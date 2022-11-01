Read full article on original website
Man killed, woman wounded in double shooting in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – A man was killed and a woman was wounded Wednesday in a double shooting in Glynn County, police said. According to the Glynn County Police Department, a driver flagged down officers in the area of Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park
A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Glynn Co.
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Glynn County late Wednesday night. According to the Glynn County Police Department, around 11 p.m. on Nov 2, officers were flagged down near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive by the driver of a silver four-door sedan. The driver […]
Glynn County woman runs man over with car, life-flighted to Jacksonville in critical condition
Glynn County, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a woman ran a man over with her car last Tuesday. STORY: Woman found dead after commotion in Southside apartment complex, suspect at large. According to the police report, on Oct. 25, an officer responded around 4:32...
Suspected fentanyl dealer killed by officers in Paxon shootout identified as 50-year-old man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the identity of a suspected fentanyl dealer who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a shootout with detectives in the Paxon neighborhood. Matthew Dilworth, 50, was killed by detectives after he ran from a traffic stop and fired several...
JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
Jacksonville police: Suspect responsible in overdose death killed in shooting with officers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 6 p.m.: According to a news briefing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a suspect was pulled over by a surveillance team at a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect was involved in a fentanyl overdose death from a week ago. When the suspect was...
Guilty plea accepted in 2020 Glynn County armed robberies
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — On Jan. 16, 2020, Allen Parker, 40, entered First Franklin Financial on Altama Extension in Brunswick, at around 10 a.m. Carrying a handgun, Parker took money from two employees. Around one hour later, Parker then entered the 5 Star Credit Union on Altama Avenue. Displaying the...
Bodycam released from armed burglary investigation where Jacksonville officer was shot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released body camera footage from an evening in October when police were asked to investigate an armed burglary. JSO said it led to an officer being shot and that the suspect later crashed and jumped off the Dames Point Bridge.
JSO detectives shoot, kill suspected fentanyl dealer in Paxon neighborhood shootout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a suspected fentanyl dealer was killed by detectives Wednesday afternoon after he ran from a traffic stop and fired several shots toward the officers in the Paxon neighborhood. JSO Chief of Investigations Brian Kee said it all started around 12:30...
‘I cry every night’: As 2022 Duval homicides surpass total for year prior, many remain unsolved
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With two months remaining in the year 2022, Duval County has surpassed the total number of homicides reported in Jacksonville for the year prior. As of Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, there were 132 reported homicides in 2022 — that’s four more than the total number reported at the end of 2021, according to News4JAX records.
Video shows gunfire, officer shot in back before suspect speeds from scene in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video has not been altered in any way by First Coast News. All edits were done by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office) Bodycam footage has been released from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after an officer was reportedly ambushed and shot back in October. JSO says 37-year-old...
Car crash on Butler Boulevard West
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida 511, a reported car crash on State Road 202. Closed ramp to Belfort Road and Salisbury Road. Action News Jax will give more details throughout the day. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News...
Suspect arrested for murder of a man in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On July 7, a 30-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department media release, the shooting happened at the 6200 block of Pernecia Street. The same night, K9 units were able to catch the suspect of the...
Truck catches fire after crashing into church in Neptune Beach, JFRD says
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that a truck crashed into Neptune Beach Baptist Church. According to Capt. Eric Prosswimmer, spokesperson for JFRD, the truck ran into the building at high speed and caught fire upon impact. The fire was quickly contained, and the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Suspicious people caught on camera in Jacksonville residential areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People who appear to have been attempting to commit an act of burglary were recorded on cameras outside homes in different Jacksonville neighborhoods. One tried to enter two townhomes in the downtown Cathedral District. Another was spotted twice outside a home in the East Goodby’s Creek area near the intersection of San Clerk Road and San Ardo Road.
Hospital employees face turning over personal text messages in malpractice case
An appeals court Wednesday rejected an attempt by employees of Ascension St. Vincent’s hospital to shield text messages from being disclosed in a medical malpractice case against a former physician at the Jacksonville medical center. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal sided with former patients...
Suspect who police say shot 17-year-old Gwinnett County student to death turns self in
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old Gwinnett County high school student has turned himself in. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville, turned himself in on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida. He’s...
'Known fentanyl dealer' dead after officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 12:30 p.m., JSO says that a Narcotic Overdose Squad was conducting an investigation into a 'known fentanyl dealer' that may be related to an overdose death from a week ago.
Witnesses testify in trial for Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, injuring sister
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Witness testimony continued Wednesday in the murder trial for Chad Absher, who was charged with shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and severely injuring her sister. In court Wednesday, the state called Lyle Scheideman to the stand. He was dating Lisa Rucker, Ashlee Rucker’s sister, at the...
