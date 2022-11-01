ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on his singing and being impersonated by tight end Travis Kelce

By Pete Grathoff
 2 days ago

Because the Chiefs are coming off their bye week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t quizzed about football Monday during his weekly spot on KCSP (610 AM).

Instead, KCSP’s Carrington Harrison spent part of the interview asking some fun get-to-know-you questions.

For example, Mahomes was asked if there was something other people could do well but he couldn’t. Mahomes pondered

“I don’t really know. I mean singing would be one thing,” Mahomes said. “I know it’s not something anyone can do but I mean with this voice, there’s not a lot of melody coming out from singing.”

Harrison asked who does the best Mahomes impression on the Chiefs, and without missing a beat Mahomes answered: “Coach (Andy) Reid.”

While Harrison said he’d heard left tackle Orlando Brown did a good impression, Mahomes said it’s still Reid. And Mahomes mentioned the impression tight end Travis Kelce did last week on his podcast “New Heights.”

“Yeah, Orlando is hilarious first, and I know everybody saw the Travis impression. He did a pretty good job as well.” Mahomes said. “But Coach Reid sneakily has a nice impression of my cadence, and how I kind of check stuff at the line of scrimmage.”

Kelce didn’t just poke fun at his teammate on the “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with is brother, Jason, who is the Philadelphia Eagles center. Kelce was asked about Mahomes’ greatness.

Kelce offered an in-depth look at what makes Mahomes tick.

“That dude is such a competitor, man,” Kelce said. “That dude, I love watching film, especially when we win because he’s making unbelievable plays. But he’s such a competitor and how he fights for the guys around him. If he sees something cheap, he’s not the guy that’s gonna let that slide. He’s gonna go and tell that dude, ‘Hey man, cut all that extra (stuff) out.”

“He’s fighting for the guys next to him on the field at all times. Leading us on the sideline, getting the guys rallied, getting the guys refocused, going up to the guys, ‘Hey, this is how we like this play. This is the communication.’ Big on the coms (communication). He’s just the ultimate leader. And, that’s what makes it so fun to play with him because he’s going to do the instinctual stuff on the field to where it’s just he’s Pat Mahomes. Nobody can throw the way he does.

”Nobody has the creativity in his mind to be able to just have plays that you wouldn’t think would be possible. But I think it’s his film study. I think it’s his ability to remember that kind of stuff. Like if you talk to him, he’s got that (Rams coach Sean) McVay kind of memory where he remembers watching this play from the third game of 2017 when he was scouting the Philadelphia Eagles when we were playing. He has this weird way of remembering what defensive coordinators do and it only makes him that much more quick twitch, that much more instinctual on the field.”

Here is Kelce on Mahomes from the podcast, and be aware there are some curse words .

This is a truncated version of the talk that includes Kelce doing his Mahomes impersonation.

