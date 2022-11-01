ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Dominic West reveals what he almost gave up for ‘The Crown’ — and King Charles’ surprising response

By Lauren Sarner
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlNXA_0iuVAMlg00

Dominic West almost gave up a prestigious real-life position in order to be a fictional royal on “ The Crown .”

West, 53, is taking over the role of Prince Charles on Season 5 of the hit Netflix series dramatizing the recent history of the British royal family. West also happens to be an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust (a charity that King Charles is the president of) — but when he offered to quit in case there was a conflict of interest, he told Radio Times Magazine that the king responded in a surprising way.

West received a letter from King Charles’ private secretary that refused his offer of resignation and read, “You do what you like, you’re an actor. It’s nothing to do with us.”

The Prince’s Trust is a youth charity that then-Prince Charles founded in 1976 to help people between the ages of 11 and 30 get jobs and an education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuDnQ_0iuVAMlg00
Dominic West as Prince Charles circa the 1990s in “The Crown.”
Netflix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwgHk_0iuVAMlg00
King Charles founded a charity in 1976 to help people between the ages of 11 and 30 get jobs and an education.
Getty Images

“I think that’s probably how [Charles] regards it,” West said. “I’ve been in a line to shake his hand a few times and it’s fascinating. It’s very useful to meet the character you’re playing, obviously.”

Season 5 of “The Crown” will follow the royal family into the 1990s, as Charles and Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) marriage falls apart, the infamous tampongate incident occurs, and Queen Elizabeth (now played by Imelda Staunton) navigates it all. The season will stop short of depicting Diana’s tragic death, but Season 6 will cover that territory, and there’s been some controversy behind the scenes about how the show might portray it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzuFn_0iuVAMlg00
Dominic West, (left), Teddy Hawley, Elizabeth Debicki and Timothee Sambor in “The Crown” Season 5.
Netflix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Slh51_0iuVAMlg00
Dominic West is ambassador for the king’s charity, which is called the Prince’s Trust.
FilmMagic

West further shared that Queen Consort Camilla seemed to offer her approval of his casting, since he met her at a party in 2021 and she called him “your majesty.”

Season 5 of “The Crown” will be the show’s penultimate season, and hits Netflix on Nov. 9.

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

King Charles III's Nickname for Meghan Markle Says a Lot About How He Sees Her

7 Bombshells from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview 7 Bombshells from Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Interview. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's strained relationship with the royal family is far from fully healed, but royal expert Katie Nicholl's new book on the family, The New Royals, has rare detail about how King Charles III sees his daughter-in-law—or saw her when she and Harry were engaged. It comes down to his very unusual nickname for her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
TheDailyBeast

King Charles’ Cold Greeting to Brit Prime Minister Caught on Hot Mic

After being roundly criticized for her disastrous first weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to confront another critic on Wednesday night: King Charles III. The new sovereign was recorded welcoming Truss to Buckingham Palace for their first weekly meeting. “Your majesty,” Truss could be heard saying as she curtseyed. “So you’ve come back again?” Charles answered. “It’s a great pleasure,” Truss said, as Charles could be heard muttering under his breath: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…” The 15-second clip of their awkward encounter went viral Wednesday night, with some likening the “unintentional comedy” of the scene to something from The Office, while one lawmaker quipped: “King Charles speaks for us all.” The candid comment is just the latest caught-on-camera gaffe of Charles’ fledgling reign, having being caught getting oddly upset at a pen last month. NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
Newsweek

Queen's Sister Said She 'Lost' Monarch on Coronation Day: 'Sad'

Princess Margaret said the reason she looked so "sad" in video footage from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was because it meant that she "really lost " her sister, a friend and former lady-in-waiting has revealed. Lady Anne Glenconner, a longstanding courtier who was a maid of honor at the 1953...
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
TODAY.com

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' relationship timeline

It was an event that captivated the public and renewed the notion of a fairy tale-worthy royal romance. On July 29, 1981, Britain’s then-heir to the throne, Charles, Prince of Wales (now King Charles III), wed Lady Diana Spencer at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral as an estimated 750 million people, per the BBC, around the world watched the pomp and circumstance play out on their televisions. Spectators dubbed it the “wedding of the century.”
SheKnows

King Charles Reportedly Made a Surprising Decision About His Living Arrangements & It's Proof That He's a Modern King

In his new position as reigning monarch of the U.K., King Charles III may be getting ready to change things up. According to a source at the Daily Mail, the royal has reportedly decided not to move to Buckingham Palace, a move that was previously reported as fact given the residence’s title as the monarch’s official home. Per the source, the palace will become the King’s “operational headquarters” as he continues to live with Queen Consort Camilla in Clarence House, their official residence since 2003. For Charles, not wanting to move stems from the palace’s sheer abundance. “I know he is...
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
People

Inside the Queen Mother's Close Bond with Future King Charles — and Her Cheeky Moments with Prince William!

Queen Elizabeth II and the future King Charles III were incomparably influenced by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. The mother of the late Queen and grandmother of the current King died at the age of 101 in 2002. Her captivating life story inspired the hundred-plus collection of vignettes historian Gareth Russell shakes, stirs and serves in the new book, Do Let's Have Another Drink!: The Dry Wit and Fizzy Life of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother , which is excerpted below. Ahead of its release, Russell exclusively spoke to PEOPLE about why the Queen Mother was so beloved by the public, how she shaped Charles as King and what she'd tell him today.
TheDailyBeast

‘The Crown’ Recreates the Princess Diana Interview—and Makes Trouble for Prince Harry

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry was facing renewed scrutiny over his and his wife Meghan’s commercial relationship with Netflix after it emerged that the screening giant’s tentpole show The Crown devoted two episodes in the new season to Princess Diana’s Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which Harry denounced after it emerged Bashir secured it by using deceitful tactics.Advance copies of the fifth season of the hit show have been distributed to media organizations, and U.K. tabloid the Sun reported Tuesday that...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy