WRDW-TV
Local early voters help keep Georgia on record-setting pace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue their steady pace, likely to exceed the 2 million mark during early voting, according to state election officials. As of Wednesday morning, 1.76 million voters had cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record early...
New data predicts 5 million voters for Georgia midterms
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is one week away from the crucial November midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Secretary of State said Georgia continues to break records with new data showing that Atlanta’s Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett have the highest turnouts in the state during early voting. Voting experts predict up to 5 […]
WRDW-TV
Thousands turn out for advanced voting in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out to vote early, but there is still time. We talked to election officials about what turnout has been like after the first advanced voting period without voters needing an excuse. In the past, South Carolinians have only been able to early vote...
WRDW-TV
More than 41,000 have voted in Richmond, Columbia counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continued showing high turnout over the last weekend of early voting, according to the state elections chief. As of Monday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1.5 million voters casting their ballot during early voting, including 115,819 showing up to the polls throughout the weekend.
Infrastructure maximizes Georgia early voting turnout
ATLANTA — Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the 2 million vote mark during early voting, state officials said. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. As of day 16 in 2018, only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
WJCL
Race for GA House District 164: Rep. Stephens fighting for re-election
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Look for more candidate profiles up until election day. Georgia House District 164 Representative Ron Stephens says he wasn’t planning to be in the State Legislature for more than two years, now it’s been more than two decades. Anchor/Reporter Olivia Wile met with Rep....
saportareport.com
State historical markers to honor Cabbagetown’s mill, Civil Rights leaders and more
A diverse array of history will be remembered in seven new state historical markers approved by the Georgia Historical Society (GHS). They include a previously announced marker at the Fulton Bag and Cotton Mills site in Atlanta’s Cabbagetown neighborhood, and others around Georgia. Over 2,100 state historical markers —...
WRDW-TV
Youth programs fight for funds to prevent crime in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city leaders have less than two weeks to finalize the budget, and there are concerns there isn’t enough to go around to all the departments and organizations asking for more money. Augusta Commission member Bobby Williams even warned some programs might even have their...
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold at Publix and on lottery app in Georgia
ATLANTA — The mystery of which Georgia locations sold the lucky $1 million tickets on Wednesday has been solved. Although no one won the jackpot, 16 tickets matched all five white balls, including two tickets in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Where were...
WRDW-TV
Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Renovations are complete at a popular local Chick-fil-A that will reopen this week. The business at 3066 Washington Road will officially open for business at 10:30 a.m. “Chick-fil-A is synonymous with quality, so it’s important to ensure that our restaurant is a modern, efficient and hospitable...
WRDW-TV
Why all eyes are on the U.S Senate race in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re less than a week from Election Day, and the entire nation is watching the Georgia Senate race. The balance of power in the Senate could hinge on who wins between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Currently, most polls say the Senate race is too close...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County opens voting for annual Christmas light fight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County announces the annual Christmas light fight event is coming back this year, and voting has started. Homeowners deck the halls and put on their best displays for the public to enjoy and vote on their favorite. This year, organizers are looking for 10 houses...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Election spotlight with Richmond County Dist. 7 school board candidates
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A top leader on the school board is facing opposition to his seat tonight. This comes as months of ITEAM reports have exposed disorder and dysfunction within Richmond County schools. A failing district repeatedly at the bottom of the barrel for student achievement statewide. We’ve been...
WRDW-TV
Karlton Howard announces run for Ga. House District 129
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a name in the hat for Georgia’s District 129 seat. That seat is currently vacant after representative Wayne Howard passed away in October. Karlton Howard made the official announcement at noon Monday at the W.C. Ervin Towners on Laney Walker Boulevard. Howard, the...
Used buses coming to Augusta Transit, and possibly a fare increase
A bus shortage has Augusta going out of town to get some used buses to put on the street to help bus riders, as city leaders ponder the first fare increase in twelve years.
FiveThirtyEight
What Happens If Georgia’s Senate Race Goes To A Runoff — Again?
As recently as a few weeks ago, the Georgia Senate race seemed to be tipping toward incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. A string of controversies plagued the Republican candidate, Herschel Walker, and in mid-October, our polling average gave Warnock a 3- to 4-percentage-point edge over his opponent. Around the same time, FiveThirtyEight’s Deluxe forecast put Warnock at an almost 6-in-10 chance of getting reelected.
WRDW-TV
Mobile cameras expected to help solve crimes, sheriff says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners approved money for additional security cameras for the sheriff’s office. Mayor Hardie Davis says the crime in Augusta is a public health crisis, and the $300,00 in ARP funding will help. It will soon be transferred to the sheriff’s office. We spoke with...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County bicyclist breaks U.S. Junior World record
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local cyclist is training to follow in his dad’s footsteps as an Olympic athlete. We managed to catch up with him to learn more about his training. For the last two years, Jonas Walton spends his time training on the velodrome. “I started when...
Stacey Abrams says polls only show snapshot of voters with 1 week left in governor’s race
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is out on the campaign trail and talking about health care. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Abrams told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston that even though some polls have Gov. Brian Kemp leading, that’s only a...
WRDW-TV
Ga., S.C. diesel crunch could push prices higher on everything
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia officials are responding to the diesel fuel shortage that’s expected to hit the Southeast, including Georgia and South Carolina. The shortage could mean higher prices for everything. An official supply alert says “poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low diesel inventories are combining to...
