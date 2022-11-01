Many families struggle to communicate about finances, but as loved ones age and the prospect of senior living becomes more likely, it requires open, honest dialogue. There’s a wide range of topics that need to be discussed openly: how much is available to pay for senior living, power of attorney, wills and inheritances, and much more. It’s particularly vital if an aging loved one is showing signs of cognitive decline or has received a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease – in that case, it’s common for people with memory loss to make unusual or spontaneous decisions with their money or be the victims of scams.

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO