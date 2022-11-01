ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 5: Jen Landon Drops Behind-the-Scenes Snap

Yellowstone Season 5 is fast approaching, and series actress Jen Landon recently dropped a behind-the-scenes snap that teased the forthcoming new episodes. Over on Instagram, Landon — who plays ranch hand Teeter — shared a picture of herself holding a clapperboard used for filming. In the post caption, Landon wrote, "YS5 is getting closer!!!!!!!" Fans can check out the photo below.
ComicBook

Barbarian Star Justin Long Reacts to Stephen King's Praise of New Movie (Exclusive)

In a year filled with a lot of great original horror movies, the one that is keeping people talking is Zach Cregger's Barbarian. Now available to stream on HBO Max and previously a surprise hit at the box office, the new horror film's many twists and turns have had audiences guessing for months with newcomers as perplexed as people that saw it when it premiered. Among the many voices praising the film are none other than horror master Stephen King, who tweeted that the movie "blew him away" and was "Crazy GOOD!" Speaking with ComicBook.com about the film, we revealed King's praise to star Justin Long, who was taken aback by King's kind words.
IGN

A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer

From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
ComicBook

Salem's Lot Star Reflects on the Importance of Stephen King

Having written IT and IT CHAPTER TWO, filmmaker Gary Dauberman is quite well-versed in the world of Stephen King, with his insight into the author sure to lend itself to the upcoming Salem's Lot being able to capture the spirit of the source material, though the upcoming adaptation marks Lewis Pullman's most intense immersion in the world of King. Pullman recently looked back on the influence of King in the world of storytelling and on Salem's Lot specifically, detailing how his interpretation of the film's main character was at least in part inspired by King himself.
24/7 Wall St.

Most Anticipated Movies Coming Out Before the End of the Year

2022 has already produced a number of box office hits, including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Jurassic World: Dominion,” but there are still plenty of new films with potential for success slated to hit screens between now and the end of the year, both in theaters and streaming.  According […]
The Guardian

Streaming: Top Gun: Maverick and the best of Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise saved cinemas this summer, or so we’ve been told. In many ways, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, a surprisingly belated, metallically handsome and often enthralling sequel to Cruise’s 1986 flyboy romp Top Gun, is such a throwback item that it feels almost wrong to watch it digitally, (as you can now on premium VOD platforms or free to Paramount+ subscribers from 22 December). You half expect a limited-edition VHS in time for Christmas. And though the film’s flimsy story hangs on Cruise’s navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell having grown from young rebel to, er, maverick mentor, it’s primarily an attempt to stall the star’s ageing in the minds of the audience. He’s Peter Pan; he just needs a machine to fly.
Reuters

Director Tim Burton on 'Wednesday': 'I felt it was written for me'

LUCCA, Italy (Reuters) - Filmmaker Tim Burton steps into the macabre and supernatural world of the Addams Family with new series “Wednesday”. The Netflix show, released on Nov. 23, is based on Wednesday Addams, usually seen as a child in previous Addams Family shows or movies, but now at a high school for outcasts, trying to harness her psychic powers and being a teenager.
411mania.com

Premiere Date, Poster Revealed For The Last Of Us On HBO

HBO’s long-awaited series adaptation of The Last Of Us has an official premiere date. HBO has announced that the series, which is based on the hit Naughty Dog game, will premiere on January 15th, 2023 on HBO at 9 PM ET/PT and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. HBO also released the poster for the series, as you can see below.
ComicBook

Salem's Lot Star Teases the Terror of New Stephen King Adaptation

The Stephen King novel 'Salem's Lot was brought to life as a two-part event back in 1979, with filmmaker Gary Dauberman recently helming a new take on the material starring Lewis Pullman. The actor recently weighed in on what fans can expect from the experience, teasing that Dauberman was less interested in delivering fans jump scares that evoke an immediate response and then get over and more interested in delivering long-lasting imagery that will haunt a viewer's memory for much longer than they anticipated. The new Salem's Lot doesn't currently have a release date.

