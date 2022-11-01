Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Special teams propel Jets to victory over Chicago
WINNIPEG - Special teams were at the forefront of a special performance on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets went 3-for-4 on the power play, and added a shorthanded marker for good measure, as part of a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. "I think that was a great effort...
NHL
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
NHL
Golden Knights score six against Canadiens, win seventh straight
MONTREAL -- The Vegas Golden Knights extended their winning streak to seven games with a 6-4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday. Reilly Smith scored two goals, Nicolas Hague, Jonathan Marchessault and Keegan Kolesar each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (11-2-0).
NHL
'Going down memory lane, that's something very special'
The former Detroit Red Wings forwards were waiting to speak to the media for a special 25th Anniversary Celebration press conference on Thursday night when their former head coach Scotty Bowman started praising the iconic Grind Line. "Role players were so important on all of the good teams I had,"...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
NHL
Canucks Announce Special Community & Fan Engagement Nights for November
Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks are excited to share more details about their upcoming Community & Fan Engagement Night schedule for the month of November. After the Reverse Retro launch to start the month, there are other exciting nights throughout November including two more Reverse Retro games, Bieksa's retirement, Armed Forces Appreciation Night, and World Cup Kickoff.
NHL
LA Kings Prospect Report, 11/4
Francesco Pinelli, Akil Thomas, Kenny Connors, Alex Laferriere, Kirill Kirsanov, Otto Salin. While the LA Kings are off and running at the NHL level, so are their prospects, playing in a variety of leagues around the world. The Kings of tomorrow have had strong weeks, with everal first-time additions to the prospect report in this week's edition. From the OHL to the NCAA to the Liiga, the young Kings are making an impact early in the season.
NHL
Global Series Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets
COLORADO AVALANCHE (4-4-1) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (3-7-0) 12 PM MT | NOKIA ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first of two games of the 2022 NHL Global Series - Finland. The contests will both be played at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.
Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol referred to his team as playing "together hockey." Sounds like something every team should play every night, but it doesn't always work that way. But right now Seattle is contributing in a manner that points to each player doing what it takes to win the game in front of the Kraken. Some examples: Andre Burakovsky hasn't scored in five games but has provided four assists in those games and continues putting quality shots on goal to keep opponents worried. By now, Kraken fans know 19 different players have already scored this year, a league-high. Defensemen are taking turns leading the team in blocked shots (Adam Larsson had eight Thursday). Fourth-liners Morgan Geekie (four goals, one assist in last five games) and Daniel Sprong (2 G, 4A, 6 games), both healthy scratches earlier in the season, are major contributors to a 4-1 record in the last five games and the current three-game winning streak.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Devils 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, AB - The New Jersey Devils battled back with a late come-from-behind victory to down the Oilers 4-3 at Rogers Place on Thursday night. The Oilers looked to be well on their way to their sixth-straight victory, but a seven-second stretch late in the third period would be their undoing.
NHL
PREDS DOWN FLAMES
The Flames lost their third straight game, falling 4-1 to the visiting Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday night. Blake Coleman scored in the third period but the Flames were only able to beat Nashville's Kevin Lankinen once on the night despiting putting 30 shots on net. Jacob Markstrom got...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PREDATORS
FLAMES (5-3-0) vs. PREDATORS (3-6-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (10) Goals - Nino Niederreiter (5)
NHL
Predators Erase Three-Goal Deficit, Defeat Canucks 4-3 in Shootout
The Nashville Predators dug themselves out of an early three-goal deficit to defeat the Vancouver Canucks, 4-3, in a shootout Saturday at Rogers Arena. Nino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist, Mattias Ekholm had two assists, Matt Duchene scored the lone goal of the shootout and Juuse Saros made 43 saves for the Preds, who have won consecutive games for the first time since defeating the San Jose Sharks in back-to-back games in the NHL Global Series in Prague to open the season.
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Senators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2) are in Canada's capital city on Saturday evening to take on D.J. Smith's (4-6-0). Game time at the Canadian Tire Centre is 7:00 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Tanev's late goal helps Kraken hand Penguins seventh straight loss
PITTSBURGH -- Brandon Tanev scored with 3:39 remaining in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken handed the Pittsburgh Penguins their seventh straight loss with a 3-2 win at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. Tanev, who played for Pittsburgh from 2019-2021, scored with a wrist shot in the slot off...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Canucks Attack, Fall 8-5 in Vancouver
Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first career hat trick and Elias Pettersson posted five points, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 8-5 victory over the Ducks tonight at Rogers Arena. The loss denied Anaheim its first three-game winning streak of the young season and dropped the club to 3-7-1 overall. The...
NHL
Lyubushkin returns to practice, will join team for road trip
Ilya Lyubushkin practiced with the Sabres on Thursday and will join the team for their back-to-back road trip to Carolina and Tampa Bay. The team will evaluate how he responds to practice before determining his playing status for the game against the Hurricanes on Friday. "It sounds like, from the...
NHL
Different rink, same lineup, and Wedgewood is ready
The Stars will get a new experience on Thursday, as they play at Mullett Arena, the brand-new home of the Arizona Coyotes. The team moved from Glendale over the summer and is playing at a new building on the campus of Arizona State University. They share the building with the Sun Devils, so there is a definite collegiate vibe that will make it unique in the NHL.
NHL
Benn gets hat trick in Stars victory against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Jamie Benn scored a hat trick for the Dallas Stars in a 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves for the Stars (8-3-1), who won their third straight.
Comments / 0