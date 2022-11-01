Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
The Green Bay Packers Trade Options with Victor Cruz – Up & Adams
Yardbarker
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
WSAW
Packers stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On the last day the Packers could make a trade to improve their team, they stayed silent as the NFL trade deadline expired on Tuesday. The Packers, who are currently down three starting wide receivers due to injury, stood still as receiver Chase Claypool was traded to a division-rival Chicago Bears. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks was also reportedly available.
Packers don't trade for a wide receiver, make any moves at the NFL deadline and the social media reactions are priceless
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some breaking news for the Green Bay Packers regarding the NFL trade deadline during his Tuesday afternoon appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." Well, no news came during his 40-minute talk with McAfee and when the deadline hit at 3 p.m. the 3-5 Packers did not...
The Green Bay Packers Still Had Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Conversations with Young Receivers
Aaron Rodgers enjoys conversations and the back-and-forth with the Green Bay Packers' young receivers.
Packers also searched (and failed) to find TE help at trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers were in the market for more than just wide receiver help at the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers also “explored” their options in terms of trading for a tight end. It’s fairly clear the Packers...
Yardbarker
Packers Activate RB Kylin Hill From PUP List
Hill, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He currently entering the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3.55 million. In 2021, Hill appeared in eight games for the Packers, rushing ten times for 24 yards and catching...
