ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Straphanger robbed at gunpoint in Port Authority subway station

By Tina Moore, Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A straphanger was robbed at gunpoint in the Port Authority subway station Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The victim was standing on the A, C and E platform at the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station in Manhattan around 4:45 a.m. when the suspect flashed what appeared to be a gun in his waistband, a police official said.

An alleged accomplice displayed a hockey stick, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072lil_0iuVANeP00
The straphanger was robbed at gunpoint on the A, C and E platform at the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station, cops said.
REUTERS

The victim forked over $120, cops said.

Both suspects, believed to be in their 20s, fled after the robbery.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amny.com

Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say

A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself in front of a 1 train at an Upper West Side station, police said. The tragic incident took place at around 10:15 a.m. on the Downtown track on West 86 Street and Broadway when a yet to be identified man jumped in front of an oncoming 1 train, killing himself, police sources confirmed. The train station was blocked off from straphangers while emergency services attempted to retrieve the unfortunate soul from beneath the train’s wheels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

$1M In Cash, $2M In Luxury Cars, 200 Catalytic Converter Pallets Seized In Federal NJ Bust

A Homeland Security investigation netted eight area arrests, including six in Newark, as part of a nationwide takedown of a large catalytic converter and stolen car ring. HSI and FBI agents seized more than 200 pallets of catalytic converters, $2 million in exotic cars, $1 million in cash and 29 ounces of gold bars, jewelry and high-value handbags as part of the operation.
NEWARK, NJ
BronxVoice

1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the Bronx

BRONX - One man was killed and another was wounded during two separate Halloween stabbings in the Bronx. Police arrested a 53-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing inside a Mott Haven apartment building. At around 7:30 pm on October 31, police responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed inside a building at 423 East 136th Street. When the officers arrived they found a 38-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY
PIX11

Teen accused of fatally punching man, 71, in Chelsea, police say

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 71-year-old man died six weeks after being attacked by a teenager on a Chelsea street in September, authorities said Wednesday. The victim, Hbrad Boonshaft, and the 15-year-old boy got into an altercation in front of a pizzeria at 288 Eighth Ave. on Sept. 15 at around 4 p.m., police said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man dead, woman injured in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a Brooklyn shooting on Monday evening, officials said. A 911 call came in for shots fired around 5:10 p.m. The victims — a man and a woman — were shot on Avenue V near Nostrand Avenue, authorities said. The victims […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

6-Year-Old Child, Man Shot In Newark

A man in his 20s and a 6-year-old child were hospitalized after being shot on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Newark, authorities said. Police responding to a report of shots fired on the 300 block of South Orange Avenue found the victims, who were taken to University Hospital for treatment around 7 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD: Man dead, woman injured in shooting in Sheepshead Bay

NEW YORK -- Halloween night in Brooklyn was interrupted by deadly gunfireAs CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, it happened near playgrounds in Sheepshead Bay.Two hours after the 5 p.m. shooting, families returning from trick-or-treating walked right past a grim crime scene."Everything's usually calm in the neighborhood until people decide to act like they don't have any sense. It's not a good thing for the kids," one person said.The NYPD said a gunman opened fire outside the Sheepshead Houses on Avenue V near Nostrand, steps away from two playgrounds and a cluster of busy restaurants.Multiple evidence markers denote where a 19-year-old woman...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy