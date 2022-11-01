Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm
With temperatures dropping and rain arriving this weekend, many Bay Area communities are bracing for the first storm problems of the season. As clouds roll in and rain heads towards the Bay Area, PG&E said it's prepping to make sure the lights stay on. “We are preparing for it logistically....
Rainy weekend begins, rainfall could last through Tuesday
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Rainfall overnight kicked off what could be four days of rain across the San Francisco Bay Area, according to KPIX chief meteorologist Paul Heggen.Heggen said that on Saturday, showers will move north-to-south across the Bay Area in the afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service forecasted highs in the upper 50s to the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds were expected to reach speeds around 10 to 15 mph and west winds up to 20 mph."Very light rain with this round, likely less than a tenth of an inch for most...
Wet weather pattern expected in Bay Area into next week; will help reduce fire danger
The Climate Prediction Center just issued its 8 to14 day outlook, and it shows above average precipitation from Nov. 11 through Nov. 17 for the Bay Area and much of Northern and Central California.
KTVU FOX 2
Weekend forecast: a wet few days ahead
A wet weekend is expected across the Bay Area. The rain could continue though Tuesday, conditions are expected to dry out on Wednesday.
Sierra bracing for first major snowstorm of season; Up to 4 feet could fall above 7,000 feet
SAN FRANCISCO -- A weak cold front was set to roll through Northern California on Saturday, but its just the trailblazer for a more potent system that will bury the Sierra with up to 4 feet of snow by next week.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Tahoe region beginning Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night."The weak initial system will be blazing a trail for a much stronger low to drop in from the Gulf of Alaska to near the Pacific Northwest coast late Sunday into Monday, then digging into Northern California and eventually pushing...
Bay Area cold snap brings hail to South Bay; Frost advisory issued for North Bay
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first cold snap of the season brought showers and scattered hailstorms to the Bay Area, and prompted a frost advisory for the North Bay.Pea-sized hail came down Wednesday in San Jose, while North Bay valleys were expected to see frost early Thursday and chilly temperatures are in store for the rest of the region over the next two days. Another round of rain was due to arrive on the weekend.The cold front that brought showers to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday is moving on, but there is a slight chance of small hail and thunder Wednesday night for the East Bay and also Monterey and San Benito counties, according to the National Weather Service. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaTemperatures will dip overnight to about 35 degrees or below in North Bay valleys and the southern Salinas Valley, the weather service said Wednesday. The frost advisory was in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday. More rain is expected to move down the coast into the North Bay late Saturday night, and for the rest of the Bay Area on Sunday morning, forecasters said.
KTVU FOX 2
More Bay Area rain and Sierra snow on the way
OAKLAND, Calif. - While rain hit the Bay Area Tuesday, snow fell in the Sierra. Amid unseasonably cold temperatures, the National Weather Service said more rain and snow is headed to California this weekend. The Sierra snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 overnight. It was snowing as low as...
Power back on after outage at San Jose International Airport
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) experienced a power outage affecting multiple terminals, the airport announced in a tweet Saturday night. As of 8:02 p.m., the power has been restored. The airport advised travelers to check with their airlines to receive an update on flight cancellations. They announced that […]
Here’s where you can get a free sandbag in Contra Costa County
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Rain is expected to hit across the Bay Area this weekend. Sandbags can be a helpful tool to help with flooding, especially for those in unincorporated Contra Costa County. Contra Costa County is giving away free sandbags at stations located in these cities. Ambrose: 3105 Willow Pass Road (Bay […]
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of California Monday
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the USGS said. As of Wednesday […]
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Massive Great White Shark Spotted Near Golden Gate Bridge
A huge great white shark was recorded cruising close to the Golden Gate Bridge. Filmed on a cellphone by David Lukito, the shark was estimated around 20 feet long — "the fork of the tail was over 3 [feet tall]" — and almost stretched the length of Lukito's 19-foot-long boat; local marine biologist David McGuire noted that while conditions inside the San Francisco Bay are not ideal for great white sharks, they'll often end up in area chasing prey. [KTVU]
Waves up to 19 feet tall to pound SF Bay Area beaches
Huge waves are expected to create dangerous conditions at Bay Area beaches on Monday.
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, missing Bay Area woman, found months after her disappearance
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Bay Area woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Take a Shot at Biggest Lottery Jackpot in History
Powerball players have a chance at winning $1.6 billion Saturday -- the biggest lottery jackpot in history. Many Bay Area residents feel like they have a billion reasons to ignore the odds and get in the game. NBC Bay Area’s Christie Smith was in San Francisco Friday where the lottery...
2.8-magnitude earthquake reported near San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported 9 miles northeast of San Jose, just a day after another 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in the city. The earthquake struck at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. KRON ON is streaming live Last week’s 5.1-magnitude quake in roughly the same area was the largest the region had […]
These Bay Area Cities Have the Worst Roads, Report Shows
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission just released a report that shows the condition of pavements throughout the Bay Area. The data is for 2021 and shows how many potholes, rough roads, and other issues are affecting the Bay Area.
Preliminary 2.8 earthquake strikes near San Jose, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck northeast of San Jose Thursday around 8:45 a.m., just over a week after a 5.1 earthquake hit the area.
NBC Bay Area
You Can Sleep Better: The Experts Explain How
When Apartment Guide culled business data and ran the numbers, it said it could determine the number of coffee shops in any given city across the country. “San Francisco tops the list, really both per density and per capita,” said Apartment Guide Senior Managing Editor Brian Carberry, “It really had the perfect score.”
Small earthquake reported near last week’s shaker
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday close to the site of last week’s earthquake that was felt all over the Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was reported 8.6 miles east of Seven Trees, the neighborhood of San Jose where a 5.1-magnitude […]
Comments / 3