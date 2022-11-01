ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Shania Twain Announces Massive 2023 ‘Queen of Me’ Tour

Shania Twain has announced nearly 50 dates for her 2023 Queen of Me Tour. The international tour will begin in April and take her to Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom before wrapping in late September. The tour gets its name from Twain's upcoming Queen of Me album,...
iHeartRadio

Mike Fisher Is 'In Awe' Of Carrie Underwood's Jaw-Dropping Performance

Carrie Underwood’s tour has barely begun, and her husband, Mike Fisher, is already “in awe” of the powerhouse performance. Underwood kicked off her highly-anticipated “Denim & Rhinestones” Tour at the sold-out at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday night (October 15). The show, featuring Jimmie Allen, is packed with Las Vegas-worthy elements, following the first leg of Underwood’s epic residency (which picks back up in 2023). Fisher, a former NHL star, shared a few stunning photos from Underwood’s concert. He wrote in his caption that the “[‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour] is 🔥🔥🔥Proud of you [Carrie Underwood] The boys and I were in awe of the show!!”
GREENVILLE, SC
Rolling Stone

Micky Dolenz to Perform Classic Monkees LP ‘Headquarters’ on 2023 Tour

The Monkees reached their creative zenith in 1967 on their third LP Headquarters, which marked the first time the made-for-TV band was given complete control of a project, and Micky Dolenz is celebrating the achievement next year with a special tour where he’ll play the album straight through. The band has also prepared a limited edition 4-CD/7” vinyl Headquarters box set that’ll feature 69 previously unreleased studio tracks. They include backing tracks producer Don Kirshner assembled for a planned third Monkees record he was forced to abandon once the group gained creative freedom, a new remix of the LP, early...
MARYLAND STATE
Pitchfork

Shygirl Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Shygirl released her debut album Nymph last month, and, now, she has announced an upcoming world tour. The trek will bring the musician through South America, Europe, Australia, and the United Kingdom before touching down in North America, with dates in major markets including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Toronto, and Miami. See the tour dates below.
NEW YORK STATE
American Songwriter

Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists

Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

Say Hello to the Next Great New York Rock Band

They say that rock is dying, guitar solos are old news, and kids today don’t like that kind of noise. OK, sure — but have they heard Hello Mary?. The New York trio’s self-titled full-length debut, out March 3, is a blast of distorted chords, sunny harmonies, and all-consuming angst that will renew your faith in the hopelessly dated and/or timelessly classic sounds of alternative rock. Hello Mary is an instant contender for 2023’s most bracing entrance to the stage, sharp and self-assured. Oh yeah, and the band’s two founders — singer-guitarist Helena Straight and bass player Mikaela Oppenheimer, both 18 — just graduated from high school this summer.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy