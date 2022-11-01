In a year filled with a lot of great original horror movies, the one that is keeping people talking is Zach Cregger's Barbarian. Now available to stream on HBO Max and previously a surprise hit at the box office, the new horror film's many twists and turns have had audiences guessing for months with newcomers as perplexed as people that saw it when it premiered. Among the many voices praising the film are none other than horror master Stephen King, who tweeted that the movie "blew him away" and was "Crazy GOOD!" Speaking with ComicBook.com about the film, we revealed King's praise to star Justin Long, who was taken aback by King's kind words.

