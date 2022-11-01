Read full article on original website
kgwanews.com
KGWA Local News Wednesday 11.02.22
SW)--Heavy to Severe thunderstorms will be possible in the Enid area and the rest of Northwest Oklahoma Thursday night and Friday. The forecast for the Enid area calls for a chance of afternoon showers Thursday, with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night. There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, with a 50% chance of showers Friday night. Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management, outlined the threat in a Facebook post. “Severe weather is possible Thursday evening through Saturday,” he said. “For us, possibly early Friday morning for a while would be our timeframe for severe if it occurs here.” The threat forced many high schools, including Enid and Chisholm, to move their football games from Friday night to Thursday night. Enid will play at Norman North, and Chisholm will play at Oklahoma Christian School.
kaynewscow.com
Minutes to the Oct. 24 Ponca City Commission meeting
PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Oct. 24. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Robert Bodick, Lanita Chapman, Shasta Scott, and Paul Taylor were present. Consent Agenda. Under the Consent...
kaynewscow.com
Autumn Leaf Collection begins Nov. 14
PONCA CITY — The City of Ponca City will begin Autumn Leaf Collection on Nov. 14. The City is asking that residents who wish to have leaves removed to follow the following guidelines. • Bag leaves if possible. Bagged leaves placed in the regular refuse collection area will be...
kaynewscow.com
Court date set for Ponca City man accused of disrupting city business
NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is set for Christopher Dale Jackson, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Jackson is facing three misdemeanor charges of willfully disturbing and or interfering or disrupting city business. Ponca City police report that Jackson is accused of creating disturbances at City Hall.
okcfox.com
Stillwater Medical Center issues Code Green after 'substantial power outage'
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Medical Center has issued a Code Green due to power failure in the hospital. The Code Green stands for an internal disaster, and was put into place on Monday after a 'substantial power outage' left all their phone lines and computer systems down.
enidbuzz.com
Hope Outreach Veteran’s and Customer Appreciation Day
ENID, OK - Everyone is invited to the Hope Outreach Marketplace Veteran’s and Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, November 12th from 9:00am to 7:00pm. They will have specials on new furniture, appliances, and flooring all day. Hope Outreach will be giving away a lot of different things (knives, gift...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Commissioners Approve Hominy's Life Changing Request.
The Osage County commissioners approved a $12,000 request from the city of Hominy to help improve ambulance services. A representative said they are planning to buy a chest compression device that would help give CPR to patients in need. This device would cost a little more than $18,000. The commissioners...
Stillwater PD searches for man last heard from Oct. 18
The Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is hoping to locate a local man whom family hasn't heard from since since Oct. 18. SPD officials say Thomas Lee was last known to be homeless and living in Stillwater.
greateroklahomacity.com
The Toro Company announces plans to expand Ditch Witch operations in Perry
Officials from The Toro Company recently announced the company will be expanding its Perry, Okla., manufacturing facility, home to Ditch Witch and other leading construction brands. The move is expected to bring up to 100 new jobs to the rural community and expand its current building by an additional 200,000 square feet.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Oct. 28-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 28-Oct. 31 include:. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, enters structure with intent to commit a crime. Cody Wayne Bell, 31, Blackwell, domestic assault...
KOCO
Guthrie police, Logan County officials shoot man they said had a gun
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Multiple law enforcement officers from Guthrie police and Logan County Sheriff’s Office shot a man they said had a gun. It all started as a welfare check on Tuesday afternoon. KOCO 5 was told the man who was shot was medi flighted to the trauma center at OU and is now in surgery.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Nov. 2
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:11 a.m. police arrested Clifford Norvell on warrants at 3rd and Cleveland. At 4:25 a.m. police arrested Jesse Jones on warrants at the Valero in the 400 block of east South Ave. At 10:09 a.m. police took a report on...
‘It’s getting almost to the point you can’t get out’: More Logan Co. residents express frustration with road repair timelines
For as far as you can see down Charter Oak Road, there are a multitude of potholes and road damage. Nearby residents say they've submitted roughly 100 work orders, claiming not one has been complete.
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
KOCO
Several agencies respond to scene of shooting in Guthrie
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Several agencies responded to the scene of a shooting in Guthrie. On Tuesday, Guthrie police and Logan County deputies shot a suspect near Noble Avenue and Elm Street. Sources told KOCO 5 that the shooting involves both Logan County and the Guthrie Police Department. Guthrie police...
Fraudulent purchase of OSU tickets leads to discovery of wire fraud scheme
A bizarre purchase at an Oklahoma university led to a federal investigation into a national wire fraud scheme.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City woman convicted of stealing from family safe
NEWKIRK — Gabrielle Lynn Buellesfeld, 20, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a seven year deferred jail sentence. Buellesfeld was arrested on June 25 by a Kay County deputy and later charged...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
kaynewscow.com
Shooting suspect convicted on assault charges
NEWKIRK — Anthony James Falanga Jr., 34, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to assault charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but five years suspended. Falanga was arrested in 2021 and accused of shooting a 17-year-old in the...
