SW)--Heavy to Severe thunderstorms will be possible in the Enid area and the rest of Northwest Oklahoma Thursday night and Friday. The forecast for the Enid area calls for a chance of afternoon showers Thursday, with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night. There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, with a 50% chance of showers Friday night. Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management, outlined the threat in a Facebook post. “Severe weather is possible Thursday evening through Saturday,” he said. “For us, possibly early Friday morning for a while would be our timeframe for severe if it occurs here.” The threat forced many high schools, including Enid and Chisholm, to move their football games from Friday night to Thursday night. Enid will play at Norman North, and Chisholm will play at Oklahoma Christian School.

ENID, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO