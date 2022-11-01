ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

How to discuss finances with aging loved ones: FREE seminar on Nov. 29, 3pm

Many families struggle to communicate about finances, but as loved ones age and the prospect of senior living becomes more likely, it requires open, honest dialogue. There’s a wide range of topics that need to be discussed openly: how much is available to pay for senior living, power of attorney, wills and inheritances, and much more. It’s particularly vital if an aging loved one is showing signs of cognitive decline or has received a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease – in that case, it’s common for people with memory loss to make unusual or spontaneous decisions with their money or be the victims of scams.
BEAVERTON, OR
WWEEK

Pop Blocks Development Restarts on Sandy Boulevard, Minus 33 Affordable Apartments

If Portland needs one thing right now, it’s affordable housing. Last month, Mayor Ted Wheeler rolled out a five-point plan to house the homeless and get tents off the city’s sidewalks. The most ambitious plank is to build 20,000 subsidized units in 10 years. Most of that must be done by private developers, Wheeler says, because all those units will cost $9.8 billion, and the city can’t afford it.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KGW

'15 grand in damages': Arcade owner fed up with repair costs from break-ins

PORTLAND, Ore. — You can add arcades to the list of Portland businesses that have been dealing with chronic break-ins this year. Phillip Ragaway, owner of QuarterWorld off of Southeast Hawthorne, said he's been hit by a brazen string of break-ins that all appear to have been perpetrated by the same pair of thieves — more than 40 times since the spring. He said he has surveillance footage but can't get much help from police.
PORTLAND, OR
psuvanguard.com

Jo Ann Hardesty is the only politician in Portland that I trust

I know, I know—we are all getting sick and tired of the election talk. Election season has been in full swing and seems to grow longer each cycle as more money and more vitriol seep into the already toxic process. Here in Portland, the city council race between incumbent...
PORTLAND, OR
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Democratic Party Worries About Midterms, Lindsey Graham Is Not a "Super Citizen," and Snow Forecast LIES

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! The weather, she's...
PORTLAND, OR

