wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Touts the Return of Mike Tyson, Tony Khan and Tyson Comment

AEW issued a press release today to tout the return of boxing legend Mike Tyson. Tyson, a Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer, will return to AEW TV during Friday’s Rampage episode from Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Baddest Man on The Planet is scheduled to serve as a special guest commentator on the show.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tickets On Sale Today For ROH Final Battle

On Friday, tickets will go on sale for the ROH Final Battle event from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern. Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern.
ARLINGTON, TX
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Champions to Defend, Jon Moxley In Action, Birthday Bash, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland as the road to Full Gear continues. AEW has announced a loaded line-up for tonight’s show with four champions defending – ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy.
BALTIMORE, MD
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jeff Jarrett Debuts On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore opened up with Darby Allin taking on Jay Lethal in a grudge match, one which Lethal won thanks to assistance from Cole Carter, who was dressed up like Allin’s mentor Sting. Afterward, Allin would be attacked again…this time by WWE Hall of Famer...
BALTIMORE, MD
wrestlingheadlines.com

Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event

YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
wrestlingheadlines.com

R-Truth Injured on Tonight’s WWE NXT

Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth apparently suffered a knee injury during tonight’s WWE NXT episode. Truth was wrestling Grayson Waller when Truth nailed a big dive from the ring to Waller on the floor. It looked as if the landing was botched a bit, with Waller not catching all of Truth, and the show went to commercial with Truth clutching his knee.
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Interim Women’s Championship Match Announced For Full Gear

AEW announced on this evening’s Dynamite that Toni Storm will be defending her interim women’s championship against Jamie Hayter at the November 19th Full Gear pay-per-view in Long Island. -Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW world championship. -Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim women’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Orange Cassidy Sneaks Out A Win On AEW Dynamite To Retain All-Atlantic Champion, Will Face Katsuyori Shibata On Rampage

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured top star Orange Cassidy defending his All-Atlantic championship against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus in a triple-threat showdown, Cassidy’s third defense of the title since he won it from PAC at the promotion’s debut show in Canada. Luchasaurus dominated the matchup, throwing...
BALTIMORE, MD
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jade Cargill Still TBS Champion But Nyla Rose Continues To Hold The Belt Hostage

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured Jade Cargill defeating Marina Shafir to retain the TBS championship, and extend her undefeated streak to a miraculous 41-0. Shafir worked her MMA style of offense on the champ, but Cargill’s power once again played a major factor in the match. She would eventually nail the former horsewoman with her Jaded finisher. Despite her victory Cargill still doesn’t have the actual belt as former women’s champion Nyla Rose continues to hold it hostage. The Native Beast was at ringside yelling commentary during the matchup.
BALTIMORE, MD
wrestlingheadlines.com

Ricky Starks Segment Added To Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced on Twitter that rising company star and former FTW champion Ricky Starks will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of Rampage from Atlantic City, where the Starkman will be addressing the AEW fan-base. -Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the All-Atlantic Championship. -Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
wrestlingheadlines.com

NWA Powerrr Results 11/1/22

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky) First Match: Flip Gordon vs. Colby Corino w/Jamie Stanley. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gordon backs Corino into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Standing Switch Exchange. Gordon grapples around Corino. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Corino applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Gordon is playing mind games with Corino. Corino dropkicks Gordon. Corino poses for the crowd. Gordon dropkicks Corino. Gordon with a knife edge chop. Corino reverses out of the irish whip from Gordon. Corino Spears Gordon out of the ring. Stanley attacks Gordon behind the referee’s back. Corino with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Corino drives his knee into Gordon’s back for a two count. Corino applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Gordon puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Corino blocks a boot from Gordon. Corino stomps on Gordon’s chest. Corino with a Swanton Bomb for a two count. Gordon with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Gordon dodges The Polish Hammer. Gordon hits The SpringBoard SlingBlade.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlingheadlines.com

Shawn Spears Says He Is Nearing The End Of His In-Ring Career, Hopes To Capture A Prestigious Championship Before He Retires

AEW star Shawn Spears recently joined Renee Paquette on The Sessions for a tell-all interview about wrestling, and how he feels the in-ring portion of his career is nearing an end. Spears adds that he hopes to accomplish several marquee goals before hanging them up, which includes him capturing a major championship at a major company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage News On Katsuyori Shibata In AEW, Shibata Wanting Matches With Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson

Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of NJPW superstar Katsuyori Shibata, who declared himself the next challenger to Orange Cassidy and the AEW All-Atlantic championship, a match that will take place at this Friday’s live taping of Rampage in Atlantic City. Shibata first appeared in AEW at this past summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he ran off Will Ospreay and the United Empire after the Aerial Assassin’s victory over Cassidy.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Title Match, Five Minute Challenge and More Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT

A title rematch plus several additional matches and segments have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend their title against Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons next week. The title match was...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Matt Hardy Discusses Jeff Jarrett’s Arrival To AEW

During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about the arrival of Jeff Jarrett to AEW as he made his promotional debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite where he will be working behind the scenes.

