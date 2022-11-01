ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
WSAW

Packers stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On the last day the Packers could make a trade to improve their team, they stayed silent as the NFL trade deadline expired on Tuesday. The Packers, who are currently down three starting wide receivers due to injury, stood still as receiver Chase Claypool was traded to a division-rival Chicago Bears. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks was also reportedly available.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Activate RB Kylin Hill From PUP List

Hill, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He currently entering the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3.55 million. In 2021, Hill appeared in eight games for the Packers, rushing ten times for 24 yards and catching...
GREEN BAY, WI

