ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbine, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Man killed, woman wounded in double shooting in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – A man was killed and a woman was wounded Wednesday in a double shooting in Glynn County, police said. According to the Glynn County Police Department, a driver flagged down officers in the area of Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Zoey Fields

‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park

A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
ORANGE PARK, FL
WSAV News 3

1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Glynn Co.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Glynn County late Wednesday night. According to the Glynn County Police Department, around 11 p.m. on Nov 2, officers were flagged down near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive by the driver of a silver four-door sedan. The driver […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘I cry every night’: As 2022 Duval homicides surpass total for year prior, many remain unsolved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With two months remaining in the year 2022, Duval County has surpassed the total number of homicides reported in Jacksonville for the year prior. As of Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, there were 132 reported homicides in 2022 — that’s four more than the total number reported at the end of 2021, according to News4JAX records.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Car crash on Butler Boulevard West

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida 511, a reported car crash on State Road 202. Closed ramp to Belfort Road and Salisbury Road. Action News Jax will give more details throughout the day. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Suspicious people caught on camera in Jacksonville residential areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People who appear to have been attempting to commit an act of burglary were recorded on cameras outside homes in different Jacksonville neighborhoods. One tried to enter two townhomes in the downtown Cathedral District. Another was spotted twice outside a home in the East Goodby’s Creek area near the intersection of San Clerk Road and San Ardo Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy