Shania Twain Announces Massive 2023 ‘Queen of Me’ Tour
Shania Twain has announced nearly 50 dates for her 2023 Queen of Me Tour. The international tour will begin in April and take her to Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom before wrapping in late September. The tour gets its name from Twain's upcoming Queen of Me album,...
Mike Fisher Is 'In Awe' Of Carrie Underwood's Jaw-Dropping Performance
Carrie Underwood’s tour has barely begun, and her husband, Mike Fisher, is already “in awe” of the powerhouse performance. Underwood kicked off her highly-anticipated “Denim & Rhinestones” Tour at the sold-out at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday night (October 15). The show, featuring Jimmie Allen, is packed with Las Vegas-worthy elements, following the first leg of Underwood’s epic residency (which picks back up in 2023). Fisher, a former NHL star, shared a few stunning photos from Underwood’s concert. He wrote in his caption that the “[‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour] is 🔥🔥🔥Proud of you [Carrie Underwood] The boys and I were in awe of the show!!”
Micky Dolenz to Perform Classic Monkees LP ‘Headquarters’ on 2023 Tour
The Monkees reached their creative zenith in 1967 on their third LP Headquarters, which marked the first time the made-for-TV band was given complete control of a project, and Micky Dolenz is celebrating the achievement next year with a special tour where he’ll play the album straight through. The band has also prepared a limited edition 4-CD/7” vinyl Headquarters box set that’ll feature 69 previously unreleased studio tracks. They include backing tracks producer Don Kirshner assembled for a planned third Monkees record he was forced to abandon once the group gained creative freedom, a new remix of the LP, early...
Caroline Rose Announces 2023 Tour, Shares Single “Love / Lover / Friend”
Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has made her return with an experimental new single and a list of 2023 tour dates. The recently released “Love / Lover / Friend,” her first single in two years, is unlike anything the artist has released before. “I was listening pretty exclusively...
Elle King Announces 2023 A-Freakin-Men Tour as She Readies Her First Country Album
Elle King will hit the road in early 2023 to debut her twangy new musical chapter. The trek, called the A-Freakin'-Men Tour, launches Feb. 14, just a couple of weeks after King is set to release her first-ever country project, Come Get Your Wife. Her tour takes its name from...
Shygirl Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates
Shygirl released her debut album Nymph last month, and, now, she has announced an upcoming world tour. The trek will bring the musician through South America, Europe, Australia, and the United Kingdom before touching down in North America, with dates in major markets including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Toronto, and Miami. See the tour dates below.
Anthrax + Black Label Society Announce Second Leg of North American Tour Dates With Exodus
Rock on! If you missed out on Anthrax and Black Label Society touring together in 2022, fear not as a second North American tour leg has been booked for early 2023, with special guests Exodus joining the bill as well. The tour gets underway Jan. 17 in Boise, Idaho, making...
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
John Mellencamp Releases Previously Unheard Song “Smart Guys” Ahead of ‘Scarecrow’ Reissue
Legendary heartland songwriter and performer John Mellencamp has released the previously unheard song “Smart Guys,” ahead of the forthcoming reissue of his classic 1985 album, Scarecrow, which itself is set to drop on November 4. The reissue product suite includes a Super Deluxe edition (2 CDs, 180-gram LP,...
See The Black Dahlia Murder Play First Show Since Trevor Strnad’s Death
As promised, The Black Dahlia Murder returned to the concert stage on Friday night (Oct. 28), playing their first show since the death of frontman Trevor Strnad earlier this spring. Strnad died back in May at the age of 41, and in the period after his death the band contemplated...
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
Pittsburgh edition of Monopoly unveiled
Places like the Duquesne Incline, PPG Place, Pitt & CMU, the National Aviary, and Eat n Park are just a sampling of what you’ll find on the Pittsburgh edition of Monopoly, unveiled Wednesday.
Say Hello to the Next Great New York Rock Band
They say that rock is dying, guitar solos are old news, and kids today don’t like that kind of noise. OK, sure — but have they heard Hello Mary?. The New York trio’s self-titled full-length debut, out March 3, is a blast of distorted chords, sunny harmonies, and all-consuming angst that will renew your faith in the hopelessly dated and/or timelessly classic sounds of alternative rock. Hello Mary is an instant contender for 2023’s most bracing entrance to the stage, sharp and self-assured. Oh yeah, and the band’s two founders — singer-guitarist Helena Straight and bass player Mikaela Oppenheimer, both 18 — just graduated from high school this summer.
