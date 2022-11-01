ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Waccamaw, NC

The Good News for Nov. 5

As the holiday season approaches, many churches, fire departments, businesses, and organizations are holding turkey shoots and Christmas celebrations. Be sure to send all your Santa-errific events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. When you visit the website, sign up for the CCN newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox every morning.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
City Schools Hold Thanksgiving Food Drive

Whiteville City Schools are again helping families in need by hosting their annual Thanksgiving food drive. WCS is now accepting donations from now through Nov. 16 at the Central Office located at 107 West Walter Street. The items can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Items...
WHITEVILLE, NC
NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead

Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
Good Shepherd Center giving away 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Good Shepherd Center and the Innovative Financial Group are partnering to give away 1,000 free holiday meal boxes with a $25 voucher for a turkey. “We know that the holidays are a particularly tough time and we want our neighbors to be able to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about how to pay for a special meal,” said Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
Katherine Ann (Beard) Baker

September 9, 1959 ~ November 1, 2022 (age 63) On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Katherine Ann Beard Baker, of Elizabethtown, NC went home to be with the Lord at the age of 63. She was born in Bladen County on September 9, 1959, to the late Vernon Beard Sr. and Nancy Blackburn Beard.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Construction to begin on Racine Drive on Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers should be prepared for a construction project to begin along Racine Drive on Monday, November 7. As part of a transportation bond, the City of Wilmington will begin its Racine Drive at New Centre Drive Intersection Improvements Project to add a new turning lane. The project is meant to reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in the area.
WILMINGTON, NC
Man shot in Fayetteville, dies at hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died at a hospital Friday night after getting shot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called around 5:04 p.m. to Cattail Circle near Starlit Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.
WILMINGTON, NC
Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
Wilmington Police searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of S. 7th Street. She was wearing a red turtle neck and light blue/black jeans, according to police.
WILMINGTON, NC
Whiteville Police Seek Fashion-conscious Thief

A shoplifter with a penchant for beauty products and a desire for a younger appearance escaped a local store with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise Monday. Whiteville Police reported that a male suspect took $1,649 worth of Olay Regenerist products from the Walgreen’s on J.K. Powell Boulevard. The theft was reported at 11:16 a.m.
One person killed in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead following a vehicle crash in Wilmington on Tuesday evening. The Wilmington Police Department responded to the crash in the 700 block of S. College Road just after 10:00 p.m. According to police, two vehicles collided, killing one person. The name of...
WILMINGTON, NC
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that WPD...
WILMINGTON, NC

