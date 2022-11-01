Read full article on original website
Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event
YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
The Paul Brothers Step to The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel Presser, Roman Reigns on Sami Zayn’s Absence, Omos and Braun Strowman Weigh In, More
The Paul Brothers crashed the WWE Crown Jewel press conference today. The press conference ended with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was introduced by Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul, who made his entrance on a camel. Logan ended up announcing that he brought “more than back-up” to Crown Jewel, in the form of his brother Jake Paul. Reigns reacted angrily, yelling at Heyman for the development. Reigns then introduced The Bloodline, and out came Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
More on MVP Missing WWE Crown Jewel, Backstage Note on Logan Paul and Roman Reigns
We noted before how MVP did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel to be with Omos as he faces Braun Strowman. A new report from Fightful Select notes that MVP beating by Strowman on Friday’s SmackDown was done to help explain why he won’t be there, and in actuality MVP is a former Muslim turned atheist, which is punishable in the Kingdom.
Top WWE Star Worked Crown Jewel Match While ‘Extremely Sick’
Drew McIntyre wrestled at Crown Jewel while extremely sick. PWInsider.com reports that the top WWE star has been sick with the flu for the past few days. However, he still made the long flight from the United States to Saudi Arabia to push through the match at Crown Jewel. The...
Jake Paul, The Bloodline and Others Get Involved In the Wild WWE Crown Jewel Main Event, Photos and Videos
The main event of WWE Crown Jewel saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title in a hard-fought back & forth match with Logan Paul, who was wrestling just his third WWE match. The match featured several highlights from Paul, including a few top rope moves, the “one...
Live Coverage of the WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference with Roman Reigns, Damage CTRL, Others
– The WWE Crown Jewel press conference was scheduled to begin at 10:05 but the “coming soon” graphic didn’t change until 10:15. The presser finally kicks off at 10:20 as Michael Cole welcomes us to the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. The venue outside of Mrsool Park is packed with fans and local media as Cole hypes Saturday’s big event. He then introduces WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. They come out to Triple H’s theme song.
Paul Wight Says Vince McMahon Came Up With The “Big Show” Name, How He Initially Felt About It
AEW superstar and former multi-time world champion Paul Wight recently joined Insight With Chris Van Vilet for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included Wight revealing the origin of his famous WWE moniker, “The Big Show.” Check out who came up with the name, as well as his initial thoughts on it, in the highlights below.
Braun Strowman Takes Unnecessary Shot At “Flippy” Wrestlers, Chris Jericho, Mustafa Ali, and Will Ospreay Respond
WWE superstar Braun Strowman took to Twitter this morning and took a shot at high-flying wrestlers, stating that what he and Omos did yesterday at Crown Jewel was much better than anything that “flippy floppy” wrestlers put on. His full tweet reads, “Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger.”
Paul Heyman Opens Up On The Regime Change In WWE
Paul Heyman made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics, including the regime change in WWE from Vince McMahon in charge to Triple H in power. Here are the highlights:. The regime change in WWE:. “Well, it’s different than the last...
Bret Hart Didn’t Speak To Jim Ross For Years Because Of The Montreal Screwjob
The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW. While speaking on his Grillin JR podcast, WWE...
Matt Hardy Discusses Jeff Jarrett’s Arrival To AEW
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about the arrival of Jeff Jarrett to AEW as he made his promotional debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite where he will be working behind the scenes.
Kurt Angle Recalls Vince McMahon Trying To Wrestle Him On A Plane
On a flight from England back to the United States, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recounted the amazing tale of Vince McMahon trying to battle him in a shoot-style match while at 35,000 feet in the air. In his book: It’s True! It’s True!, Kurt Angle describes the time...
WWE Crown Jewel Match Producers Revealed from Today’s Show
As seen below, the WWE Producers have been revealed for today’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, courtesy of PWInsider. You can click here for our detailed Crown Jewel recap. * Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Jason Jordan and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes. * New...
EC3 Recalls The Time Where He Trained With The Undertaker: “I Can’t Believe I Got Out Alive’
On Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 described how, after realizing that The Undertaker was backstage at Florida Championship Wrestling, he purposefully chose to compete against Titus O’Neil, a bigger opponent. The situation turned out well for him, despite the fact that he still cannot believe he “came out alive”:
Kevin Owens Names The Most Painful WWE Opponent He’s Faced
Kevin Owens has faced everyone from Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns to Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho. But according to Owens, taking on Bobby Lashley was the hardest test he has ever faced. Speaking in a new interview with The Happy Hour, Owens talked about working with Lashley. “There’s nothing...
WWE Crown Jewel Final Card for Today, Live Coverage Reminder
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will air later today from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We will have live coverage of Crown Jewel, beginning at 11am ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show. Below is the card for today:. Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match. Logan Paul vs....
News on Sasha Banks’ Recent Trip to Mexico and If She Was There for WWE, Banks Learning New In-Ring Skills
Sasha Banks was in Mexico City this past weekend, but she apparently was not at the WWE live event. Super Luchas reporter Apolo Valdés tweeted a photo of Banks, Bayley and AAA star Mamba in Mexico City this past weekend. Some media outlets then credited Valdés for the photo and claimed he said the trio was backstage at the WWE live event that night. Valdés later posted an update to clarify he never said they were at the WWE event, but he did confirm that Banks came to Mexico to train, as she has in the past. Banks is said to be good friends with Mamba.
Kurt Angle Gives Josh Alexander His Blessing To Use The Ankle Lock, Alexander Says He Also Asked Ken Shamrock
IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander was a recent guest on the Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included The Walking Weapon officially asking the Olympic Hero if he can use the ankle-lock as a signature maneuver, one that Angle used to win many matches throughout his prestigious career.
Ricky Starks Eyeing Ever Major Singles Championship In AEW, Not Interested In Being In A Tag Team Again
AEW superstar Ricky Starks recently participated in a virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store, where the Absolute One discussed a number of different topics, including his thoughts on being a singles champion again in AEW and how he has no interest in competing in a team following his run with Powerhouse Hobbs. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
