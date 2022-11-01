ORLANDO, Fla. - A potential tropical system brewing in the Atlantic could move near or on top of Florida early next week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching an area of low pressure that is expected to develop this weekend over the northeastern Caribbean Sea or the southwestern Atlantic. Some slow subtropical or tropical development of this system is possible afterward while it moves generally northward to northwestward through early next week.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO