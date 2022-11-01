Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
bkreader.com
3 Men Slashed Outside Halloween Party in Bushwick
Three men were slashed outside a Halloween party in Brooklyn early Monday, police said. The men were attacked outside the Market Hotel concert hall on Myrtle Avenue, near Broadway, in Bushwick around midnight. All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to NYC Health + […] Click here to...
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue welcomes back customers 18 months after destructive fire
It took crews 18 months to repair the restaurant in Prospect Heights and for staff to get back in the kitchen to cook up their famous recipes.
bkreader.com
VIDEO: Cuteness Overload at ‘Great Pupkin’ Dog Costume Contest
Fort Greene Park just hosted its most hilarious event of the year: The Great Pupkin, a Halloween costume contest for Brooklyn pooches. Lupini Bean, whose owners designed a “Princess and the Pea” costume for her, came in first place. She sat pretty in purple atop a towering stack of mattresses. On the bottom, her owner’s face — painted green like a pea — poked through a cut-out hole.
bkreader.com
Landlord evicts popular Brazilian hangout, Cafe Tucum, from Bed-Stuy building
Cafe Tucum has been evicted from its Patchen Avenue location. A marshal’s notice has been posted to the door of 210 Patchen Ave., where the inside of the usually popular and lively Cafe Tucum in Bedford-Stuyvesant has been emptied out. The phone line for the cafe has been disconnected,...
Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor
While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
New Yorkers turn out for Village Halloween Parade, Trick-or-Streets
Ghosts and ghouls ran amok in New York City with many participating in the Village Halloween Parade and the new Trick-or-Streets program on Monday night.
fox5ny.com
Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area
NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
Dads fight for custody of at-risk children in New York City
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nathaniel Booker said he was working in Baltimore when he got the call from his ex-girlfriend that their toddler daughter had an injury. “She said my daughter hurt her arm, and she didn’t take her to the hospital because she had an ‘open’ ACS case,” Booker recalled. ACS refers to the […]
A glance across the bar leads to a friendship, a courtship, a wedding, a union of two families: Meet Megan and Andrew!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the summer of 2015 when Megan Aileen Sullivan and Andrew Lava first exchanged glances across the room in Brooklyn’s Kettle Black Sports Bar & Restaurant, a neighborhood dining spot owned by the Casatelli family. The local venue had always been familiar to...
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Cafe Workers Push To Join Starbucks Union
Workers at a popular Ocean Hill coffee shop are “pressing” for a union at the Daily Press. Workers at the Daily Press — a cafe and bar on Somers Street and Rockaway Avenue — announced Wednesday their intention to file for union recognition with Workers United NY/NJ […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Halloween 1984 shows how much the holiday has changed over the years
Halloween has always been an exciting and fright-filled night, especially for young trick-or-treaters looking to stock up on buckets of candy, but the tradition has changed over the years.
This TikTok-famous vegan donut company just opened a store in Brooklyn
Despite amassing a pretty large fanbase on TikTok and other forms of social media after opening in Baltimore in 2020 (and all throughout the pandemic), it took Black-owned business Cloudy Donut two full years to finally establish a presence in New York. It was all worth the wait, though, as...
Tributes held at Bronx deli partly run by family decimated by house fire
NEW YORK -- Candles and balloons are now part of a growing memorial outside King Deli in the Bronx, where the community is coming together to remember a family devastated by fire.Patrons say one of the victims in Sunday's house fire helped run the business in the Morrisania neighborhood. CBS2's Tim McNicholas has more on how that community is rallying around the family."I'm devastated. I grew up with them," one person said.It is more than just a deli to the people in the neighborhood. They lit candles, signed messages of love, and even wept. To them, it's an institution."This is...
queenoftheclick.com
Daniel Sbarra Is Missing From Dyker Heights
Daniel Sbarra was last seen on Friday, October 28, 2022. Daniel is 35 years old. He is 6’0″, 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a nose ring. Daniel is known to frequent the Lower East Side and Washington Square Park. Daniel...
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
Woman, 70, found dead in her Queens home, likely beaten by husband suffering from dementia
A Queens woman was found dead inside her home — likely beaten to death by her dementia-stricken husband, police said Thursday. Gisele Dangervil’s 77-year-old husband has no recollection of what happened. He was taken into custody but not immediately charged with his wife’s death, which has been deemed a homicide. Dangervil, 70, also had dementia, a source close to the family told the Daily ...
stupiddope.com
How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC
In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
Man shot multiple times in Greenwich Village as Halloween parade wrapped up
The 21-year-old victim was struck on his back and buttocks and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.
Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
Comments / 1