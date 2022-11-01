ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

WRDW-TV

Local early voters help keep Georgia on record-setting pace

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue their steady pace, likely to exceed the 2 million mark during early voting, according to state election officials. As of Wednesday morning, 1.76 million voters had cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record early...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

New data predicts 5 million voters for Georgia midterms

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is one week away from the crucial November midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Secretary of State said Georgia continues to break records with new data showing that Atlanta’s Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett have the highest turnouts in the state during early voting. Voting experts predict up to 5 […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Thousands turn out for advanced voting in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out to vote early, but there is still time. We talked to election officials about what turnout has been like after the first advanced voting period without voters needing an excuse. In the past, South Carolinians have only been able to early vote...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

More than 41,000 have voted in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continued showing high turnout over the last weekend of early voting, according to the state elections chief. As of Monday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1.5 million voters casting their ballot during early voting, including 115,819 showing up to the polls throughout the weekend.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Infrastructure maximizes Georgia early voting turnout

ATLANTA — Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the 2 million vote mark during early voting, state officials said. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. As of day 16 in 2018, only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Youth programs fight for funds to prevent crime in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city leaders have less than two weeks to finalize the budget, and there are concerns there isn’t enough to go around to all the departments and organizations asking for more money. Augusta Commission member Bobby Williams even warned some programs might even have their...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Renovations are complete at a popular local Chick-fil-A that will reopen this week. The business at 3066 Washington Road will officially open for business at 10:30 a.m. “Chick-fil-A is synonymous with quality, so it’s important to ensure that our restaurant is a modern, efficient and hospitable...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Why all eyes are on the U.S Senate race in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re less than a week from Election Day, and the entire nation is watching the Georgia Senate race. The balance of power in the Senate could hinge on who wins between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Currently, most polls say the Senate race is too close...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Columbia County opens voting for annual Christmas light fight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County announces the annual Christmas light fight event is coming back this year, and voting has started. Homeowners deck the halls and put on their best displays for the public to enjoy and vote on their favorite. This year, organizers are looking for 10 houses...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Karlton Howard announces run for Ga. House District 129

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a name in the hat for Georgia’s District 129 seat. That seat is currently vacant after representative Wayne Howard passed away in October. Karlton Howard made the official announcement at noon Monday at the W.C. Ervin Towners on Laney Walker Boulevard. Howard, the...
GEORGIA STATE
FiveThirtyEight

What Happens If Georgia’s Senate Race Goes To A Runoff — Again?

As recently as a few weeks ago, the Georgia Senate race seemed to be tipping toward incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. A string of controversies plagued the Republican candidate, Herschel Walker, and in mid-October, our polling average gave Warnock a 3- to 4-percentage-point edge over his opponent. Around the same time, FiveThirtyEight’s Deluxe forecast put Warnock at an almost 6-in-10 chance of getting reelected.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Mobile cameras expected to help solve crimes, sheriff says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners approved money for additional security cameras for the sheriff’s office. Mayor Hardie Davis says the crime in Augusta is a public health crisis, and the $300,00 in ARP funding will help. It will soon be transferred to the sheriff’s office. We spoke with...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County bicyclist breaks U.S. Junior World record

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local cyclist is training to follow in his dad’s footsteps as an Olympic athlete. We managed to catch up with him to learn more about his training. For the last two years, Jonas Walton spends his time training on the velodrome. “I started when...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. diesel crunch could push prices higher on everything

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia officials are responding to the diesel fuel shortage that’s expected to hit the Southeast, including Georgia and South Carolina. The shortage could mean higher prices for everything. An official supply alert says “poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low diesel inventories are combining to...
GEORGIA STATE

