Syracuse airport to build 2,000 parking spaces to ease congestion
Syracuse, N.Y. –The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority is planning to build 2,000 more parking spaces at Syracuse Hancock International Airport, a 44% increase designed to end frequent congestion during peak travel periods. The airport has a little more than 4,500 surface and garage parking spaces, which often fill up...
Fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca River Fire Department worked to put out a fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor on Hayes Road in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 1. Charles Eastman of the Seneca River Fire Department tells NewsChannel 9 that nobody was injured during the fire and it might’ve possibly started in […]
Fire in Clay, one person taken to hospital
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A fire broke out in a town house complex on Wednesday, November 2 on Marlin Drive in Clay, N.Y. Clay Fire Department responded, and help came from Brewerton, Cicero & North Syracuse fire departments. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This […]
cnycentral.com
All lanes reopened after truck hit Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge
SYRACUSE N.Y. — UPDATED 4:45 PM -- All lanes have reopened after law enforcement officials responded to the infamous Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge. A truck hit the train overpass on Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. CNY Central crews on the scene say the truck tipped over and at this...
WKTV
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
Truck driver who crashed into Parkway bridge was following GPS directions, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — A driver of a tractor-trailer that slammed into a bridge on the Onondaga Lake Parkway Monday was using GPS, but ignored warning signs for the low bridge, deputies said. Omar M. Clarke, 37, of Stratford, CT, was driving east toward Syracuse when he failed to yield...
House fire in DeWitt calls six total fire departments to the scene
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire along Tulipwood Lane in DeWitt called multiple fire departments including DeWitt, East Syracuse, Manlius, Liverpool, Solvay, and Fayetville to the scene on Monday, October 31 at 6:39 p.m. DeWitt Police, AMR ambulance, and American Red Cross were also assisting with the two-story home that appeared to have smoke […]
Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor catches fire, building a loss, firefighters say
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor caught fire Tuesday, causing so much damage the building is a loss, firefighters said. At 10:46 a.m. first responders received a call that the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina on the banks of Seneca River was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
What’s the Progress of the New Brewery at Boonville’s Hulbert House?
It looks like Woodland Farm Brewery's new taproom at the historic Hulbert House in Boonville is close to opening. According to a post on Woodland Farm Brewery at the Hulbert House Facebook page, the company is now hiring cooks and bartenders:. Woodland owner Keith Redhead remains optimistic that the new...
Syracuse city offices exit downtown flatiron building, making way for developers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse plans to sell an historic downtown building that has housed government offices for more than 30 years to developers, who will re-purpose it into a combination of commercial space and housing. The city announced its plans for the 153-year-old flatiron building that currently...
localsyr.com
Early fall warmth not ready to depart CNY just yet
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — It is now early November and folks may have put away their deck furniture or golf clubs here in Central New York. Mother Nature, however, seems to have different plans that may make many question their earlier decisions. Temperatures look to average above normal in...
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
Man airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition after car smashes into tree
Watertown, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Syracuse after the car he was driving crashed into a tree Monday night near Watertown. Around 6:45 p.m., Christopher J. Long, of Fort Drum, was traveling north on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, when he missed a turn and went off the road, according to a news release Tuesday from the State Police.
Firefighters Extinguish Residential Fire In Fulton, No Injuries Reported
FULTON – On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:45 p.m., the Fulton Fire Department was dispatched to 704 Highland St. for a structure fire with residents still inside. Upon arrival at 5:47 p.m., “B” Crew Acting Duty Officer Lt. Steve Dexter reported a two story wood frame residential building fire and requested a second alarm along with two Menter Ambulances to the scene for evaluation of the building’s four occupants.
One dead after car accident in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
iheartoswego.com
Port of Oswego Receives $754,000 For Container Reach Stacker
The Port of Oswego was awarded $754,000 of a $900,000 dollar project to invest in a container reach stacker and move forward with the Port’s short sea shipping project from the USDOT America’s Marine Highway Projects, it was announced by William Scriber, Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), executive director and CEO.
Police Investigate Fatal Car/Pedestrian Crash In Volney
VOLNEY, NY – The New York State Police in Fulton, New York, is investigating a fatal motor vehicle/ pedestrian crash that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. The preliminary investigation revealed at approximately 8:50 p.m., on October...
WKTV
Nexus Center on track to open in time for first scheduled tournament
UTICA, N.Y. – As the completion of the Nexus Center in downtown Utica nears, more than 20 teams are lined up to play a hockey tournament on Nov. 11. While parts might still resemble a construction site, contractors on Monday told Center officials they don't foresee having to reschedule the tournament, but there will be a flurry of activity this week. One of the three multi-purpose playing surfaces has been filled with ice and another is being completed Tuesday with dasher boards.
cnycentral.com
NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County
VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
