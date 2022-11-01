ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend Has to Choose Between 3 of His Most Talented Contestants in ‘The Voice’ Knockouts: Exclusive

By Rania Aniftos
 2 days ago

The Voice is doing three-way knockouts for the first time this season, and on Tuesday night (Nov. 1), three of John Legend ‘s best team members went head-to-head-to-head for a spot in the competition’s next round.

First up, Ian Harrison took views down a more alternative route with a smooth rendition of Young the Giant ‘s “Cough Syrup,” before Omar Jose Cardona took on Imagine Dragons ‘ “Radioactive,” which led to a standing ovation from Legend and fellow coach Camila Cabello. Morgan Taylor wrapped things up with a fresh, feminine take on the James Brown classic, “I Got You (I Feel Good).”

“You got a problem now, don’t you?” Blake Shelton told Legend after the three impressive performances.

The “All of Me” singer then began to address his contestants directly. “Ian, you sound like you should be making alternative records. No question,” he told Harrison. “But when you perform live, you need to make sure people feel it, not just vocally but physically. I think that’s the only thing that’s missing.”

Legend then told Taylor, “You started to open people’s eyes to how amazing you can be, and that’s exciting. You just nailed it, it was so good.”

Lastly, he gushed over Cardona’s performance, telling the singer, “You were building the performance and holding back in the right moments and then unleashing the dragon when necessary. You just built a journey in that short time.”

Fans will have to wait until the episode tonight to see who wins the knockout round, but check out the performances exclusively on Billboard below. The Voice airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

