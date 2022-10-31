Read full article on original website
What ID do Arkansas voters need?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' voter identification laws have gotten stricter since the past major election. Voters who forget to bring their photo ID to the polling place at the 2022 general election will no longer be allowed to sign an affidavit. They will still be allowed to cast a...
New Arkansas poll released on governor race, marijuana, abortions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The newest Arkansas Poll shows strong support for Republicans in the governor race and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass in the state. The poll, which is in its 24th year, asks potential voters in Arkansas a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading.
2022 Arkansas Poll shows what residents are thinking ahead of election
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With help from the Arkansas Fulbright College and Dr. Janine Parry, the 24th annual Arkansas Poll was released Thursday. The poll questions 800 Arkansas residents via cellphones and landlines about the most important political and social issues across the state. “We had a hard time, you...
Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones reflects on campaign as midterms loom closer
Candidates running for governor of Arkansas are wrapping up their campaigns this week with a final plea to voters. Democratic nominee Chris Jones told KUAR News Monday he is traveling the state to talk to voters as a “last push to remind folks of what is at stake.” Jones spent Sunday canvassing door-to-door in Little Rock. Later in the week, he plans to go to northwest Arkansas to talk to voters in Fayetteville and Eureka Springs. He also has stops planned in Harrison and Jonesboro.
What One Word Does Arkansas Have Trouble Spelling?
Can you believe that in the state of Arkansas this is the word they misspell the most?. We spent a lot of our time online, writing things on social media or if you are like me working on stories to share with you. Well between the spellcheck on various plug-ins we have some protection against misspelled words. Right now my plug-in is telling me I have misspelled, I know right?
Thinking about Arkansas’ down-ballot races
With nothing new to report about the major races, let’s turn our attention to some of the lower-profile state races – the ones that shouldn’t be on the ballot. Few voters know the duties of the treasurer (state’s banker and manages the state’s investments), auditor (state’s CPA and payroll officer), and land commissioner (processes delinquent property tax payments; leases and permits minerals on state-owned lands). In fact, I had to research those offices in order to write this paragraph.
The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana?
For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question. Could 60% of Arkansas voters support marijuana legalization in a future election? It’s this group of cannabis proponents that makes Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot so interesting. They dislike Issue 4’s strict market structure […] The post The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican
(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Early voting numbers in Arkansas top 140,000 in 4 days
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In the first week of Arkansas’ early voting for the 2022 midterm elections, more than 140,000 Arkansans have already cast their votes. The numbers are similar to the early voting totals from the last midterms in 2018 when nearly 153,500 Arkansans cast voters during the first four days of early […]
Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington shares his plans if elected next Arkansas governor
In a one-on-one interview with KARK 4 News, Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. discusses the policies he would implement if he is successful in his bid to be the next governor of Arkansas.
Highbar, LLC announces Arkansas site for first rebar mill
November 1, 2022 (Osceola, Arkansas) — Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production, announced Tuesday it has selected a greenfield site in northeast Arkansas to build the first of its two rebar steel mini mills. The mills are designed to be world leaders in terms of energy and water efficiency, labor productivity, and carbon emission reductions.
Arkansas man facing charges of trafficking guns to New York City
– An indictment unsealed in federal court Tuesday shows that an Arkansas man is facing charges of purchasing guns in his home state that he quickly resold to buyers in New York City.
Arkansas Governor and Industry Leaders Opposed To Recreational Marijuana
RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA - Arkansas could become the 20th state to legalize recreational cannabis if a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot in Arkansas -- known as ballot Issue 4 gets voter approval. If passed adults, 21 and older, will be able to legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana under the proposed amendment to the state's constitution. But during a news conference Monday Gov. Asa Hutchinson and representatives from Arkansas' trucking, agriculture and construction industries expressed their opposition to the state's proposed recreational marijuana amendment. When asked about comparing recreational marijuana to alcohol, Hutchinson had this to say.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather Friday night – early Saturday
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
Arkansan purchases Powerball ticket worth $2 million
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansan has become $2 million richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket from H&M Food Mart in Wooster. There's still no jackpot winner for the grand prize which is expected to rise to roughly $1.5 billion for the drawing on Saturday night. The Arkansas...
Issue 4 supporters push back on criticisms, say recreational marijuana would benefit Arkansas
The group behind a recreational marijuana amendment on Arkansas' ballot held a press conference Tuesday to respond to criticisms and remind voters of some positives associated with the possible passage.
Federal approval allows Medicaid expansion in Arkansas
The Biden Administration and the Center for Medicaid Services have approved an amendment that will expand Arkansas' Medicaid program, ARHOME, at Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request.
