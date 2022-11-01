Read full article on original website
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Nov. 5
WECT
Oyster Roast and Harvest Toast dinner and silent auction to raise money for homeless families in the
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. CDC’s new opioid guidance could ease pain for patients, but it could be too late. Updated: 5...
columbuscountynews.com
City Schools Hold Thanksgiving Food Drive
Whiteville City Schools are again helping families in need by hosting their annual Thanksgiving food drive. WCS is now accepting donations from now through Nov. 16 at the Central Office located at 107 West Walter Street. The items can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Items...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead
Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
foxwilmington.com
Good Shepherd Center giving away 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Good Shepherd Center and the Innovative Financial Group are partnering to give away 1,000 free holiday meal boxes with a $25 voucher for a turkey. “We know that the holidays are a particularly tough time and we want our neighbors to be able to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about how to pay for a special meal,” said Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight in a release.
columbuscountynews.com
Katherine Ann (Beard) Baker
September 9, 1959 ~ November 1, 2022 (age 63) On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Katherine Ann Beard Baker, of Elizabethtown, NC went home to be with the Lord at the age of 63. She was born in Bladen County on September 9, 1959, to the late Vernon Beard Sr. and Nancy Blackburn Beard.
WECT
Construction to begin on Racine Drive on Monday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers should be prepared for a construction project to begin along Racine Drive on Monday, November 7. As part of a transportation bond, the City of Wilmington will begin its Racine Drive at New Centre Drive Intersection Improvements Project to add a new turning lane. The project is meant to reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in the area.
wpde.com
Hundreds of horses arriving in Myrtle Beach for 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Horses are arriving in Myrtle Beach for the 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride. The group meets at Lakewood Camping Resort. The campaign raises awareness about cardiovascular disease. That disease affects one out of every three Americans. More than 1,000 horses and trail riders...
WRAL
Man shot in Fayetteville, dies at hospital
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died at a hospital Friday night after getting shot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called around 5:04 p.m. to Cattail Circle near Starlit Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
WECT
Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.
cbs17
Warrants: Teacher at Myrtle Beach school rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Horry County Schools special education teacher rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW. The investigation also led to the arrest of a...
whqr.org
On temporarily unmetered N. Front St. block, Wilmington cautions free-parking enthusiasts
Construction crews removed the old parking meters as part of the North Front Street renovation project and, though new parking spots have been laid out, new parking meters haven’t been added yet. According to the city, those new meters are expected to be installed sometime before the end of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Steven Lewis Allen Jr. Allen has a medium build at six feet and two inches tall. He is about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on October...
Heading Down South and Worried about Missing Wawa? Cape Fear Not
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in N.C., reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of S. 7th Street. She was wearing a red turtle neck and light blue/black jeans, according to police.
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Overdose Deaths Remembered and Plans Announced to Combat Substance Misuse
According to Ncopioidsettlement.org, nearly 8 North Carolinians die daily from an opioid overdose. The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force announced at their meeting this week at Bladen Community College that deaths related to overdoses have increased dramatically. Before the meeting started, a task force member was seen lighting a...
columbuscountynews.com
Whiteville Police Seek Fashion-conscious Thief
A shoplifter with a penchant for beauty products and a desire for a younger appearance escaped a local store with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise Monday. Whiteville Police reported that a male suspect took $1,649 worth of Olay Regenerist products from the Walgreen’s on J.K. Powell Boulevard. The theft was reported at 11:16 a.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One person killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead following a vehicle crash in Wilmington on Tuesday evening. The Wilmington Police Department responded to the crash in the 700 block of S. College Road just after 10:00 p.m. According to police, two vehicles collided, killing one person. The name of...
WECT
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that WPD...
