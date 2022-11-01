ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manlius, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca River Fire Department worked to put out a fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor on Hayes Road in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 1. Charles Eastman of the Seneca River Fire Department tells NewsChannel 9 that nobody was injured during the fire and it might’ve possibly started in […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire in Clay, one person taken to hospital

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A fire broke out in a town house complex on Wednesday, November 2 on Marlin Drive in Clay, N.Y. Clay Fire Department responded, and help came from Brewerton, Cicero & North Syracuse fire departments.  911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This […]
CLAY, NY
cnycentral.com

All lanes reopened after truck hit Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge

SYRACUSE N.Y. — UPDATED 4:45 PM -- All lanes have reopened after law enforcement officials responded to the infamous Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge. A truck hit the train overpass on Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. CNY Central crews on the scene say the truck tipped over and at this...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House fire in DeWitt calls six total fire departments to the scene

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire along Tulipwood Lane in DeWitt called multiple fire departments including DeWitt, East Syracuse, Manlius, Liverpool, Solvay, and Fayetville to the scene on Monday, October 31 at 6:39 p.m. DeWitt Police, AMR ambulance, and American Red Cross were also assisting with the two-story home that appeared to have smoke […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Early fall warmth not ready to depart CNY just yet

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — It is now early November and folks may have put away their deck furniture or golf clubs here in Central New York. Mother Nature, however, seems to have different plans that may make many question their earlier decisions. Temperatures look to average above normal in...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Firefighters Extinguish Residential Fire In Fulton, No Injuries Reported

FULTON – On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:45 p.m., the Fulton Fire Department was dispatched to 704 Highland St. for a structure fire with residents still inside. Upon arrival at 5:47 p.m., “B” Crew Acting Duty Officer Lt. Steve Dexter reported a two story wood frame residential building fire and requested a second alarm along with two Menter Ambulances to the scene for evaluation of the building’s four occupants.
FULTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

One dead after car accident in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Port of Oswego Receives $754,000 For Container Reach Stacker

The Port of Oswego was awarded $754,000 of a $900,000 dollar project to invest in a container reach stacker and move forward with the Port’s short sea shipping project from the USDOT America’s Marine Highway Projects, it was announced by William Scriber, Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), executive director and CEO.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Nexus Center on track to open in time for first scheduled tournament

UTICA, N.Y. – As the completion of the Nexus Center in downtown Utica nears, more than 20 teams are lined up to play a hockey tournament on Nov. 11. While parts might still resemble a construction site, contractors on Monday told Center officials they don't foresee having to reschedule the tournament, but there will be a flurry of activity this week. One of the three multi-purpose playing surfaces has been filled with ice and another is being completed Tuesday with dasher boards.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County

VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

