Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing players in Week 9 of college football

By Zachary Neel
 2 days ago

At this point, it’s starting to become a weekly occurrence.

As Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix continues to shine, he continues to get proper recognition for his stellar play. This past week, Nix had 6 total touchdowns against the California Golden Bears, throwing for 412 yards and rushing for 59 more. He saw his H eisman Trophy odds move up after the performance and kept the Ducks’ streak of 40-point games alive and well.

On top of that, not only was Nix named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the best player in college football but he also was named one of the top-performing players of the week by ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. It was the fourth time that Nix has been identified as a top player by Herbstreit.

Here are all of the guys who got the nod in Week 9:

J.T. Tuimoloau — Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZMbr_0iuV9mwq00 Stats in Week 9: 6 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT, 1 TD, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PBU

MJ Morris — NC State Wolfpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiUR3_0iuV9mwq00 Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in Week 9: 20-for-29, 265 yards, 3 TD

Drake Maye — North Carolina Tar Heels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Dg8l_0iuV9mwq00 Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in Week 9: 34-for-44, 388 yards, 5 TD // 14 rushes, 61 yards

Antoine Green — North Carolina Tar Heels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSahw_0iuV9mwq00 Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in Week 9: 10 catches, 180 yards, 2 TD

Hendon Hooker — Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAEsE_0iuV9mwq00 Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in Week 9: 19-for-25, 245 yards, 3 TD // 10 rushes, 23 yards, 1 TD

Jalin Hyatt — Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMgfK_0iuV9mwq00 Stats in Week 9: 5 catches, 138 yards, 2 TD

Zach Charbonnet — UCLA Bruins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXb6N_0iuV9mwq00 Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in Week 9: 21 rushes, 198 yards, 3 TD // 5 catches, 61 yards

Quinshon Judkins — Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjzKp_0iuV9mwq00 Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in Week 9: 34 rushes, 205 yards, 1 TD

Bo Nix — Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLu0N_0iuV9mwq00 Stats in Week 9: 27-for-35, 412 yards, 3 TD // 12 rushes, 59 yards, 3 TD

Isaiah McGuire — Missouri Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c793v_0iuV9mwq00 Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in Week 9: 5 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks

