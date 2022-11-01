Read full article on original website
Four charged in Altoona drug death investigation
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people have been arrested and one is wanted after a delivery resulting in death investigation, Altoona police report. Police were called in March to the 1200 block of 14th Avenue where a 42-year-old was found dead from an overdose and they spoke with witnesses. An autopsy showed the cause of […]
Danville man charged with attempted murder
DANVILLE, Pa. — A Danville man faces attempted murder charges after a domestic disturbance incident in Montour County. Troopers responded to John Young's home in Liberty Township Wednesday afternoon. They say Young started a fire with two gas cans, grabbed a Sawzall, and started moving toward the troopers. After...
'Family friend' charged with rape
Williamsport, Pa. — A 62-year-old man is facing several felony charges that include rape of a child. Larry Ceighton of Williamsport was charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor and held on $75,000 monetary after an accuser came forward to police with accusations of rape. The accuser and her mother reported the accusations to Williamsport Police Station on Oct. 28. It was the first time the accuser, who was eight...
Centre County corrections officer smuggled drugs for months, court docs show
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A corrections officer from SCI Benner is facing charges after he was caught smuggling drugs to an inmate, according to the charges filed. Kevin Hoch Jr., 40, Pleasant Gap, told investigators when they showed up at his house that he has been smuggling drugs for about four months and that he […]
Altoona men charged in drug death after child called 911
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona men are facing more charges after an investigation into a drug death in Altoona, police report. Altoon Police were called to the 2500 block of Beale Avenue on Aug. 8 for the report of a deadly drug overdose. They said the call came from an 8-year-old who walked to […]
abc23.com
Centre County Murder Trial Underway
Testimony began Monday morning in a Centre County murder trial where the defendant’s legal team claims that their client was legally insane when he shot and killed a 61-year-old woman in 2016. The Halloween-sounding reference in the Christopher Kowalski trial came during the prosecution’s opening statement to the jury....
Pa. guard says he was paid by inmate families to smuggle drugs into prison: charges
BELLEFONTE – A state prison guard who admitted receiving approximately $17,000 for smuggling drugs into a state prison in Centre County has been charged and suspended without pay. Kevin Bruce Hoch Jr., 40, of Pleasant Gap, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to provide contraband to an inmate,...
Arrest made in multiple home improvement scams in Blair, Cambria County
(WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is behind bars after allegedly running home improvement scams in Cambria and Blair counties, according to police. Police said that 49-year-old Kelvin Morales, of Patton, was arrested by Patton Borough police after a couple came forward that a $400 check came back to them as a $2,400 check back […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Clearfield responded to a residence on Kate Street in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County, for a 9-1-1 hang-up call around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Police say responding troopers were met with an irate male...
WJAC TV
DOC: Centre Co. prison guard accused of smuggling contraband into SCI Benner
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Department of Corrections say a Centre County prison guard is facing charges after being accused of smuggling contraband into SCI Benner for an inmate. Officials say Kevin Hoch Jr, 40, of Pleasant Gap, admitted to being paid thousands of dollars from...
abc27.com
Missing Dauphin County man found safe: State Police
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have located a man they say was missing since Oct. 31. According to State Police, Matthew Wayne Bachman was reported missing after not being seen since October 31 at 2:30 p.m. Bachman was last seen on Robin Lane in South Hanover Township...
Two charged with robbery, strangulation following dispute
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman looking through her boyfriend's cell phone was enough to spark a dispute that ended with charges earlier this month. State police at Selinsgrove say Alexia R. Dunka, 18, of Selinsgrove, got into a fight with her boyfriend on Oct. 23 after she became upset when she looked through his cell phone at a residence in Penn Township. The boyfriend, Quentin T. Hatcher, 19, allegedly grabbed...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information Concerning Hit-and-Run Involving Pedestrian on Route 53
BECCARIA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information related to a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State Route 53 and fled the scene on Sunday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened at 3:06 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, near Glendale Boulevard, on State Route 53, in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County.
Blair County woman charged after shooting husband, claims self-defense
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed in a 2021 shooting in Blair County that sent a man to the hospital, court documents show. According to the charges filed by Freedom Township police on Oct. 28 of 2022, 37-year-old Santana Laret, of Roaring Spring, claimed that her husband was attacking her at their home […]
Arrest made after $380k embezzled from Altoona law firm
ALTOONA, Pa, (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man is facing charges after being accused of taking more than $380,000 from an Altoona law firm for various reasons, including a wedding and honeymoon. Adam Bush, 41, is currently facing half a dozen felony charges in connection to the embezzlement that reportedly started back in 2019. According to […]
PHOTOS: Police looking to ID suspect that stole truck in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that stole a pickup truck after being caught on camera scoping out another vehicle. On Monday, Oct. 31, around 2:30 a.m., a white 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was stolen on Sassafrass Road in Tipton, according to troopers. Just 20 […]
Rifles stolen from Clearfield County storage unit, police investigate
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after someone reportedly broke into a storage unit and stole multiple guns. The burglary happened sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 31 at a storage unit on N. Front Street in Decatur Township. An unknown person(s) broke into the unit and made off with three rifles, […]
WJAC TV
Police: Roaring Spring woman claims self-defense in shooting of husband during argument
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Freedom Township Police Department say a Roaring Spring woman is facing charges after she admitted to shooting her husband in self-defense during an alleged argument. Police say Santana Laret, 37, faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment following the incident...
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbed, State Police looking for suspect
MERCERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman after a bank robbery in Franklin County on Tuesday. State Police say on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into Community State Bank on N. Main Street and demanded cash be placed into a bag.
wkok.com
P-E Report: Fire Hits Montour Co. Home, Man in Custody for Arson
MONTOUR COUNTY – Fire destroyed a Montour County home near Mooresburg Wednesday night and an alleged arsonist is in custody. The blaze started around 5pm in the home at 13 R and H Avenue, near Narehood Road. A state police fire marshal was at the scene and the Press-Enterprise...
