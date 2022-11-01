ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Safe Night for Kids Returns in a Big Way

For the first time since the pandemic, Safe Night For Kids was back at Lake Waccamaw, Monday. Thousands of trick or treaters and their families showed up for games, candy and other activities. The free event is organized by Columbus County Parks and Recreation, the town of Lake Waccamaw and the Boys and Girls Home. Multiple booths were set up by churches, civic clubs and other volunteers.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
bladenonline.com

Fall in Bladen Series: Trick or Treat!

Trick-or-Treating is one of the most beloved and practiced Halloween traditions. Children (and children at heart) have the opportunity to dress up, hang out with friends and family, and collect candy on Halloween night, traditionally. On this Halloween, there are several different trick-or-treating options in Bladen County. The ringing of...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Halloween Activities Scheduled In Bladen County

No matter if you want to be scared or just seek some good ol’ family fun with Truck or Treat activities, there’s something for you and your family for Halloween on Monday night. Here’s a rundown:. SCARY ADVENTURE. • TWISTED TERROR EXTREME HAUNTED TRAIL: 7:30-11 p.m., 14657...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

William Luther Gore

April 9, 1941 - November 1, 2022. William Luther Gore, age 81 of Chadbourn, entered into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Liberty Hospice in Whiteville. Services are incomplete at this time. We welcome you to share your thoughts, prayers, and memories in the Guestbook.
CHADBOURN, NC
bladenonline.com

Congratulations to the West Bladen’s King and Queen

In October, West Bladen High School students crowned their homecoming King, Gary Parker, and Queen, Azllyah McDonald. The couple was captured in a photo together celebrating their new royal status. A homecoming royal court is formed each year at the local high school to display school spirit and to give...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wkml.com

How Fayetteville Can Help With Operation Christmas Child This Season

It’s hard to believe, but Christmas 2022 is almost here and that means that Operation Christmas Child is in full swing in Fayetteville. If you have never packed an Operation Christmas Child shoebox before, Nicole Nelson, Operation Christmas Child Area Coordinator has all of the info. These shoeboxes will...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Wilton F Ellis

February 21, 1931 ~ October 31, 2022 (age 91) Wilton Ferrel Ellis age 91, died Monday, October 31, 2022, in the Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Whiteville, NC. He was the son of the late Selma James Ellis and the late Carrie Williams Ellis. Wilton is also predeceased by wife, Elwee; granddaughter Jennifer, and brothers J.D. Ellis, Woodrow Ellis, and Graham Ellis.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Jerald Mayes

February 12, 1941 ~ October 31, 2022 (age 81) Jerald Mayes, age 81 of Silver Spoon Road, Whiteville, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home. Jerald was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Helen Mayes; brother, Teddy Mayes and parents-in-law, Chalmers and Josephine Rabon. Jerald...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County residents are encouraged to light their homes green in support of military veterans during “Operation Green Light.”. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” said Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Clelia Pearl (Dent) Russ

September 26, 1934 ~ October 31, 2022 (age 88) Clelia Pearl Dent Russ, 88 of Bladenboro, N.C. went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022, at UNC Health Southeastern, Lumberton, N.C. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Lindsey and Sarah Hester Dent Merritt,...
BLADENBORO, NC
cbs17

Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
CLINTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington expands efforts to curb food insecurity, increase access to services

WILMINGTON, NC– At its meeting Tuesday, November 1st, Wilmington City Council took further steps to eliminate food deserts and increase public access to social services when it unanimously approved allocating American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the Salvation Army of Cape Fear.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

James Vander Baker, Jr.

August 26, 1949 ~ November 1, 2022 (age 73) James V. Baker, Jr., age 73, of Whiteville, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Angel House in Whiteville. He was born August 26, 1949 to the late James Vander Baker, Sr. and Betty Diol Baker. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson; Jamie Baker.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Carrie Lee Gainus

March 23, 1953 ~ November 2, 2022 (age 69) Carrie Lee Gainus, age 69, of Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in the McLeod Loris Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
TABOR CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Nonprofit terminates purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Unique Places to Save has terminated their purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island. The organization was spearheading an effort to raise $16,000,000 to save the acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the USS North Carolina Battleship. They say their hope was to secure the land, then work with other local partners to improve the site for outdoor recreation, education, and the conservation of natural resources.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Circa 1922, Wrightsville Foodie Events, and Dia de los Muertos

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello again my Cape Fear Foodies, I must apologize for the lack of content over the last few weeks. Between prepping for a wedding that I officiated back in West Virginia, and planning and executing a Halloween party (where I regretfully offered to make all of the food) my opportunities to search out new restaurants and old favorites have been few and far between.
WILMINGTON, NC

