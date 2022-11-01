Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip to see lane closures Thursday-Sunday for free F1 fan event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those traveling around the Las Vegas Strip should be advised of lane and road closures that will be in place due to Formula 1′s free fan event. According to a news release, lane and road closures will impact both north and southbound portions of the Las Vegas Strip for the event.
Fox5 KVVU
New hotel-casino proposal on the Las Vegas Strip could fill void on resort corridor
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposal for a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip got the green light from Clark County officials, though there is no timeframe for when construction could start. The Clark County Zoning Commission approved a proposal from Tilman Fertitta and Fertitta Entertainment, which...
Las Vegas police: Speeding driver slams into concrete barriers, goes airborne in deadly crash
A Cadillac Escalade was speeding down West Robindale Road just after 4 a.m. on Thursday and was approaching concrete barriers where the road stopped at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Fox5 KVVU
NDOT is adding lanes to I-15 corridor between Sloan, Blue Diamond
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To keep up with the growth of Southern Nevada the Department of Transportation is taking on new projects to keep traffic manageable in the Las Vegas valley. The latest project will cover a nine-mile stretch in the I-15 corridor from Sloan road up to Warm...
Snow at Mount Charleston, chilly temps, possible showers for Las Vegas valley
Winter has arrived and it's happening at Lee Canyon. Snow began falling Thursday morning at the resort, which is about 50 minutes northwest of Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts celebrating 70th birthday with 70-cent doughnuts in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While Randy’s Donuts may have just opened its Las Vegas store earlier this year, the eatery has actually been around for decades in Southern California. In celebration of its upcoming milestone 70th birthday, Randy’s Donuts announced that it will sell its famous doughnuts for...
FedEx plane diverted to Harry Reid Airport for emergency landing, reports of fumes on aircraft
A FedEx plane was diverted to Harry Reid International Airport for an emergency landing due to multiple reports of the smell of fumes on the aircraft.
New traffic signals in booming southwest Las Vegas valley
Residents living in the ever-growing southwest valley are seeing more homes and new businesses in the area and with the changes comes more traffic.
Fox5 KVVU
City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
Evidence in former Las Vegas-area elected official’s murder case includes video of attack
Evidence shown to a grand jury in the murder case against a former Clark County public official includes video police said is Robert Telles waiting for investigative reporter Jeff German outside of his home.
3 People Injured In A Four-Vehicle Crash At Maryland Parkway (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a four-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The crash happened westbound on Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway around 5:44 a.m. According to the police, three people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said that Flamingo road was shut down for...
KTNV
Nellis Air Force Base announces closure of intersection at Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nellis Air Force Base announced plans to close the intersection of Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday. Due to the northern expansion of Las Vegas Boulevard, officials have deemed the area on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sloan and Range Road as "increasingly unsafe." Officials pointed to a recent fatal collision in the area on Sept. 23, in which both drivers involved were killed.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Las Vegas
Most people think of dazzling clothes, late-night casinos, bachelor parties, and vibrant clubs when someone mentions Las Vegas. However, this bright city offers more than just the typical tourist attractions. Next time you visit, why not look for some of the most haunted places near Las Vegas? You can take a walking ghost tour and listen to local ghost stories. Who knows, you may actually see a spirit in one of these places!
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD’s Cold Case Team cracking decades-old cases in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last Thursday, Las Vegas police arrested 64-year-old Paul Nuttall for the murder of then-25-year-old Sandra Difelice. The crime happened in December of 1980, nearly 42 years ago. Late last year, the department linked a deceased suspect to the murders of 16-year-old Kim Bryant in 1979...
KDWN
10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy
December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
Fox5 KVVU
Slot machines at Las Vegas airport bring in more than $1B in revenue
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The company who operates the slots at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport announced that the gaming machines have generated over $1 billion in all-time revenue. According to a news release, Michael Gaughan’s Airport Slot Concession, Inc. has operated the slot machines at the...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Boy in Fox Ridge Park”
Las Vegas (KLAS)- In this Haunted History story, Mercedes Martinez stopped by Fox Ridge Park in Henderson, where legend has it, a young boy who died there is now haunting the park. Mercedes enlisted the help of some local ghost hunters and a psychic to see if they could track the boy’s spirit down.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Man wanted in Las Vegas area robberies
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect they say committed robberies in the Las Vegas area. Las Vegas police shared photos of the suspect who allegedly uses a deadly weapon during the instances. Metro did not give us information on how...
Fox5 KVVU
Lee Canyon receives nearly 4 inches of snow overnight
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon woke up to a winter wonderland Thursday morning!. According to Lee Canyon, the area received nearly 4 inches of snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. They added that another 2 inches are potentially on the way. According to Lee Canyon, for the month...
