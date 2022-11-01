ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Sinn Fein and DUP accuse Heaton-Harris of providing no clarity on election

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38o66C_0iuVA6jJ00

Stormont’s two main parties have accused Chris Heaton-Harris of failing to provide clarity on whether an election will be called in Northern Ireland.

It comes after the Northern Ireland Secretary met with the leaders of the main parties on Tuesday amid continuing uncertainty over when or if he will trigger an assembly poll in the region.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said Mr Heaton-Harris had offered “no clarity” as to how he will deal with the ongoing crisis at Stormont, while DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said they were not told “if and when” an election would be called.

“So, at the moment, neither we nor the people of Northern Ireland know if and when an election will take place,” Sir Jeffrey said.

Mr Heaton-Harris failed to set a date for a new poll last Friday, despite repeatedly indicating that he would do so the minute a legislative deadline for calling the poll passed.

Speaking after their meeting in Belfast on Tuesday, Ms O’Neill said the Secretary of State did not explain his “bizarre U-turn” in not immediately setting a date for an election.

“We’ve asked him a number of questions, but I have to say (he) provided no clarity, he provided no further information as to the U-turn,” she said.

“We’re left with no information in terms of what happens next, or at least what he intends to do next.”

The 24-week deadline for forming a functioning assembly and power-sharing executive in Belfast following May’s election ran out at midnight on Friday.

A DUP boycott of the devolved institutions, in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol, has prevented an administration being formed in the wake of the election result.

Once the Friday deadline passed, the UK Government assumed a legal responsibility to call a fresh election within 12 weeks.

Mr Heaton-Harris has insisted he still intends to call an election but has avoided setting a date, prompting Northern Ireland’s chief electoral officer, Virginia McVea, to apologise to election workers who are on stand-by to assist on the basis that polling day will be December 15.

The minister pledged to reveal more about an election this week after speaking with Stormont’s political parties and also indicated he would potentially take action to cut MLAs’ pay.

The Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed unilateral domestic legislation, the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

The European Commission has said the latter approach would breach the terms of an international treaty and potentially prompt retaliatory action.

Ms O’Neill said it was “very clear” that Mr Heaton-Harris was now under a legal obligation to call an election.

“He did not colour in the lines today. He certainly did not provide any clarity around what he intends to do next, apart from to say that he’s here to meet with people,” she said.

Sir Jeffrey said his party had also received no indication whether a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol was near.

“Certainly for the part of the UK Government, we’ve had no indication at this stage that an agreement is close or imminent,” he said.

“There are continuing technical discussions, the political discussions haven’t even begun.

“That’s why yesterday and today I’m calling on the Government to have a razor-sharp focus on these negotiations. Let’s make progress. Let’s get this done.

“Let’s get a solution that replaces the protocol with arrangements that respect Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and its internal market.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said her meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris was “constructive”, and that he was “taking time to reflect” before making any decision on an election.

“From our perspective, we welcome the fact that the Secretary of State has listened to what’s been said by the people of Northern Ireland, that he has paid attention to the issues that have been raised and he is clearly taking time to reflect on the way forward,” she said.

Ms Long said Mr Heaton-Harris should take action to ensure that civil servants had more powers to make decisions in the absence of elected ministers, and that MLA pay also needed to be cut if the power-sharing impasse continued.

“I’ve been very open and honest in saying that I don’t believe a situation where we continue to be paid on full salaries with no prospect of a return to government is sustainable,” she said.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said that Mr Heaton-Harris had “no plan on how we proceed”, and that calling an election would be “nonsensical”.

“There is a dearth in thinking about what we could do and it’s really difficult to see how we broker anything unless we have some form of a pathway to deal with the issues that are put in front of us,” he said.

Mr Beattie said that it was “quite clear” that the issue is with the protocol, and compared Northern Ireland to a football between the UK and the EU.

“We are now reliant here in Northern Ireland, as a football between the UK and the EU, (for) them to come up with some sort of a deal and we don’t know where they are, we don’t know if they’re close to a deal and we don’t even know if there are any heads of agreement to a deal, so it’s difficult to see where we are heading,” he said.

“But if the plan is to have an election, then it’s just nonsensical.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Embattled Home Secretary visits migrant centres in bid to grip crisis

The Home Secretary toured immigration centres as she battled to grip the migrant crisis amid threats of legal action, sexual assault allegations at a hotel housing asylum seekers and international criticism of her use of language. Downing Street was yet again forced to jump to the defence of Suella Braverman...
newschain

Stormont Assembly election is ‘last resort’ – Sir Iain Duncan Smith

A fresh Stormont Assembly election is the “last resort”, a former leader of the Conservative Party has said. Sir Iain Duncan Smith was speaking after devolved government in Northern Ireland collapsed following months of ministers being unable to use their full powers. Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is...
BBC

Stormont election not good for NI at this time, says Coveney

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said his government does not believe an assembly election would be good for Northern Ireland at this time. He met Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on Wednesday to discuss options for resolving the political crisis at Stormont. Speaking afterwards, he said no decisions had...
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Daily Mail

'No Euro, no entry': Experts counter Nicola Sturgeon's claim that an independent Scotland could avoid adopting the Euro as its currency

Nicola Sturgeon has been taken to task by experts over her claims that an independent Scotland could avoid joining the Euro. The First Minister was yesterday quizzed by Douglas Ross, Leader of the Scottish Conservatives, following a report in The Times that the country would have to adopt the currency if it wished to be a member of the European Union.
Daily Mail

'It would simply not be the right thing to do': Boris Johnson says he did not stand in Tory leadership contest because of the need to 'unite' party even though he had the backing of 102 MPs and he could win the next election

Boris Johnson has sensationally quit the Tory leadership contest citing the need to 'unite' the party, despite claiming he reached the 'very high hurdle of 102 nominations' - as Rishi Sunak could be crowned Prime Minister tomorrow with rival Penny Mordaunt short of the 100 backers threshold. The former PM...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak could be forced out in six months, says Labour as ‘fuming’ Tories cancel membership OLD

Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak could be forced out as Conservative leader by disgruntled Boris Johnson loyalists within six months, according to Labour.It comes as some Tory supporters have cancelled their memberships after Mr Sunak was named as Liz Truss’s successor, with one saying they felt the party had been “destroyed from within”.While some grassroots Tories felt “delighted” by the news, others said the move has left them “fuming” that members were not able to vote for candidates to take over at No 10.Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Johnson supporters in the Commons would continue the “chaos”...
BBC

Minister warns on language after Suella Braverman 'invasion' comment

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has said politicians must be careful with language after the home secretary claimed southern England was facing an "invasion" of illegal migrants. Mr Jenrick told BBC Radio 4's Today: "It's not a phrase I've used." But he said his boss Suella Braverman was right to be...
Variety

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reappoints Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Michelle Donelan as culture secretary. Donelan was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days as Prime Minister before she was dramatically forced to resign last week. Donelan was formerly universities minister and education minister, the latter role lasting only two days in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before she was among a wave of ministers who resigned their posts as they lost confidence in Johnson. He eventually stepped down in July and was replaced by Truss in September. Just two days after Donelan was appointed secretary of state for the department of digital,...
The Independent

Suella Braverman ‘runs away’ from parliament as minister confirms she will not be investigated OLD

Suella Braverman will not be investigated over alleged security breaches and violations of the ministerial code.A minister told parliament that even if Rishi Sunak appoints a new independent adviser, it would “not be proper” for them to probe “events in the last administration”.The newly reappointed home secretary was accused of “running away” from an urgent question on her appointment, leaving the House of Commons chamber minutes before it began.There were shouts of “where is she?” from the opposition benches as Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin stood to answer questions on Wednesday afternoon.He told MPs that it was the new...
newschain

William and Kate visit community hub to launch mental health support funding

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in the seaside town of Scarborough to launch funding to support young people’s mental health. William and Kate were greeted by a cheering crowd as they started their day at The Street – a community hub that supports local organisations to grow and develop their services.
newschain

Budget frustration and disappointment for PSNI – chief constable

Policing in Northern Ireland will become less visible, less accessible and less responsive if budget mitigations are not received, the chief constable has said. PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne previously warned of a £23 million funding gap. The situation has been thrown into further uncertainty following the final collapse...
newschain

Starmer: Labour has ‘confidence to fight the SNP as well as the Tories’

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to defeat Nicola Sturgeon’s party as he heralded the Labour Party as one with the “confidence to fight the SNP as well as the Tories”. The Labour leader also referred to former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier, telling an audience in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, that his party had chased the “rule breakers” out of Downing Street and would seek to remove her from the House of Commons.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
164K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy