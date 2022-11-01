ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

Annual application for funding interest opened in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has opened up the application for funding interest for housing development project investments. Developers can ask for assistance on gap funding and also apply for low-income housing tax credit. Applicants are mainly nonprofit organizations or private developers working with the nonprofits. “This is a manual...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Jonathon Fried Men’s Pro Challenger event in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort held its annual Jonathon Fried Men’s Pro Challenger. The annual Special Olympics tennis tournament began 14 years ago. This event help fund the experience tennis tournament, which is held in January with Special Olympics tennis athletes. “The community loves it....
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Community meeting seeks input, provides update on Lee statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville community is offering its input on how a statue of a Confederate general should be transformed. The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosted a Swords Into Plowshares meeting Sunday, October 30. There, people were updated on what is happening to the statue of Robert E. Lee that once stood in a public park.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Giant Food and Shady Brook Farms donate 1K turkeys to BRAFB

VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - Giant Food and Shady Brook Farms are making a donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help families in need during the holidays. “We’re really excited to be here today to be donating 1,000 turkeys to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in celebration of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” Daniel Wolk said. “The food bank has told us the biggest need is protein.”
VERONA, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Planetarium Nights are back

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A vision created more than 200 years is coming to life at the University of Virginia. “In 1818, Thomas Jefferson had a vision to paint a planetarium on the rotunda dome and it would mimic the Charlottesville night sky for various reasons that never came about,” Andrea Seese said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book

As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
hhsmedia.com

Students plan walkout in protest of lawsuit filed against HCPS

Six adults, Deborah Figliola, Kristine Marsh, Timothy and Laura Nelson, and John and Nicole Stephen are suing Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) over a school district policy that allows for teachers to withhold students’ preferred name and gender pronouns from parents. The group of six claim their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and freedom of religion are being violated.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

LAJC offering free help with Affordable Care Enrollment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Enrollment for Affordable Care is now open. Figuring out healthcare can be confusing, which is why the Legal Aid Justice Center is offering its service for free. “This is the period of time during which consumers across the country, but specifically here in Virginia, can purchase...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Meet the candidates for Staunton City Council, Staunton School Board

On Nov. 8, city of Staunton residents will vote for three seats on Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board. Vying for a seat on city council are Brad Arrowood, Erik Curren, Michele Edwards, Ted Lawhorn, Yvonne Wilson and Alice Woods. Fontella L. Brown-Bundy, Velma Bryant, Lisa Hatter, Stephanie Mason,...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Julie Caruccio saddling in as UVA’s new Cavalier on Horseback

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Julie Caruccio was a perfect fit to be Virginia’s new Cavalier on Horseback. She grew up a big UVA sports fan, she’s a Virginia alum, and most importantly, she’s ridden horses for years. “It’s the biggest adrenaline rush I’ve ever experienced,” Caruccio said....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Study being done to help Charlottesville fill job openings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville currently has around 70 job openings. The city is having a wage and compensation study done for the first time in five years. The study aims to help Charlottesville determine where it is at in the market to pay employees. “It’s really very unusual that...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy