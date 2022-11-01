Read full article on original website
Halloween at the park
Spotty showers did not stop lines from forming outside the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex for the City of Lumberton of Lumberton’s Hall
columbuscountynews.com
Safe Night for Kids Returns in a Big Way
For the first time since the pandemic, Safe Night For Kids was back at Lake Waccamaw, Monday. Thousands of trick or treaters and their families showed up for games, candy and other activities. The free event is organized by Columbus County Parks and Recreation, the town of Lake Waccamaw and the Boys and Girls Home. Multiple booths were set up by churches, civic clubs and other volunteers.
bladenonline.com
Fall in Bladen Series: Trick or Treat!
Trick-or-Treating is one of the most beloved and practiced Halloween traditions. Children (and children at heart) have the opportunity to dress up, hang out with friends and family, and collect candy on Halloween night, traditionally. On this Halloween, there are several different trick-or-treating options in Bladen County. The ringing of...
WECT
N.C. Spot Festival returns this weekend, seeks to raise money for local schools
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Spot Festival will make its return this weekend in Hampstead to raise money for local schools. Per the announcement, the event is scheduled to occur from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. The festival will be held at 14221 U.S. HWY 17 in Hampstead.
bladenonline.com
Halloween Activities Scheduled In Bladen County
No matter if you want to be scared or just seek some good ol’ family fun with Truck or Treat activities, there’s something for you and your family for Halloween on Monday night. Here’s a rundown:. SCARY ADVENTURE. • TWISTED TERROR EXTREME HAUNTED TRAIL: 7:30-11 p.m., 14657...
Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville
The Junior League of Fayetteville's Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville's Crown Expo Center
columbuscountynews.com
William Luther Gore
April 9, 1941 - November 1, 2022. William Luther Gore, age 81 of Chadbourn, entered into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Liberty Hospice in Whiteville. Services are incomplete at this time. We welcome you to share your thoughts, prayers, and memories in the Guestbook.
Former LSHS graduate featured in NC A&T State University video
GREENSBORO — A former Lumberton Senior High School band student was recently featured in a North Carolina Agricultural and Technical Sta
bladenonline.com
Congratulations to the West Bladen’s King and Queen
In October, West Bladen High School students crowned their homecoming King, Gary Parker, and Queen, Azllyah McDonald. The couple was captured in a photo together celebrating their new royal status. A homecoming royal court is formed each year at the local high school to display school spirit and to give...
wkml.com
How Fayetteville Can Help With Operation Christmas Child This Season
It’s hard to believe, but Christmas 2022 is almost here and that means that Operation Christmas Child is in full swing in Fayetteville. If you have never packed an Operation Christmas Child shoebox before, Nicole Nelson, Operation Christmas Child Area Coordinator has all of the info. These shoeboxes will...
columbuscountynews.com
Wilton F Ellis
February 21, 1931 ~ October 31, 2022 (age 91) Wilton Ferrel Ellis age 91, died Monday, October 31, 2022, in the Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Whiteville, NC. He was the son of the late Selma James Ellis and the late Carrie Williams Ellis. Wilton is also predeceased by wife, Elwee; granddaughter Jennifer, and brothers J.D. Ellis, Woodrow Ellis, and Graham Ellis.
columbuscountynews.com
Jerald Mayes
February 12, 1941 ~ October 31, 2022 (age 81) Jerald Mayes, age 81 of Silver Spoon Road, Whiteville, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home. Jerald was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Helen Mayes; brother, Teddy Mayes and parents-in-law, Chalmers and Josephine Rabon. Jerald...
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County residents are encouraged to light their homes green in support of military veterans during “Operation Green Light.”. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” said Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson.
columbuscountynews.com
Clelia Pearl (Dent) Russ
September 26, 1934 ~ October 31, 2022 (age 88) Clelia Pearl Dent Russ, 88 of Bladenboro, N.C. went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022, at UNC Health Southeastern, Lumberton, N.C. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Lindsey and Sarah Hester Dent Merritt,...
cbs17
Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington expands efforts to curb food insecurity, increase access to services
WILMINGTON, NC– At its meeting Tuesday, November 1st, Wilmington City Council took further steps to eliminate food deserts and increase public access to social services when it unanimously approved allocating American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the Salvation Army of Cape Fear.
columbuscountynews.com
James Vander Baker, Jr.
August 26, 1949 ~ November 1, 2022 (age 73) James V. Baker, Jr., age 73, of Whiteville, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Angel House in Whiteville. He was born August 26, 1949 to the late James Vander Baker, Sr. and Betty Diol Baker. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson; Jamie Baker.
columbuscountynews.com
Carrie Lee Gainus
March 23, 1953 ~ November 2, 2022 (age 69) Carrie Lee Gainus, age 69, of Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in the McLeod Loris Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nonprofit terminates purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Unique Places to Save has terminated their purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island. The organization was spearheading an effort to raise $16,000,000 to save the acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the USS North Carolina Battleship. They say their hope was to secure the land, then work with other local partners to improve the site for outdoor recreation, education, and the conservation of natural resources.
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Circa 1922, Wrightsville Foodie Events, and Dia de los Muertos
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello again my Cape Fear Foodies, I must apologize for the lack of content over the last few weeks. Between prepping for a wedding that I officiated back in West Virginia, and planning and executing a Halloween party (where I regretfully offered to make all of the food) my opportunities to search out new restaurants and old favorites have been few and far between.
