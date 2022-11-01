ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

NDOT is adding lanes to I-15 corridor between Sloan, Blue Diamond

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To keep up with the growth of Southern Nevada the Department of Transportation is taking on new projects to keep traffic manageable in the Las Vegas valley. The latest project will cover a nine-mile stretch in the I-15 corridor from Sloan road up to Warm...
Fox5 KVVU

City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
KTNV

Nellis Air Force Base announces closure of intersection at Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nellis Air Force Base announced plans to close the intersection of Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday. Due to the northern expansion of Las Vegas Boulevard, officials have deemed the area on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sloan and Range Road as "increasingly unsafe." Officials pointed to a recent fatal collision in the area on Sept. 23, in which both drivers involved were killed.
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Las Vegas

Most people think of dazzling clothes, late-night casinos, bachelor parties, and vibrant clubs when someone mentions Las Vegas. However, this bright city offers more than just the typical tourist attractions. Next time you visit, why not look for some of the most haunted places near Las Vegas? You can take a walking ghost tour and listen to local ghost stories. Who knows, you may actually see a spirit in one of these places!
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD’s Cold Case Team cracking decades-old cases in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last Thursday, Las Vegas police arrested 64-year-old Paul Nuttall for the murder of then-25-year-old Sandra Difelice. The crime happened in December of 1980, nearly 42 years ago. Late last year, the department linked a deceased suspect to the murders of 16-year-old Kim Bryant in 1979...
KDWN

10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy

December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
Fox5 KVVU

Slot machines at Las Vegas airport bring in more than $1B in revenue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The company who operates the slots at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport announced that the gaming machines have generated over $1 billion in all-time revenue. According to a news release, Michael Gaughan’s Airport Slot Concession, Inc. has operated the slot machines at the...
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores

First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD: Man wanted in Las Vegas area robberies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect they say committed robberies in the Las Vegas area. Las Vegas police shared photos of the suspect who allegedly uses a deadly weapon during the instances. Metro did not give us information on how...
Fox5 KVVU

Lee Canyon receives nearly 4 inches of snow overnight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon woke up to a winter wonderland Thursday morning!. According to Lee Canyon, the area received nearly 4 inches of snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. They added that another 2 inches are potentially on the way. According to Lee Canyon, for the month...
