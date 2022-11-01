Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing players in Week 9 of college football
At this point, it’s starting to become a weekly occurrence.
As Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix continues to shine, he continues to get proper recognition for his stellar play. This past week, Nix had 6 total touchdowns against the California Golden Bears, throwing for 412 yards and rushing for 59 more. He saw his H eisman Trophy odds move up after the performance and kept the Ducks’ streak of 40-point games alive and well.
On top of that, not only was Nix named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the best player in college football but he also was named one of the top-performing players of the week by ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. It was the fourth time that Nix has been identified as a top player by Herbstreit.
Here are all of the guys who got the nod in Week 9:
J.T. Tuimoloau — Ohio State Buckeyes
Stats in Week 9: 6 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT, 1 TD, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PBU
MJ Morris — NC State WolfpackStats in Week 9: 20-for-29, 265 yards, 3 TD
Drake Maye — North Carolina Tar HeelsStats in Week 9: 34-for-44, 388 yards, 5 TD // 14 rushes, 61 yards
Antoine Green — North Carolina Tar HeelsStats in Week 9: 10 catches, 180 yards, 2 TD
Hendon Hooker — Tennessee VolunteersStats in Week 9: 19-for-25, 245 yards, 3 TD // 10 rushes, 23 yards, 1 TD
Jalin Hyatt — Tennessee Volunteers
Stats in Week 9: 5 catches, 138 yards, 2 TD
Zach Charbonnet — UCLA BruinsStats in Week 9: 21 rushes, 198 yards, 3 TD // 5 catches, 61 yards
Quinshon Judkins — Ole Miss RebelsStats in Week 9: 34 rushes, 205 yards, 1 TD
Bo Nix — Oregon Ducks
Stats in Week 9: 27-for-35, 412 yards, 3 TD // 12 rushes, 59 yards, 3 TD
Isaiah McGuire — Missouri TigersStats in Week 9: 5 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks
