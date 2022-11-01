ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

bkreader.com

3 Men Slashed Outside Halloween Party in Bushwick

Three men were slashed outside a Halloween party in Brooklyn early Monday, police said. The men were attacked outside the Market Hotel concert hall on Myrtle Avenue, near Broadway, in Bushwick around midnight. All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to NYC Health + […] Click here to...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue

In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

VIDEO: Cuteness Overload at ‘Great Pupkin’ Dog Costume Contest

Fort Greene Park just hosted its most hilarious event of the year: The Great Pupkin, a Halloween costume contest for Brooklyn pooches. Lupini Bean, whose owners designed a “Princess and the Pea” costume for her, came in first place. She sat pretty in purple atop a towering stack of mattresses. On the bottom, her owner’s face — painted green like a pea — poked through a cut-out hole.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Landlord evicts popular Brazilian hangout, Cafe Tucum, from Bed-Stuy building

Cafe Tucum has been evicted from its Patchen Avenue location. A marshal’s notice has been posted to the door of 210 Patchen Ave., where the inside of the usually popular and lively Cafe Tucum in Bedford-Stuyvesant has been emptied out. The phone line for the cafe has been disconnected,...
W42ST.nyc

Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor

While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area

NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Dads fight for custody of at-risk children in New York City

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nathaniel Booker said he was working in Baltimore when he got the call from his ex-girlfriend that their toddler daughter had an injury. “She said my daughter hurt her arm, and she didn’t take her to the hospital because she had an ‘open’ ACS case,” Booker recalled. ACS refers to the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Cafe Workers Push To Join Starbucks Union

Workers at a popular Ocean Hill coffee shop are “pressing” for a union at the Daily Press. Workers at the Daily Press — a cafe and bar on Somers Street and Rockaway Avenue — announced Wednesday their intention to file for union recognition with Workers United NY/NJ […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
CBS New York

Tributes held at Bronx deli partly run by family decimated by house fire

NEW YORK -- Candles and balloons are now part of a growing memorial outside King Deli in the Bronx, where the community is coming together to remember a family devastated by fire.Patrons say one of the victims in Sunday's house fire helped run the business in the Morrisania neighborhood. CBS2's Tim McNicholas has more on how that community is rallying around the family."I'm devastated. I grew up with them," one person said.It is more than just a deli to the people in the neighborhood. They lit candles, signed messages of love, and even wept. To them, it's an institution."This is...
BRONX, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Daniel Sbarra Is Missing From Dyker Heights

Daniel Sbarra was last seen on Friday, October 28, 2022. Daniel is 35 years old. He is 6’0″, 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a nose ring. Daniel is known to frequent the Lower East Side and Washington Square Park. Daniel...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Woman, 70, found dead in her Queens home, likely beaten by husband suffering from dementia

A Queens woman was found dead inside her home — likely beaten to death by her dementia-stricken husband, police said Thursday. Gisele Dangervil’s 77-year-old husband has no recollection of what happened. He was taken into custody but not immediately charged with his wife’s death, which has been deemed a homicide. Dangervil, 70, also had dementia, a source close to the family told the Daily ...
QUEENS, NY
stupiddope.com

How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC

In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
BROOKLYN, NY

