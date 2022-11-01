Tottenham vs. Marseille Champions League odds, prediction today

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There are some riveting scenarios for the last round of matches in the Champions League Group Stage, but nothing compares to Group D, where all four teams still have a chance to finish in first.

For now, the top spot belongs to Tottenham Hotspur, which entered the tournament as the favorites to win Group D, but Spurs have to go to Marseille and avoid a loss if they want to qualify for the Round of 16.

Tottenham star Harry Kane
But this match, under these circumstances — Marseille needs a win to advance and Spurs need to avoid a loss — should suit Tottenham. At their best, Spurs are a clinical counterpunching side that is happy to sit back and wait for their opponents to make a mistake or leave an opening for a counterattack.

That makes this a good matchup on Tuesday for the slight underdog. Tottenham is happy to give up low-percentage chances (ranking 16th in shots allowed per 90 minutes in the Premier League), but will do everything it can to prevent quality looks (ranking second in big scoring chances allowed in the Premier League).

Given the must-win nature of the game, Marseille will need to play on the front foot and do everything it can to get ahead in this match. That should open it up to counterattacks early and often, which should play right into Tottenham’s hands. I’ll side with Spurs to pull the slight upset.

The play: Tottenham +130 ( BetMGM )

