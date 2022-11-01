Read full article on original website
Potential tropical system could impact Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A potential tropical system brewing in the Atlantic could move near or on top of Florida early next week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching an area of low pressure that is expected to develop this weekend over the northeastern Caribbean Sea or the southwestern Atlantic. Some slow subtropical or tropical development of this system is possible afterward while it moves generally northward to northwestward through early next week.
Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
Why are frogs invading this Central Florida neighborhood?
EDGEWATER, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of frogs have descended upon a Florida neighborhood in Edgewater. Some are calling it a "frog-mageddon," and it's leaving residents wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Many are wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Resident Kelly...
Florida consumer protection team shuts down 19 moving scams, recovering $27 million in fines, restitution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A total of 19 fraudulent moving firms have been shut down in Florida during consumer protection investigations, leading to the recovery of approximately $27 million in fines and restitution, the office of Attorney General Ashley Moody said Thursday in a news release. Common signs of moving scams...
Winter Forecast: Here's what winter season in Florida could be like
FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro takes a look at the winter outlook in Central Florida and around Florida. How much rain could we see?
Weather Forecast: November 1, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see rain chances increase on Wednesday due to an approaching cold front. Looking ahead, an over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean could organize into a system that may produce rain over Central Florida next week. Highs will remain in the mid-80s over the next week.
Iowa teenagers accused of killing Spanish teacher over bad grade
Two Iowa high school students killed their Spanish teacher last year as retaliation for receiving a bad grade, prosecutors said in court documents on Tuesday. The documents reveal a possible motive in the case for the first time since the teenagers — Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale — were arrested in November 2021. The boys, who were 16 at the time, face murder charges for the death of their 66-year-old teacher Nohema Graber.
