's revisit this awesome property that you can rent out or own. A Tri-Cities couple owns the property and now the love...
beavertonresourceguide.com
Carol wanted a Volvo and I got her one (Example of what a professional auto broker can do for you)
Since I got such great feedback from the last few stories about local folks, here is another one. A few weeks ago, I got a call from Carol, a mutual friend with whom I had the pleasure of helping to sell her daughter’s car earlier in the year. Carol...
Lincoln City breaks ground on new affordable housing complex
More than 2 years after nearly 300 Lincoln County residents lost their homes in the Echo Mountain Complex Fire, Lincoln City broke ground on an affordable housing community that it hopes will help wildfire survivors.
thelundreport.org
OHSU Manager Told Nurse To Staff Shifts With A ‘Fiscal Lens,’ Not Just A Safety One
The Oregon Nurses Association has filed a labor complaint against Oregon Health & Science University after a manager urged a nurse supervisor to employ a “fiscal lens” when making staffing decisions, as well as considering patient safety. The nurse protested what she considered a threatening response to her...
Port of Portland receives $24.3 million to improve infrastructure
The Port of Portland, which oversees Oregon’s only marine container terminal, has received a $24.36 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve port infrastructure.
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
'15 grand in damages': Arcade owner fed up with repair costs from break-ins
PORTLAND, Ore. — You can add arcades to the list of Portland businesses that have been dealing with chronic break-ins this year. Phillip Ragaway, owner of QuarterWorld off of Southeast Hawthorne, said he's been hit by a brazen string of break-ins that all appear to have been perpetrated by the same pair of thieves — more than 40 times since the spring. He said he has surveillance footage but can't get much help from police.
KGW
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lays out her thoughts on homelessness in Portland
We previously talked to challenger Rene Gonzalez to get his take on homelessness. Now we’re talking to the incumbent, Jo Ann Hardesty.
psuvanguard.com
Jo Ann Hardesty is the only politician in Portland that I trust
I know, I know—we are all getting sick and tired of the election talk. Election season has been in full swing and seems to grow longer each cycle as more money and more vitriol seep into the already toxic process. Here in Portland, the city council race between incumbent...
City of Portland accused of misleading voters about potential government changes
With recent information in the mail and online about the charter reform measure on the ballot, one group is accusing the City of Portland of deliberately misleading voters.
‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
KVAL
Portland is one of few major American cities without police traffic enforcement
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is one of at least four cities - among America’s 50 largest cities - without a team of police officers dedicated to proactive traffic enforcement during the entirety of its shifts, a KATU investigation has found. Our reporting found at least 37 agencies in...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Democratic Party Worries About Midterms, Lindsey Graham Is Not a "Super Citizen," and Snow Forecast LIES
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! The weather, she's...
focushillsboro.com
A Massive Federal Funding Request For The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge Has Been Made
The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge: For a projected multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the deteriorating Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, federal funding is still being sought. The present span will be replaced in Oregon and Washington “with a contemporary,...
