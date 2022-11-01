Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31
Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
Bham Now
Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table
Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
Bham Now
Magic of Model Trains is back, November 19 + more holiday events to enjoy
As the holidays roll in, so does Birmingham’s most exciting and beloved exhibit—the Magic of Model Trains at McWane Science Center. Read on for details on this must-see experience beginning November 19, plus what else is in store this holiday season at Birmingham’s favorite science museum. Ad.
Bham Now
4 things to love about Mercantile on Morris, including a Parisian-inspired bar [VIDEO]
When you think about iconic Birmingham spots, Morris Avenue probably tops the list. Whether you’re looking to shop, grab coffee with a friend or find that perfect romantic dinner spot, there’s something for everyone at Mercantile on Morris. Want to know our favorite parts of this Orchestra Partners mixed-use development? Let’s dive in.
otmj.com
Ooey Gooey: Traditional or Avant Garde, Plates of Creamy, Cheesy Pasta Bring Peace
Mashed potatoes and gravy come close, but to many of us, nothing beats macaroni and cheese. The melted cheese in and on top of the casserole stretches out in steaming strings as you scoop a big spoonful onto your plate. On Nov. 13, Community Grief Support’s junior board will celebrate...
otmj.com
One of a Kind: Collector of Vintage Furniture, Art and Clothing on Finding Treasures for Your Home
MK Quinlan, the newest retail addition to Forest Park Village on Clairmont Avenue, is a concept shop that carries everything from high-end vintage clothing to jewelry, textiles, fine art and unique objects for the home. The selection is a showcase of the interests and expertise of owner M.K. Quinlan, an...
Bham Now
Biscuit Love to open in Cahaba Heights by mid-December
Calling all biscuit lovers! Southern favorite restaurant Biscuit Love is opening its first Alabama location in Cahaba Heights by mid-December. Keep reading for all the delicious details. About Biscuit Love. Founded in 2012 by Karl and Sarah Worley, Biscuit Love is a beloved Nashville-based brunch concept known for its Southern...
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor Woodfin Announces Family Fun Center for West Birmingham
A new city-owned family fun center with a skating rink, jump park, e-sports center, bowling alley and food court is being planned for the CrossPlex property in West Birmingham, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on Tuesday. The target date to open is sometime in 2024. “I am thrilled to honor our...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Opens Food Truck Court on Third Avenue North
Local attorney and investor Eric Guster is creating opportunities for food truck owners to expand their services in a new location in downtown Birmingham. Guster opened a food court at 1104 Third Ave. N. and is already hosting Taquería La Catrina taco truck as well as Frozen Rooster’s food truck.
Bham Now
COMING SOON: everything you need to know about Birmingham’s newest active adult community for ages 55+
Overture Tributary, opening in January 2023, is creating a new way of living for ages 55+ with their maintenance-free, resort-inspired apartment homes. Want to learn more? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new community. Opening in January 2023. When a larger home doesn’t make sense anymore,...
birminghamtimes.com
Winston Strickland Showcases M.A.D. Skillz of His Dance Company
Birmingham native Winston Strickland was no stranger to classical music when he began ballet classes at age 10. “My grandmother would make me read all of the street signs while she drove around; that was her way of making me read. She also would never let me listen to regular radio music, … and at times she would play classical music,” he said. “On the flipside of that, I fell in love with classical music, so when I got to ballet class, I knew all of the music.”
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama ready to help you this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama wants to make this holiday season hunger free. They’re holding their annual Holiday Food Box Program to feed 25,000 households across 12 counties. Each holiday box can feed a family of four for seven to 10 days, and...
wvtm13.com
Collection drive for holiday food boxes to begin in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A food collection drive will be underway soon in Birmingham. The effort is to collect food items for holiday boxes to be given to residents in need. The city of Birmingham will accept donations Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 3 at Boutwell Auditorium. The collection...
otmj.com
A Bigger Pig: Piggly Wiggly Gets Up to $3.5 Million in City Incentives to Build Larger Store
The Homewood City Council has approved an incentive to help the Piggly Wiggly build a new building next to its current store that would double its size. Under the agreement, the city set a base amount of $3.5 million, the amount the Pig paid in sales taxes in the past year. The store will continue to pay sales taxes, but the city will rebate the store any amount it pays over $3.5 million.
Bham Now
9 new Birmingham businesses, including Adiõs bar
Birmingham, it’s a new week and we have nine businesses for you to get excited about. From a classy cocktail bar to a flower shop, there are many new spots for you to look forward to and visit in The Magic City. 1. Adiõs | Downtown. It’s official,...
Shelby Reporter
City of Alabaster hosts second Jubilee; features regional music for fans
ALABASTER – The second annual Alabaster Jubilee wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a festival lineup of regional music for fans to enjoy. The event, which began at 3 p.m. at the green space around the old Siluria water tower, on the grounds of Alabaster’s municipal complex, featured performances from Take 7, the M-80s, and Grammy Award winning artist and Florence native, John Paul White, who headlined the event.
Bham Now
Oak Hill Cemetery to host first post-pandemic Fall History Tour, Nov. 20
Have you ever wanted to learn about Birmingham’s early history from the citizens who lived through it? Now is your chance! For the first time since the pandemic, Oak Hill Cemetery is hosting their beloved Fall History Tour on November 20. Spaces are limited, so act fast! Click here...
Bham Now
5 reasons we love using Birmingham’s NEW Kroger Delivery—quick delivery, friendly faces + more
The holidays are almost here, so we decided to have a pre-holiday feast at the office last week. Rather than run out to the grocery store, we ordered from Kroger Delivery and it was so easy. Keep reading to find out why we love using Kroger Delivery—and get a sneak peek at our office party feast.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster sets date for annual Christmas Parade
ALABASTER – The holiday season is approaching, and Alabaster is preparing for the return of its annual Christmas Parade. The Alabaster Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Highway 31 South. It is organized and directed by Alabaster city personnel. The theme for...
Bham Now
BREAKING: Mayor Woodfin commits to building family fun center at Birmingham CrossPlex by 2024 [PHOTOS]
After meeting with 5 Points West Community leaders, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on social media last night his commitment to build a city-owned family fun center on Birmingham CrossPlex property by 2024. Announcement. Here is the statement Mayor Woodfin released on his Facebook account:. “I’m excited to announce the construction...
