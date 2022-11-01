ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflin County, PA

WTAJ

Four charged in Altoona drug death investigation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people have been arrested and one is wanted after a delivery resulting in death investigation, Altoona police report. Police were called in March to the 1200 block of 14th Avenue where a 42-year-old was found dead from an overdose and they spoke with witnesses. An autopsy showed the cause of […]
ALTOONA, PA
Newswatch 16

Danville man charged with attempted murder

DANVILLE, Pa. — A Danville man faces attempted murder charges after a domestic disturbance incident in Montour County. Troopers responded to John Young's home in Liberty Township Wednesday afternoon. They say Young started a fire with two gas cans, grabbed a Sawzall, and started moving toward the troopers. After...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'Family friend' charged with rape

Williamsport, Pa. — A 62-year-old man is facing several felony charges that include rape of a child. Larry Ceighton of Williamsport was charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor and held on $75,000 monetary after an accuser came forward to police with accusations of rape. The accuser and her mother reported the accusations to Williamsport Police Station on Oct. 28. It was the first time the accuser, who was eight...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Altoona men charged in drug death after child called 911

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona men are facing more charges after an investigation into a drug death in Altoona, police report. Altoon Police were called to the 2500 block of Beale Avenue on Aug. 8 for the report of a deadly drug overdose. They said the call came from an 8-year-old who walked to […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc23.com

Centre County Murder Trial Underway

Testimony began Monday morning in a Centre County murder trial where the defendant’s legal team claims that their client was legally insane when he shot and killed a 61-year-old woman in 2016. The Halloween-sounding reference in the Christopher Kowalski trial came during the prosecution’s opening statement to the jury....
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Clearfield responded to a residence on Kate Street in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County, for a 9-1-1 hang-up call around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Police say responding troopers were met with an irate male...
OSCEOLA MILLS, PA
WJAC TV

DOC: Centre Co. prison guard accused of smuggling contraband into SCI Benner

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Department of Corrections say a Centre County prison guard is facing charges after being accused of smuggling contraband into SCI Benner for an inmate. Officials say Kevin Hoch Jr, 40, of Pleasant Gap, admitted to being paid thousands of dollars from...
abc27.com

Missing Dauphin County man found safe: State Police

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have located a man they say was missing since Oct. 31. According to State Police, Matthew Wayne Bachman was reported missing after not being seen since October 31 at 2:30 p.m. Bachman was last seen on Robin Lane in South Hanover Township...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two charged with robbery, strangulation following dispute

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman looking through her boyfriend's cell phone was enough to spark a dispute that ended with charges earlier this month. State police at Selinsgrove say Alexia R. Dunka, 18, of Selinsgrove, got into a fight with her boyfriend on Oct. 23 after she became upset when she looked through his cell phone at a residence in Penn Township. The boyfriend, Quentin T. Hatcher, 19, allegedly grabbed...
SELINSGROVE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information Concerning Hit-and-Run Involving Pedestrian on Route 53

BECCARIA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information related to a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State Route 53 and fled the scene on Sunday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened at 3:06 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, near Glendale Boulevard, on State Route 53, in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Arrest made after $380k embezzled from Altoona law firm

ALTOONA, Pa, (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man is facing charges after being accused of taking more than $380,000 from an Altoona law firm for various reasons, including a wedding and honeymoon. Adam Bush, 41, is currently facing half a dozen felony charges in connection to the embezzlement that reportedly started back in 2019. According to […]
ALTOONA, PA

